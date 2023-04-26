First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income increased 60.9% for the first quarter of 2023 to $1.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the quarter was $7.3 million , which represents a decrease of $0.6 million , or 7.8%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $0.7 million , or 10.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

, which represents a decrease of , or 7.8%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of , or 10.6% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.34% at March 31, 2023 , compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022, but increased 22 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022, but increased 22 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. Total loans increased $8.7 million , or 5.2% annualized, to $670.0 million at March 31, 2023 , from $661.3 million at December 31, 2022 .

, or 5.2% annualized, to at , from at . Total deposits increased $38.7 million , or 19.4% annualized, to $836.9 million at March 31, 2023 , from $798.2 million at December 31, 2022 .

, or 19.4% annualized, to at , from at . In the first quarter of 2023, the company adopted ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"). The day one impact was a $886 thousand increase to the unfunded commitment reserve, a $114 thousand increase to our allowance for credit losses, and a $254 thousand increase in the deferred tax asset which resulted in a decline in equity of $723 thousand .

increase to the unfunded commitment reserve, a increase to our allowance for credit losses, and a increase in the deferred tax asset which resulted in a decline in equity of . Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at March 31, 2023 , and December 31, 2022 . The Company had net charge-offs of $102.4 thousand or annualized 0.06% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $85.4 thousand , or annualized 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

, and . The Company had net charge-offs of or annualized 0.06% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended . Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 1.24% from 0.71% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.22% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet as we continued to grow deposits and added quality loans, while maintaining strong capital and liquidity. We were also able to increase our tangible book value per share $0.37 to $8.04 during the quarter despite adopting CECL in the first quarter of 2023. We have always put the client at the center of our mission and those relationships are essential to executing our strategic plan. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients' banking needs."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Earnings:









Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.17 0.18 0.31 0.13 0.11 Total revenue(1) 9,430 9,417 11,103 9,404 9,097 Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.39 % 3.12 % Return on average assets(2) 0.57 % 0.65 % 1.06 % 0.45 % 0.37 % Return on average equity(2) 8.53 % 9.78 % 15.60 % 6.60 % 4.85 % Efficiency ratio(3) 79.20 % 78.14 % 69.40 % 84.49 % 87.50 %



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784 Total loans receivable 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 Total deposits 836,902 798,184 840,392 830,992 837,663 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 46.46 % 51.05 % 51.42 % 51.14 % 52.71 % Loans to deposits 80.05 % 82.84 % 76.94 % 76.77 % 70.68 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.45 % 13.43 % 13.47 % 12.97 % 13.67 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41 % 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.14 % 10.37 % 9.84 % 9.66 % 9.67 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.41 % 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income









Loans $ 8,260 $ 7,848 $ 7,555 $ 6,781 $ 6,380 Investment securities 1,343 1,247 1,097 840 571 Other interest income 362 316 321 176 73 Total interest income 9,965 9,411 8,973 7,797 7,024 Interest expense









Deposits 1,922 1,106 446 212 197 Other interest expense 769 417 283 252 252 Total interest expense 2,691 1,523 729 464 449 Net interest income 7,274 7,888 8,244 7,333 6,575 Provision for loan losses 248 115 170 110 85 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,026 7,773 8,074 7,223 6,490 Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income 916 378 1,721 897 1,420 Service fees on deposit accounts 326 330 343 357 362 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 517 500 536 559 498 Income from bank owned life insurance 244 92 91 89 88 Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets 19 24 (10) - 10 Other income 134 205 178 168 144 Total noninterest income 2,156 1,529 2,859 2,070 2,522 Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits 4,652 4,364 4,505 5,059 5,079 Occupancy and equipment 892 883 923 890 893 Data processing, technology, and communications 869 878 846 789 837 Professional fees 196 207 185 180 180 Marketing 226 279 206 184 74 Other 634 748 1,040 843 897 Total noninterest expense 7,469 7,359 7,705 7,945 7,960 Income before provision for income taxes 1,713 1,943 3,228 1,348 1,052 Income tax expense 342 450 706 284 200 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852











Weighted average common shares - basic 7,807 7,775 7,777 7,782 7,784 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,189 8,152 8,073 8,094 8,100 Basic income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Diluted income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.11

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $2.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $2.5 million for the same period in 2022. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in sales volume compared to the prior year quarter in 2022. Additionally, the Bank continues to portfolio select loans out of the higher margin retail channel which has also contributed to reduced gain on sale proceeds. Income from bank owned life insurance increased $156 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to the receipt of a death benefit during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $7.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits and other expense somewhat offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to first quarter 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 40,162 $ 349 3.53 %

$ 139,225 $ 66 0.19 % Investment securities 163,024 1,343 3.34 %

107,863 571 2.15 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,013 13 2.65 %

614 7 4.80 % Loans held for sale 9,675 155 6.51 %

19,922 164 3.33 % Loans 668,741 8,105 4.91 %

587,161 6,216 4.29 % Total interest-earning assets 883,615 9,965 4.57 %

854,785 7,024 3.33 % Allowance for credit losses (7,837)





(7,103)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,697





80,270



Total assets $ 954,475





$ 927,952



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 141,342 $ 105 0.30 %

$ 163,581 $ 19 0.05 % Savings & money market 302,198 1,417 1.90 %

275,051 84 0.12 % Time deposits 109,959 400 1.47 %

120,378 94 0.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 553,499 1,922 1.41 %

559,010 197 0.14 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 44,435 430 3.93 %

