First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Apr 26, 2023

FLORENCE, S.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income increased 60.9% for the first quarter of 2023 to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $7.3 million, which represents a decrease of $0.6 million, or 7.8%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $0.7 million, or 10.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.34% at March 31, 2023, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022, but increased 22 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Total loans increased $8.7 million, or 5.2% annualized, to $670.0 million at March 31, 2023, from $661.3 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased $38.7 million, or 19.4% annualized, to $836.9 million at March 31, 2023, from $798.2 million at December 31, 2022.
  • In the first quarter of 2023, the company adopted ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"). The day one impact was a $886 thousand increase to the unfunded commitment reserve, a $114 thousand increase to our allowance for credit losses, and a $254 thousand increase in the deferred tax asset which resulted in a decline in equity of $723 thousand.
  • Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $102.4 thousand or annualized 0.06% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $85.4 thousand, or annualized 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 1.24% from 0.71% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.22% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet as we continued to grow deposits and added quality loans, while maintaining strong capital and liquidity.  We were also able to increase our tangible book value per share $0.37 to $8.04 during the quarter despite adopting CECL in the first quarter of 2023.  We have always put the client at the center of our mission and those relationships are essential to executing our strategic plan.  We look forward to continuing to serve our clients' banking needs."

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Earnings:




Net income available to common shareholders

$     1,371

$     1,493

$     2,522

$     1,064

$          852

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.17

0.18

0.31

0.13

0.11

Total revenue(1)

9,430

9,417

11,103

9,404

9,097

Net interest margin

3.34 %

3.68 %

3.71 %

3.39 %

3.12 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.57 %

0.65 %

1.06 %

0.45 %

0.37 %

Return on average equity(2)

8.53 %

9.78 %

15.60 %

6.60 %

4.85 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

79.20 %

78.14 %

69.40 %

84.49 %

87.50 %

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$  1,000,535

$       937,113

$       946,437

$       946,853

$       953,784

Total loans receivable

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

Total deposits

836,902

798,184

840,392

830,992

837,663

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

46.46 %

51.05 %

51.42 %

51.14 %

52.71 %

Loans to deposits

80.05 %

82.84 %

76.94 %

76.77 %

70.68 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.45 %

13.43 %

13.47 %

12.97 %

13.67 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

12.65 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.14 %

10.37 %

9.84 %

9.66 %

9.67 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

12.65 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.11 %

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.22 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited

Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income




Loans

$        8,260

$        7,848

$        7,555

$        6,781

$        6,380

Investment securities

1,343

1,247

1,097

840

571

Other interest income

362

316

321

176

73

Total interest income

9,965

9,411

8,973

7,797

7,024

Interest expense




Deposits

1,922

1,106

446

212

197

Other interest expense

769

417

283

252

252

Total interest expense

2,691

1,523

729

464

449

Net interest income

7,274

7,888

8,244

7,333

6,575

Provision for loan losses

248

115

170

110

85

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

7,026

7,773

8,074

7,223

6,490

Noninterest income




Mortgage banking income

916

378

1,721

897

1,420

Service fees on deposit accounts

326

330

343

357

362

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

517

500

536

559

498

Income from bank owned life insurance

244

92

91

89

88

Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets

19

24

(10)

-

10

Other income

134

205

178

168

144

Total noninterest income

2,156

1,529

2,859

2,070

2,522

Noninterest expense




Compensation and benefits

4,652

4,364

4,505

5,059

5,079

Occupancy and equipment

892

883

923

890

893

Data processing, technology, and communications

869

878

846

789

837

Professional fees

196

207

185

180

180

Marketing

226

279

206

184

74

Other

634

748

1,040

843

897

Total noninterest expense

7,469

7,359

7,705

7,945

7,960

Income before provision for income taxes

1,713

1,943

3,228

1,348

1,052

Income tax expense

342

450

706

284

200

Net income available to common shareholders

$        1,371

$        1,493

$        2,522

$        1,064

$             852






Weighted average common shares - basic

7,807

7,775

7,777

7,782

7,784

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,189

8,152

8,073

8,094

8,100

Basic income per common share

$           0.18

$           0.19

$           0.32

$           0.14

$           0.11

Diluted income per common share

$           0.17

$           0.18

$           0.31

$           0.13

$           0.11

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.  

