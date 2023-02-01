First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

First Reliance Bancshares

Feb 01, 2023, 08:00 ET

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 60.2% to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $7.9 million, which represents a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4.3%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $1.3 million, or 19.1% compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the full year was $30.0 million, which represents an increase of $5.3 million, or 21.6%, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Net interest margin compressed during the quarter to 3.68% at December 31, 2022 compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022, but increased 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total loans increased $14.6 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $661.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $646.6 million at September 30, 2022. For the full year 2022, total loans increased $74.8 million, or 12.8%, from $586.4 million at December 31, 2021. Included in the increase in loans for the year was a $22.7 million decrease to $29.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $52.3 million at December 31, 2021 in the bank's indirect auto loan portfolio.
  • Total deposits decreased $42.2 million, or 20.1% annualized, to $798.2 million at December 31, 2022 from $840.4 million at September 30, 2022. While we saw declines in deposit balances for the quarter, a significant portion of the decline was in our real estate trust accounts and internal mortgage servicing accounts which regularly fluctuate. For the full year 2022, total deposits increased $17.4 million, or 2.2%, from $780.8 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $85.4 thousand, or annualized 0.05% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $34.0 thousand, or annualized 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 0.71% from 0.33% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.23% for the same period in 2021. Cost of funds for the full year of 2022 increased slightly to 0.37% from 0.27% for the year 2021.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "2022 has brought rapid improvement in our net interest margin, continued successes in moving new client relationships to our Bank, and an extremely tough environment for the mortgage industry. I am very proud of the accomplishments and resiliency of our team.

As we look forward to 2023, we know that rising deposit competition in the short run will pressure some of the gains made in net interest margin during 2022.  Our loan portfolio will reprice over the next couple of years, which will help offset funding cost increases.  We will continue to focus on improving our cost structure in order to maximize operating leverage as well as ensuring our risk management framework remains robust." 

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Earnings:







Net income available to common shareholders

$     1,493

$     2,522

$     1,064

$          852

$          932

$      5,931

$      5,276

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.18

0.31

0.13

0.11

0.12

0.73

0.65

Total revenue(1)

9,417

11,103

9,404

9,097

9,253

39,021

38,907

Net interest margin

3.68 %

3.71 %

3.39 %

3.12 %

3.10 %

3.48 %

3.25 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.65 %

1.06 %

0.45 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.63 %

0.64 %

Return on average equity(2)

9.78 %

15.60 %

6.60 %

4.85 %

5.28 %

9.11 %

7.56 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

78.14 %

69.40 %

84.49 %

87.50 %

88.45 %

79.37 %

82.75 %

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$       937,113

$       946,437

$       946,853

$       953,784

$       910,797

Total loans receivable

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

586,446

Total deposits

798,184

840,392

830,992

837,663

780,833

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

51.05 %

51.42 %

51.14 %

52.71 %

50.19 %

Loans to deposits

82.84 %

76.94 %

76.77 %

70.68 %

75.11 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.43 %

13.47 %

12.97 %

13.67 %

14.07 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

12.65 %

13.03 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.37 %

9.84 %

9.66 %

9.67 %

9.66 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

12.65 %

13.03 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.22 %

1.20 %






Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income







Loans

$        7,848

$        7,555

$        6,781

$        6,380

$        6,663

$        28,565

$        25,286

Investment securities

1,247

1,097

840

571

359

3,755

1,203

Other interest income

316

321

176

73

79

886

234

Total interest income

9,411

8,973

7,797

7,024

7,101

33,206

26,723

Interest expense







Deposits

1,106

446

212

197

224

1,961

1,022

Other interest expense

417

283

252

252

256

1,204

996

Total interest expense

1,523

729

464

449

480

3,165

2,018

Net interest income

7,888

8,244

7,333

6,575

6,621

30,041

24,705

Provision for loan losses

115

170

110

85

95

480

303

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

7,773

8,074

7,223

6,490

6,526

29,561

24,402

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income

378

1,721

897

1,420

1,407

4,416

9,531

Service fees on deposit accounts

330

343

357

362

356

1,392

1,221

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

500

536

559

498

543

2,093

2,038

Income from bank owned life insurance

92

91

89

88

93

360

374

Gain on sale of securities, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

81

Gain on sale of loans

-

-

-

-

-

-

326

Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets

24

(10)