15,516 24 0.62 % Subordinated debentures 25,695 339 5.34 %

25,663 228 3.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 623,629 2,691 1.75 %

600,189 449 0.30 % Noninterest bearing deposits 253,263





245,502



Other liabilities 13,313





12,071



Shareholders' equity 64,270





70,190



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 954,475





$ 927,952



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,274 2.82 %



$ 6,575 3.03 % Net Interest Margin



3.34 %





3.12 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $7.3 million compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.33% for the same period in 2022.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,233 $ 3,917 $ 4,147 $ 7,702 $ 4,672 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 71,590 29,880 60,537 45,683 116,192 Total cash and cash equivalents 75,823 33,797 64,684 53,385 120,864 Time deposits in other banks - 259 259 257 257 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 164,150 162,097 160,504 164,440 144,422 Other investments 2,570 1,921 658 657 521 Total investment securities 166,720 164,018 161,162 165,097 144,943 Mortgage loans held for sale 16,236 7,940 4,599 19,648 23,528 Loans receivable:









Loans 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 Less allowance for credit losses (8,052) (7,660) (7,630) (7,494) (7,206) Loans receivable, net 661,917 653,591 639,004 630,459 584,883 Property and equipment, net 22,634 22,811 22,868 23,100 23,222 Mortgage servicing rights 10,491 10,441 10,182 14,893 14,536 Bank owned life insurance 17,906 18,836 18,744 18,653 18,564 Deferred income taxes 8,263 8,629 8,629 7,376 5,862 Other assets 20,545 16,791 16,306 13,985 17,125 Total assets 1,000,535 937,113 946,437 946,853 953,784 Liabilities









Deposits $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000 30,000 - - - Federal funds and repurchase agreements 12,974 7,368 3,726 13,805 11,886 Subordinated debentures 15,389 15,381 15,373 15,365 15,357 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 754 - - - - Other liabilities 12,743 12,574 14,472 12,412 11,937 Total liabilities 934,072 873,817 884,273 882,884 887,153 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 87 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,598) (4,502) (4,364) (4,333) (4,419) Nonvested restricted stock (2,765) (2,121) (2,291) (2,500) (2,572) Additional paid-in capital 54,984 53,968 54,013 54,088 53,980 Retained earnings 30,564 29,916 28,423 25,901 24,837 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (11,811) (14,053) (13,706) (9,276) (5,284) Total shareholders' equity 66,463 63,296 62,164 63,969 66,631 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $75.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2022. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $70.8 million compared to $28.8 million at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, First Reliance did not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities. All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $164.2 million and $162.1 million, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $15.6 million compared to $18.6 million, respectively, an improvement in the first quarter of $3.0 million (before taxes).

As of March 31, 2023, deposits increased by $38.7 million or 19.4% annualized. The bank had estimated uninsured and uncollaterialized deposits of $252.8 million, or 30.2% of total bank deposits.

The Company had $45.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at March 31, 2023, up from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $235 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $37.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (shares in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Voting common shares outstanding 8,763 8,730 8,793 8,801 8,782 Treasury shares outstanding (601) (590) (575) (571) (545) Total common shares outstanding 8,162 8,140 8,218 8,230 8,237











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 8.04 $ 7.67 $ 7.46 $ 7.66 $ 7.98











Stock price:









High $ 8.80 $ 9.50 $ 9.40 $ 9.85 $ 10.20 Low $ 6.70 $ 8.60 $ 9.00 $ 9.25 $ 9.75 Period end $ 7.44 $ 8.72 $ 9.14 $ 9.25 $ 9.85

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 80 $ 134 $ 135 $ 140 $ 144 Non-owner occupied RE - - - - 295 Construction - - - - - Commercial business 278 76 146 81 - Consumer









Real estate - 1 2 3 343 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 65 119 130 160 104 Nonaccruing loan modifications 71 143 160 173 190 Total nonaccrual loans $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Total loans receivable 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.18 % Accruing loan modifications $ 1,381 $ 1,151 $ 1,312 $ 1,349 $ 1,393













Three Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 CECL adoption $ 114 $ - $ - $ - $ - Loans charged-off 125 101 76 11 19 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 23 16 42 189 100 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 102 85 34 (178) (81) Provision for loan losses 380 115 170 110 85 Balance, end of period $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 1629.96 % 1619.45 % 1331.59 % 1345.42 % 669.70 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.



Our asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased to 1.20% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses increased $114 thousand due to the day one entries related to the adoption of CECL in the first quarter of 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $102 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $81 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 401,534 $ 391,661 $ 378,589 $ 368,316 $ 334,508 Consumer real estate 156,562 151,533 147,110 142,711 123,908 Commercial and industrial 71,350 69,243 67,200 67,239 66,285 Consumer and other 40,523 48,814 53,735 59,687 67,388 Total loans, net of deferred fees 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 Less allowance for loan losses 8,052 7,660 7,630 7,494 7,206 Total loans, net $ 661,917 $ 653,591 $ 639,004 $ 630,459 $ 584,883

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 249,688 $ 255,427 $ 277,587 $ 265,049 $ 273,118 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 139,130 152,012 154,550 159,939 168,401 Money market accounts 265,264 221,550 232,711 230,840 217,812 Savings 54,247 65,494 71,929 66,727 61,246 Time, less than $250,000 97,223 80,549 76,530 78,735 84,874 Time, $250,000 and over 31,350 23,152 27,085 29,702 32,212 Total deposits $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.00 billion. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