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $2.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $2.5 million for the same period in 2022.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022.  The decrease in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in sales volume compared to the prior year quarter in 2022.  Additionally, the Bank continues to portfolio select loans out of the higher margin retail channel which has also contributed to reduced gain on sale proceeds.   Income from bank owned life insurance increased $156 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to the receipt of a death benefit during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $7.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2022.  This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits and other expense somewhat offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to first quarter 2022.    

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited

For the  Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$      40,162

$              349

3.53 %

$    139,225

$              66

0.19 %

Investment securities

163,024

1,343

3.34 %

107,863

571

2.15 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,013

13

2.65 %

614

7

4.80 %

Loans held for sale

9,675

155

6.51 %

19,922

164

3.33 %

Loans

668,741

8,105

4.91 %

587,161

6,216

4.29 %

Total interest-earning assets

883,615

9,965

4.57 %

854,785

7,024

3.33 %

Allowance for credit losses

(7,837)


(7,103)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,697


80,270

Total assets

$   954,475


$    927,952









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$   141,342

$              105

0.30 %

$    163,581

$              19

0.05 %

Savings & money market

302,198

1,417

1.90 %

275,051

84

0.12 %

Time deposits

109,959

400

1.47 %

120,378

94

0.32 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

553,499

1,922

1.41 %

559,010

197

0.14 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

44,435

430

3.93 %

15,516

24

0.62 %

Subordinated debentures

25,695

339

5.34 %

25,663

228

3.60 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

623,629

2,691

1.75 %

600,189

449

0.30 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

253,263


245,502

Other liabilities

13,313


12,071

Shareholders' equity

64,270


70,190

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   954,475


$    927,952









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$         7,274

2.82 %

$       6,575

3.03 %

Net Interest Margin

3.34 %


3.12 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $7.3 million compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.  This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates.  Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.33% for the same period in 2022. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$             4,233

$             3,917

$                 4,147

$                 7,702

$                 4,672

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

71,590

29,880

60,537

45,683

116,192

Total cash and cash equivalents

75,823

33,797

64,684

53,385

120,864

Time deposits in other banks

-

259

259

257

257

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

164,150

162,097

160,504

164,440

144,422

Other investments

2,570

1,921

658

657

521

Total investment securities

166,720

164,018

161,162

165,097

144,943

Mortgage loans held for sale

16,236

7,940

4,599

19,648

23,528

Loans receivable:




Loans

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,052)

(7,660)

(7,630)

(7,494)

(7,206)

Loans receivable, net

661,917

653,591

639,004

630,459

584,883

Property and equipment, net

22,634

22,811

22,868

23,100

23,222

Mortgage servicing rights

10,491

10,441

10,182

14,893

14,536

Bank owned life insurance

17,906

18,836

18,744

18,653

18,564

Deferred income taxes

8,263

8,629

8,629

7,376

5,862

Other assets

20,545

16,791

16,306

13,985

17,125

Total assets

1,000,535

937,113

946,437

946,853

953,784

Liabilities




Deposits

$       836,902

$       798,184

$           840,392

$           830,992

$           837,663

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000

30,000

-

-

-

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

12,974

7,368

3,726

13,805

11,886

Subordinated debentures

15,389

15,381

15,373

15,365

15,357

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

754

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

12,743

12,574

14,472

12,412

11,937

Total liabilities

934,072

873,817

884,273

882,884

887,153

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

87

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,598)

(4,502)

(4,364)

(4,333)

(4,419)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,765)

(2,121)

(2,291)

(2,500)

