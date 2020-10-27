First Refugee Coding School Class Set To Graduate Fall 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with kLab, an open technology hub in Kigali and recruitment firm AfricSearch, is proud to celebrate the first graduating class of the Nyabiheke and Gihembe refugee coding schools in Rwanda. As the country has gradually transformed into a hub of tech activity, refugees recognized the opportunity to immerse themselves into the thriving market by learning the skills they needed to be successful. The six-month program was established to educate and equip graduates with world-class coding skills allowing them to be competitive in the outside world.

"As our world evolves at an increasingly rapid pace, and technology is a way to unleash abundant opportunities for migrant populations to partake and thrive in a global platform, the coding school is a step towards leveling the playing field for young people in the 21st century," says Daniel Wordsworth, Alight CEO.

After traveling to the Nyabiheke refugee camp in Rwanda with Alight and learning about the lack of technical connectivity amongst the refugees, a group of passionate individuals saw the need to help fund and build a school that not only created connectivity, but established a place where students immerse themselves in competitive programming, opening them up to opportunities that would enable them to thrive in the outside world. In conjunction with kLab, the first ancillary schools in both the Nyabiheke and Gihembe refugee camps were built, a team of devoted teachers was formed, curriculum was implemented and the first refugee coding schools in Rwanda were born.

"This is more than just a coding school--this is a transformational, globally relevant change – rooted in human needs, desires and dreams," said Alight Rwanda's Country Director Bernad Ochieng. "Our coding schools gives each student the best in class skills that are competitive and desirable for tech companies, and then goes a step further to help place our students in meaningful, purposeful, valuable jobs around the world."

Once students have completed the program, AfricSearch, with networks across Africa, Europe and the U.S., works directly with the graduates to help secure competitive jobs. Once graduates are successfully placed and set up for success, the goal of the program is to have them assist future coding school classes by taking some of the money they will be earning and investing back into the program.

In an effort to shine a light on the impactful work that Alight team members are doing on a regular basis, the organization has been offering an inside look through a weekly Virtual Workshare Series. The six part series highlights a wide range of country-specific programs and will feature Rwanda's Nyabiheke Coding School on Thursday, October 29 at 9 a.m. CST.

Founder of the first coding schools, Aphrodice, along with Alight team member Jacques, will share how this program is not intended to just train students on coding skills, but also provides them with mentorship and training in soft skills.

To attend, register via Eventbrite here . Alight's Virtual Workshare Series sessions will also be available at http://wearealight.org/workshares .

To learn more about The Coding School Alight and ways to support the organization's efforts, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org.