-

10

69

23

69

Other income

205

178

168

144

164

696

562

Total noninterest income

1,529

2,859

2,070

2,522

2,632

8,980

14,202

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

4,364

4,505

5,059

5,079

4,965

19,006

20,742

Occupancy and equipment

883

923

890

893

862

3,589

3,221

Data processing, technology, and communications

878

846

789

837

920

3,351

3,554

Professional fees

207

185

180

180

202

751

916

Marketing

279

206

184

74

150

744

419

Other

748

1,040

843

897

1,085

3,529

3,345

Total noninterest expense

7,359

7,705

7,945

7,960

8,184

30,970

32,197

Income before provision for income taxes

1,943

3,228

1,348

1,052

974

7,571

6,407

Income tax expense

450

706

284

200

42

1,640

1,131

Net income available to common shareholders

$        1,493

$        2,522

$        1,064

$             852

$             932

$           5,931

$           5,276









Weighted average common shares - basic

7,775

7,777

7,782

7,784

7,785

7,779

7,749

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,152

8,073

8,094

8,100

8,096

8,127

8,142

Basic income per common share

$           0.19

$           0.32

$           0.32

$           0.14

$           0.12

$              0.76

$              0.68

Diluted income per common share

$           0.18

$           0.31

$           0.31

$           0.13

$           0.12

$              0.73

$              0.65









Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from $2.6 million for the same period in 2021.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $0.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $4.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.  The decrease in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in sales volume compared to the prior year quarter in 2021.  Additionally, the Bank has chosen to portfolio select loans out of the higher margin retail channel which has also contributed to reduced gain on sale proceeds.   

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from $8.2 million for the same period in 2021.  This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits data processing, technology, and communications somewhat offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to fourth quarter 2021.    

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited


For the  Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$      33,754

$              310

3.64 %

$    170,402

$              72

0.17 %

Investment securities

158,204

1,247

3.13 %

71,327

359

2.00 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

871

6

2.82 %

837

7

3.44 %

Loans held for sale

4,767

83

6.91 %

29,269

253

3.43 %

Loans

654,285

7,765

4.71 %

575,351

6,410

4.42 %

Total interest-earning assets

851,881

9,411

4.38 %

847,186

7,101

3.33 %

Allowance for loan losses

(7,665)


(6,973)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,848


76,359

Total assets

$   923,064


$    916,572









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$   146,865

$                 67

0.18 %

$    143,784

$              18

0.05 %

Savings & money market

290,709

858

117.00 %

267,404

86

0.13 %

Time deposits

99,847

181

0.72 %

129,717

120

0.37 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

537,421

1,106

0.82 %

540,905

224

0.16 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

14,330

96

2.67 %

17,995

47

1.05 %

Subordinated debentures

25,687

321

4.95 %

25,654

209

3.23 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

577,438

1,523

1.05 %

584,554

480

0.33 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

270,975


249,831

Other liabilities

13,551


11,549

Shareholders' equity

61,100


70,638

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   923,064


$    916,572









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$         7,888

3.34 %

$       6,621

3.00 %

Net Interest Margin

3.67 %


3.10 %









For the  Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$      81,509

$              863

1.06 %

$    139,380

$           181

0.13 %

Investment securities

145,694

3,755

2.58 %

55,480

1,203

2.17 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

632

23

3.69 %

891

53

5.97 %

Loans held for sale

14,218

647

4.55 %

33,296

993

2.98 %

Loans

622,418

27,918

4.49 %

532,090

24,293

4.57 %

Total interest-earning assets

864,471

33,206

3.84 %

761,137

26,723

3.51 %

Allowance for loan losses

(7,415)


(6,602)

Noninterest-earning assets

80,187


74,896

Total assets

$   937,243


$    829,431









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$   158,135

$              136

0.09 %

$    133,350

$              62

0.05 %

Savings & money market

289,213

1,364

0.47 %

225,021

350

0.16 %

Time deposits

110,028

461

0.42 %

134,582

610

0.45 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

557,376

1,961

0.35 %

492,953

1,022

0.21 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

13,367

131

0.98 %

17,748

188

1.06 %

Subordinated debentures

25,675

1,073

4.18 %

21,351

808

3.79 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

596,418

3,165

0.53 %

532,052

2,018

0.38 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

263,085


216,697

Other liabilities

12,656


10,910

Shareholders' equity

65,084


69,772

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   937,243


$    829,431









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$      30,041

3.31 %

$    24,705

3.13 %

Net Interest Margin

3.48 %


3.25 %








Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.9 million compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates.  Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 3.33% for the same period in 2021.   