(2,572)

Additional paid-in capital

54,984

53,968

54,013

54,088

53,980

Retained earnings

30,564

29,916

28,423

25,901

24,837

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(11,811)

(14,053)

(13,706)

(9,276)

(5,284)

Total shareholders' equity

66,463

63,296

62,164

63,969

66,631

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   1,000,535

$       937,113

$           946,437

$           946,853

$           953,784

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $75.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2022.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $70.8 million compared to $28.8 million at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, First Reliance did not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities.  All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $164.2 million and $162.1 million, respectively.  The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $15.6 million compared to $18.6 million, respectively, an improvement in the first quarter of $3.0 million (before taxes).

As of March 31, 2023, deposits increased by $38.7 million or 19.4% annualized.  The bank had estimated uninsured and uncollaterialized deposits of $252.8 million, or 30.2% of total bank deposits.

The Company had $45.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at March 31, 2023, up from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022.  The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $235 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $37.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited

As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(shares in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Voting common shares outstanding

8,763

8,730

8,793

8,801

8,782

Treasury shares outstanding

(601)

(590)

(575)

(571)

(545)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,162

8,140

8,218

8,230

8,237






Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                     8.04

$                     7.67

$                     7.46

$                     7.66

$                     7.98






Stock price:




  High

$                     8.80

$                     9.50

$                     9.40

$                     9.85

$                  10.20

  Low

$                     6.70

$                     8.60

$                     9.00

$                     9.25

$                     9.75

  Period end

$                     7.44

$                     8.72

$                     9.14

$                     9.25

$                     9.85

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited 

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                        80

$                     134

$                     135

$                     140

$                       144

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

295

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

278

76

146

81

-

Consumer




Real estate

-

1

2

3

343

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

65

119

130

160

104

Nonaccruing loan modifications

71

143

160

173

190

Total nonaccrual loans

$                     494

$                     473

$                     573

$                     557

$                  1,076

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$                     494

$                     473

$                     573

$                     557

$                  1,076

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.11 %

Total loans receivable

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.18 %

Accruing loan modifications

$                1,381

$                1,151

$                1,312

$                1,349

$                  1,393







Three Months Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$                  7,660

$                  7,630

$                  7,494

$                  7,206

$                    7,040

CECL adoption

$                     114

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                            -

Loans charged-off

125

101

76

11

19

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

23

16

42

189

100

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

102

85

34

(178)

(81)

Provision for loan losses

380

115

170

110

85

Balance, end of period

$                8,052

$                7,660

$                7,630

$                7,494

$                  7,206

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1629.96 %

1619.45 %

1331.59 %

1345.42 %

669.70 %

Our asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets.  The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased to 1.20% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2022.  The allowance for credit losses increased $114 thousand due to the day one entries related to the adoption of CECL in the first quarter of 2023.  The Company had net charge-offs of $102 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $81 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Commercial real estate

$             401,534

$             391,661

$             378,589

$             368,316

$             334,508

Consumer real estate

156,562

151,533

147,110

142,711

123,908

Commercial and industrial

71,350

69,243

67,200

67,239

66,285

Consumer and other

40,523

48,814

53,735

59,687

67,388

Total loans, net of deferred fees

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

Less allowance for loan losses

8,052

7,660

7,630

7,494

7,206

Total loans, net

$             661,917

$             653,591

$             639,004

$             630,459

$             584,883

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing

$        249,688

$        255,427

$        277,587

$        265,049

$        273,118

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

139,130

152,012

154,550

159,939

168,401

Money market accounts

265,264

221,550

232,711

230,840

217,812

Savings

54,247

65,494

71,929

66,727

61,246

Time, less than $250,000

97,223

80,549

76,530

78,735

84,874

Time, $250,000 and over

31,350

23,152

27,085

29,702

32,212

Total deposits

$        836,902

$        798,184

$        840,392

$        830,992

$        837,663

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.00 billion. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

