First Recorded Case of Fatal Alpha-Gal Syndrome Highlights Uncommon Anaphylaxis Symptoms

This fatal case of delayed anaphylaxis raises concerns about lesser-known symptoms of food allergies and a growing prevalence of lone-star tick populations

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published case report in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice (JACI: In Practice) details the first well-documented fatal case of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) triggered by eating red meat. The report underscores several urgent clinical and public health concerns.

Due to the limited exposure to AGS education, many Americans may be unaware that they are sensitized to alpha-gal, making the allergy difficult to diagnose and treat during an event of anaphylaxis. Additionally, AGS is commonly associated with delayed anaphylaxis, typically three to five hours after eating mammalian "red" meat, which makes the symptoms a challenge for patients to recognize. In the study, the patient experienced severe abdominal pain four hours after his consumption of beef products, "without any other allergic features" before his death. According to the researchers, severe delayed abdominal pain alone can be "a dangerous form of anaphylaxis [that] is not well recognized."

The research suggests that an increase in deer population of many states between 1950 and 2020 is a cause for concern because "these deer are the primary breeding host of the Lone Star tick and are thought to be an important part of the reasons why this species of tick is moving north." The deceased patient was unaware that the "chigger" bites he experienced earlier that year could be Lone Star tick larvae, highlighting an important need for education and alpha-gal awareness as both patients and medical professionals in northern regions of the country may be unfamiliar with exposure to Lone Star tick populations.

Because many clinicians in emerging tick regions may be unfamiliar with AGS, the authors stress the importance of awareness of delayed reactions, lone star tick migration and the need to consider AGS in cases of unexplained gastrointestinal distress or collapse.

Read the full study.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about alpha-gal and red meat allergy. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