Net interest income was $30.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $5.3 million over the same period in 2021.  Increases in average loans and investments contributed to a majority of the increase in net interest income somewhat offset by an increase in yield on interest bearing liabilities.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited


As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$             3,917

$             4,147

$                 7,702

$                 4,672

$                 5,299

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

29,880

60,537

45,683

116,192

144,825

Total cash and cash equivalents

33,797

64,684

53,385

120,864

150,124

Time deposits in other banks

259

259

257

257

257

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

162,097

160,504

164,440

144,422

81,917

Other investments

1,921

658

657

521

837

Total investment securities

164,018

161,162

165,097

144,943

82,754

Mortgage loans held for sale

7,940

4,599

19,648

23,528

23,844

Loans receivable:




Loans

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

586,446

Less allowance for loan losses

(7,660)

(7,630)

(7,494)

(7,206)

(7,040)

Loans receivable, net

653,591

639,004

630,459

584,883

579,406

Property and equipment, net

22,811

22,868

23,100

23,222

22,805

Mortgage servicing rights

10,441

10,182

14,893

14,536

14,057

Bank owned life insurance

18,836

18,744

18,653

18,564

18,476

Deferred income taxes

8,629

8,629

7,376

5,862

4,128

Other assets

16,791

16,306

13,985

17,125

14,946

Total assets

937,113

946,437

946,853

953,784

910,797

Liabilities




Deposits

$       798,184

$       840,392

$           830,992

$           837,663

$           780,833

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

30,000

-

-

-

10,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

7,368

3,726

13,805

11,886

11,372

Subordinated debentures

15,381

15,373

15,365

15,357

15,349

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Other liabilities

12,574

14,472

12,412

11,937

12,131

Total liabilities

873,817

884,273

882,884

887,153

839,995

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

87

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,502)

(4,364)

(4,333)

(4,419)

(4,323)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,121)

(2,291)

(2,500)

(2,572)

(2,668)

Additional paid-in capital

53,968

54,013

54,088

53,980

53,856

Retained earnings

29,916

28,423

25,901

24,837

23,985

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(14,053)

(13,706)

(9,276)

(5,284)

(137)

Total shareholders' equity

63,296

62,164

63,969

66,631

70,802

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       937,113

$       946,437

$           946,853

$           953,784

$           910,797






COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited




As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(shares in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Voting common shares outstanding

8,730

8,793

8,801

8,782

8,793

Treasury shares outstanding

(590)

(575)

(571)

(545)

(535)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,140

8,218

8,230

8,237

8,258






Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                     7.67

$                     7.46

$                     7.66

$                     7.98

$                     8.46






Stock price:




  High

$                     9.50

$                     9.40

$                     9.85

$                  10.20

$                  10.74

  Low

$                     8.60

$                     9.00

$                     9.25

$                     9.75

$                     9.95

  Period end

$                     8.72

$                     9.14

$                     9.25

$                     9.85

$                  10.20

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited


As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                     134

$                     135

$                     140

$                     144

$                       152

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

295

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

76

146

81

-

-

Consumer




Real estate

1

2

3

343

341

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

119

130

160

104

84

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

143

160

173

190

205

Total nonaccrual loans

$                     473

$                     573

$                     557

$                1,076

$                       782

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

135

Total nonperforming assets

$                     473

$                     573

$                     557

$                1,076

$                       917

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

Total loans receivable

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$                1,151

$                1,312

$                1,349

$                1,393

$                  1,405







Three Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Allowance for Loan Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$                7,630

$                7,494

$                7,206

$                7,040

$                  6,934

Loans charged-off

101

76

11

19

5

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

16

42

189

100

16

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

85

34

(178)

(81)

(11)

Provision for loan losses

115

170

110

85

95

Balance, end of period

$                7,660

$                7,630

$                7,494

$                7,206

$                  7,040

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.22 %

1.20 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

1619.45 %

1331.59 %

1345.42 %

669.70 %

900.26 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Our asset quality improved through December 31, 2022, with nonperforming assets decreasing $100 thousand to $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets, compared to $0.6 million or 0.06% of total assets at September 30, 2022.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.16% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.18% at September 30, 2022.  The Company had net charge-offs of $85 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the same period in 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Commercial real estate

$             391,661

$             378,589

$             368,316

$             334,508

$             333,060

Consumer real estate

151,533

147,110

142,711

123,908

120,079

Commercial and industrial

69,243

67,200

67,239

66,285

60,687

Consumer and other

48,814

53,735

59,687

67,388

72,620

Total loans, net of deferred fees

661,251

646,634

637,953

592,089

586,446

Less allowance for loan losses

7,660

7,630

7,494

7,206

7,040

Total loans, net

$             653,591

$             639,004

$             630,459

$             584,883

$             579,406

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Noninterest-bearing

$        255,427

$        277,587

$        265,049

$        273,118

$        238,019

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

152,012

154,550

159,939

168,401

153,889

Money market accounts

221,550

232,711

230,840

217,812

204,432

Savings

65,494

71,929

66,727

61,246

58,566

Time, less than $250,000

80,549

76,530

78,735

84,874

99,059

Time, $250,000 and over

23,152

27,085

29,702

32,212

26,868

Total deposits

$        798,184

$        840,392

$        830,992

$        837,663

$        780,833






Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $937 million. The company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares

