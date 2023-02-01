First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 60.2% to $1.5 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million , or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.9 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million , or $0.65 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the year ended . Net interest income for the quarter was $7.9 million , which represents a decrease of $0.4 million , or 4.3%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $1.3 million , or 19.1% compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the full year was $30.0 million , which represents an increase of $5.3 million , or 21.6%, compared to the same period in 2021.

, which represents a decrease of , or 4.3%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of , or 19.1% compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the full year was , which represents an increase of , or 21.6%, compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest margin compressed during the quarter to 3.68% at December 31, 2022 compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022, but increased 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2021.

compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022, but increased 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Total loans increased $14.6 million , or 9.0% annualized, to $661.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $646.6 million at September 30, 2022 . For the full year 2022, total loans increased $74.8 million , or 12.8%, from $586.4 million at December 31, 2021 . Included in the increase in loans for the year was a $22.7 million decrease to $29.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $52.3 million at December 31, 2021 in the bank's indirect auto loan portfolio.

, or 9.0% annualized, to at from at . For the full year 2022, total loans increased , or 12.8%, from at . Included in the increase in loans for the year was a decrease to at from at in the bank's indirect auto loan portfolio. Total deposits decreased $42.2 million , or 20.1% annualized, to $798.2 million at December 31, 2022 from $840.4 million at September 30, 2022 . While we saw declines in deposit balances for the quarter, a significant portion of the decline was in our real estate trust accounts and internal mortgage servicing accounts which regularly fluctuate. For the full year 2022, total deposits increased $17.4 million , or 2.2%, from $780.8 million at December 31, 2021 .

, or 20.1% annualized, to at from at . While we saw declines in deposit balances for the quarter, a significant portion of the decline was in our real estate trust accounts and internal mortgage servicing accounts which regularly fluctuate. For the full year 2022, total deposits increased , or 2.2%, from at . Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2022 . The Company had net charge-offs of $85.4 thousand , or annualized 0.05% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $34.0 thousand , or annualized 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

compared to 0.06% at . The Company had net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.05% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended . Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 0.71% from 0.33% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.23% for the same period in 2021. Cost of funds for the full year of 2022 increased slightly to 0.37% from 0.27% for the year 2021.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "2022 has brought rapid improvement in our net interest margin, continued successes in moving new client relationships to our Bank, and an extremely tough environment for the mortgage industry. I am very proud of the accomplishments and resiliency of our team.

As we look forward to 2023, we know that rising deposit competition in the short run will pressure some of the gains made in net interest margin during 2022. Our loan portfolio will reprice over the next couple of years, which will help offset funding cost increases. We will continue to focus on improving our cost structure in order to maximize operating leverage as well as ensuring our risk management framework remains robust."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932

$ 5,931 $ 5,276 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.18 0.31 0.13 0.11 0.12

0.73 0.65 Total revenue(1) 9,417 11,103 9,404 9,097 9,253

39,021 38,907 Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.39 % 3.12 % 3.10 %

3.48 % 3.25 % Return on average assets(2) 0.65 % 1.06 % 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.41 %

0.63 % 0.64 % Return on average equity(2) 9.78 % 15.60 % 6.60 % 4.85 % 5.28 %

9.11 % 7.56 % Efficiency ratio(3) 78.14 % 69.40 % 84.49 % 87.50 % 88.45 %

79.37 % 82.75 %



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797 Total loans receivable 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 Total deposits 798,184 840,392 830,992 837,663 780,833 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 51.05 % 51.42 % 51.14 % 52.71 % 50.19 % Loans to deposits 82.84 % 76.94 % 76.77 % 70.68 % 75.11 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.43 % 13.47 % 12.97 % 13.67 % 14.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.37 % 9.84 % 9.66 % 9.67 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 %











Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 Interest income















Loans $ 7,848 $ 7,555 $ 6,781 $ 6,380 $ 6,663

$ 28,565 $ 25,286 Investment securities 1,247 1,097 840 571 359

3,755 1,203 Other interest income 316 321 176 73 79

886 234 Total interest income 9,411 8,973 7,797 7,024 7,101

33,206 26,723 Interest expense















Deposits 1,106 446 212 197 224

1,961 1,022 Other interest expense 417 283 252 252 256

1,204 996 Total interest expense 1,523 729 464 449 480

3,165 2,018 Net interest income 7,888 8,244 7,333 6,575 6,621

30,041 24,705 Provision for loan losses 115 170 110 85 95

480 303 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,773 8,074 7,223 6,490 6,526

29,561 24,402 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 378 1,721 897 1,420 1,407

4,416 9,531 Service fees on deposit accounts 330 343 357 362 356

1,392 1,221 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 500 536 559 498 543

2,093 2,038 Income from bank owned life insurance 92 91 89 88 93

360 374 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - - -

- 81 Gain on sale of loans - - - - -

- 326 Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets 24 (10) - 10 69

23 69 Other income 205 178 168 144 164

696 562 Total noninterest income 1,529 2,859 2,070 2,522 2,632

8,980 14,202 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 4,364 4,505 5,059 5,079 4,965

19,006 20,742 Occupancy and equipment 883 923 890 893 862

3,589 3,221 Data processing, technology, and communications 878 846 789 837 920

3,351 3,554 Professional fees 207 185 180 180 202

751 916 Marketing 279 206 184 74 150

744 419 Other 748 1,040 843 897 1,085

3,529 3,345 Total noninterest expense 7,359 7,705 7,945 7,960 8,184

30,970 32,197 Income before provision for income taxes 1,943 3,228 1,348 1,052 974

7,571 6,407 Income tax expense 450 706 284 200 42

1,640 1,131 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932

$ 5,931 $ 5,276

















Weighted average common shares - basic 7,775 7,777 7,782 7,784 7,785

7,779 7,749 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,152 8,073 8,094 8,100 8,096

8,127 8,142 Basic income per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.14 $ 0.12

$ 0.76 $ 0.68 Diluted income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.12

$ 0.73 $ 0.65



















Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from $2.6 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $0.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $4.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in sales volume compared to the prior year quarter in 2021. Additionally, the Bank has chosen to portfolio select loans out of the higher margin retail channel which has also contributed to reduced gain on sale proceeds.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from $8.2 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits data processing, technology, and communications somewhat offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to fourth quarter 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 33,754 $ 310 3.64 %

$ 170,402 $ 72 0.17 % Investment securities 158,204 1,247 3.13 %

71,327 359 2.00 % Nonmarketable equity securities 871 6 2.82 %

837 7 3.44 % Loans held for sale 4,767 83 6.91 %

29,269 253 3.43 % Loans 654,285 7,765 4.71 %

575,351 6,410 4.42 % Total interest-earning assets 851,881 9,411 4.38 %

847,186 7,101 3.33 % Allowance for loan losses (7,665)





(6,973)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,848





76,359



Total assets $ 923,064





$ 916,572



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 146,865 $ 67 0.18 %

$ 143,784 $ 18 0.05 % Savings & money market 290,709 858 117.00 %

267,404 86 0.13 % Time deposits 99,847 181 0.72 %

129,717 120 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 537,421 1,106 0.82 %

540,905 224 0.16 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 14,330 96 2.67 %

17,995 47 1.05 % Subordinated debentures 25,687 321 4.95 %

25,654 209 3.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 577,438 1,523 1.05 %

584,554 480 0.33 % Noninterest bearing deposits 270,975





249,831



Other liabilities 13,551





11,549



Shareholders' equity 61,100





70,638



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 923,064





$ 916,572



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,888 3.34 %



$ 6,621 3.00 % Net Interest Margin



3.67 %





3.10 %



















For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 81,509 $ 863 1.06 %

$ 139,380 $ 181 0.13 % Investment securities 145,694 3,755 2.58 %

55,480 1,203 2.17 % Nonmarketable equity securities 632 23 3.69 %

891 53 5.97 % Loans held for sale 14,218 647 4.55 %

33,296 993 2.98 % Loans 622,418 27,918 4.49 %

532,090 24,293 4.57 % Total interest-earning assets 864,471 33,206 3.84 %

761,137 26,723 3.51 % Allowance for loan losses (7,415)





(6,602)



Noninterest-earning assets 80,187





74,896



Total assets $ 937,243





$ 829,431



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 158,135 $ 136 0.09 %

$ 133,350 $ 62 0.05 % Savings & money market 289,213 1,364 0.47 %

225,021 350 0.16 % Time deposits 110,028 461 0.42 %

134,582 610 0.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 557,376 1,961 0.35 %

492,953 1,022 0.21 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 13,367 131 0.98 %

17,748 188 1.06 % Subordinated debentures 25,675 1,073 4.18 %

21,351 808 3.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 596,418 3,165 0.53 %

532,052 2,018 0.38 % Noninterest bearing deposits 263,085





216,697



Other liabilities 12,656





10,910



Shareholders' equity 65,084





69,772



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 937,243





$ 829,431



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 30,041 3.31 %



$ 24,705 3.13 % Net Interest Margin



3.48 %





3.25 %

















Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.9 million compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 3.33% for the same period in 2021.

Net interest income was $30.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $5.3 million over the same period in 2021. Increases in average loans and investments contributed to a majority of the increase in net interest income somewhat offset by an increase in yield on interest bearing liabilities.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 3,917 $ 4,147 $ 7,702 $ 4,672 $ 5,299 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 29,880 60,537 45,683 116,192 144,825 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,797 64,684 53,385 120,864 150,124 Time deposits in other banks 259 259 257 257 257 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 162,097 160,504 164,440 144,422 81,917 Other investments 1,921 658 657 521 837 Total investment securities 164,018 161,162 165,097 144,943 82,754 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,940 4,599 19,648 23,528 23,844 Loans receivable:









Loans 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 Less allowance for loan losses (7,660) (7,630) (7,494) (7,206) (7,040) Loans receivable, net 653,591 639,004 630,459 584,883 579,406 Property and equipment, net 22,811 22,868 23,100 23,222 22,805 Mortgage servicing rights 10,441 10,182 14,893 14,536 14,057 Bank owned life insurance 18,836 18,744 18,653 18,564 18,476 Deferred income taxes 8,629 8,629 7,376 5,862 4,128 Other assets 16,791 16,306 13,985 17,125 14,946 Total assets 937,113 946,437 946,853 953,784 910,797 Liabilities









Deposits $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000 - - - 10,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 7,368 3,726 13,805 11,886 11,372 Subordinated debentures 15,381 15,373 15,365 15,357 15,349 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 12,574 14,472 12,412 11,937 12,131 Total liabilities 873,817 884,273 882,884 887,153 839,995 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 87 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,502) (4,364) (4,333) (4,419) (4,323) Nonvested restricted stock (2,121) (2,291) (2,500) (2,572) (2,668) Additional paid-in capital 53,968 54,013 54,088 53,980 53,856 Retained earnings 29,916 28,423 25,901 24,837 23,985 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (14,053) (13,706) (9,276) (5,284) (137) Total shareholders' equity 63,296 62,164 63,969 66,631 70,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797













COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (shares in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Voting common shares outstanding 8,730 8,793 8,801 8,782 8,793 Treasury shares outstanding (590) (575) (571) (545) (535) Total common shares outstanding 8,140 8,218 8,230 8,237 8,258











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 7.67 $ 7.46 $ 7.66 $ 7.98 $ 8.46











Stock price:









High $ 9.50 $ 9.40 $ 9.85 $ 10.20 $ 10.74 Low $ 8.60 $ 9.00 $ 9.25 $ 9.75 $ 9.95 Period end $ 8.72 $ 9.14 $ 9.25 $ 9.85 $ 10.20

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 134 $ 135 $ 140 $ 144 $ 152 Non-owner occupied RE - - - 295 - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 76 146 81 - - Consumer









Real estate 1 2 3 343 341 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 119 130 160 104 84 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings 143 160 173 190 205 Total nonaccrual loans $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 782 Other real estate owned - - - - 135 Total nonperforming assets $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 917 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Total loans receivable 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 1,151 $ 1,312 $ 1,349 $ 1,393 $ 1,405













Three Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 Loans charged-off 101 76 11 19 5 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 16 42 189 100 16 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 85 34 (178) (81) (11) Provision for loan losses 115 170 110 85 95 Balance, end of period $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1619.45 % 1331.59 % 1345.42 % 669.70 % 900.26 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Our asset quality improved through December 31, 2022, with nonperforming assets decreasing $100 thousand to $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets, compared to $0.6 million or 0.06% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.16% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.18% at September 30, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $85 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the same period in 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial real estate $ 391,661 $ 378,589 $ 368,316 $ 334,508 $ 333,060 Consumer real estate 151,533 147,110 142,711 123,908 120,079 Commercial and industrial 69,243 67,200 67,239 66,285 60,687 Consumer and other 48,814 53,735 59,687 67,388 72,620 Total loans, net of deferred fees 661,251 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 Less allowance for loan losses 7,660 7,630 7,494 7,206 7,040 Total loans, net $ 653,591 $ 639,004 $ 630,459 $ 584,883 $ 579,406

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 255,427 $ 277,587 $ 265,049 $ 273,118 $ 238,019 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 152,012 154,550 159,939 168,401 153,889 Money market accounts 221,550 232,711 230,840 217,812 204,432 Savings 65,494 71,929 66,727 61,246 58,566 Time, less than $250,000 80,549 76,530 78,735 84,874 99,059 Time, $250,000 and over 23,152 27,085 29,702 32,212 26,868 Total deposits $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833













Footnotes to tables:



(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $937 million. The company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Robert Haile

SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

(843) 656-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares