First Reliance Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $6.2 million, which represents an increase of $0.6 million, or 11.1%, on a linked quarter basis and $0.3 million, or 4.2%, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $52.8 million, or 11.2%, to $526.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $473.5 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased $50.3 million, or 7.6%, to $711.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $661.2 million at March 31, 2021. This growth was primarily driven by noninterest-bearing deposits and money market deposits, which increased $18.0 million and $31.8 million, respectively.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remaining unchanged from the previous quarter at 0.17%.
  • The Company had net recoveries of $47 thousand, or annualized (0.04%) of average loans (excluding PPP) during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $340 thousand, or annualized 0.28% of average loans (excluding PPP), for the same period in 2020.
  • Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 0.29% from 0.34% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.61% for the same period in 2020.
  • Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $0.4 million in severance expense.
  • The Company completed the sale of its PPP loan portfolio during the quarter, resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the quarter: "Our second quarter results represent the commencement of the growth phase of our strategic plan.  We've made significant investments in our infrastructure from a talent and technology standpoint and we're now seeing returns on those investments with excellent growth in both loans and deposits.  Our loan pipelines have continued to build, and we have the balance sheet strength to continue executing our growth strategy in the coming quarters.  Additionally, one of our core principals is maintaining high underwriting standards, which we will not compromise for the sake of growth.  In our mortgage business, we've continued building out our retail channel by hiring high performing producers in our Charleston, Columbia, and Charlotte markets." 

Mr. Saunders continued, "As we move forward in the execution of our growth strategy, one of our top objectives is to achieve material operating scale in our business.  As part of our strategic plan, we have established both intermediate and long-term targets on revenue and costs in order to drive improved efficiency and operating scale as we grow."

Mr. Saunders concluded, "I want to thank all of our team members for their continued dedication to our core values and their commitment to our customers, our communities, and our shareholders.  I'm proud to be a part of this organization and look forward to more bright days ahead."

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Earnings:







Net income available to common shareholders

$      1,348

$      1,708

$      1,389

$      4,468

$      3,901

$       3,056

$       4,759

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.17

0.21

0.17

0.56

0.49

0.37

0.59

Total revenue(1)

10,169

9,917

10,858

14,820

13,241

20,086

20,783

Net interest margin

3.40%

3.36%

3.27%

3.86%

3.55%

3.41%

3.85%

Return on average assets(2)

0.67%

0.93%

0.72%

2.31%

2.12%

0.80%

1.39%

Return on average equity(2)

7.83%

9.91%

8.08%

27.73%

26.20%

8.87%

16.15%

Efficiency ratio(3)

81.82%

77.35%

80.05%

54.28%

54.40%

79.61%

62.27%

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

As of

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$        832,241

$        777,735

$        710,168

$        781,655

$        762,647

Total loans receivable

526,362

490,326

477,968

478,745

512,384

Total deposits

711,505

661,217

594,000

595,767

582,361

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

48.92%

49.78%

48.51%

47.30%

49.62%

Loans to deposits

73.98%

74.16%

80.47%

80.36%

87.98%

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

14.89%

16.00%

15.67%

14.75%

13.31%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.84%

14.87%

14.52%

13.72%

12.48%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.43%

11.13%

10.31%

9.96%

9.68%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.84%

14.87%

14.52%

13.72%

12.48%

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.17%

0.17%

0.21%

0.19%

0.21%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.20%

1.26%

1.29%

1.20%

0.92%

 Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

June 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest income







Loans

$         6,391

$         5,851

$         6,156

$         7,403

$         6,650

$      12,242

$      13,218

Investment securities

311

238

231

218

299

550

622

Other interest income

38

60

75

67

41

97

131

Total interest income

6,740

6,149

6,462

7,688

6,990

12,889

13,971

Interest expense







Deposits

255

286

376

519

652

541

1,480

Other interest expense

265

262

388

400

371

527

707

Total interest expense

520

548

764

919

1,023

1,068

2,187

Net interest income

6,220

5,601

5,698

6,769

5,967

11,821

11,784

Provision for loan losses

108

-

350

1,000

1,178

108

1,558

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

6,112

5,601

5,348

5,769

4,789

11,713

10,226

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income

2,582

3,390

5,014

7,115

6,633

5,972

7,395

Service fees on deposit accounts

272

279

315

290

242

551

705

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

509

454

427

426

429

963

744

Income from bank owned life insurance

94

93

101

103

102

188

205

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

39

-

8

-

(211)

39

(220)

Gain on sale of loans

326

-

-

-

-

326

-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

(287)

-

-

-

-

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

(528)

-

-

-

-

Other income

127

100

110

117

79

226

170

Total noninterest income

3,949

4,316

5,160

8,051

7,274

8,265

8,999

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

5,518

4,992

5,359

4,892

4,395

10,509

7,978

Occupancy

584

597

641

628

619

1,181

1,231

Furniture and equipment

403

450

616

572

585

854

1,122

Electronic data processing

319

277

241

231

200

596

394

Professional fees

242

238

400

230

329

480

596

Marketing

88

69

155

122

56

157

133

Other

1,166

1,048

1,280

1,288

771

2,214

1,549

Total noninterest expense

8,320

7,671

8,692

7,963

6,955

15,991

13,003

Income before provision for income taxes

1,741

2,246

1,816

5,857

5,108

3,987

6,222

Income tax expense

393

538

427

1,389

1,207

931

1,463

Net income available to common shareholders

$         1,348

$         1,708

$         1,389

$         4,468

$         3,901

$        3,056

$        4,759









Weighted average common shares - basic

7,681

7,780

7,931

7,929

7,915

7,730

7,908

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,164

8,168

8,089

8,015

7,998

8,207

8,010

Basic income per common share

$           0.18

$           0.22

$           0.18

$           0.56

$           0.49

$           0.40

$           0.60

Diluted income per common share

$           0.17

$           0.21

$           0.17

$           0.56

$           0.49

$           0.37

$           0.59

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $3.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 from $7.3 million for the same period in 2020.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $2.6 million on $119 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended June 30, 2021.  The primary driver of the decrease in mortgage banking income period-over-period was a decrease in margin on loan sales.  Additionally, growth in the retail channel drove the increased utilization of bank portfolio products.  This negatively affected gain on sale during the quarter by approximately $0.4 million.  Also included in noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is a $0.3 million gain on the sale of the Bank's PPP loan portfolio.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.4 million or 19.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in noninterest expense is largely driven by an increase of $1.1 million in compensation and benefits.  Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $0.4 million in severance expense.  The additional increase in compensation and benefits is driven mainly by increased headcount year-over-year.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     122,289

$               29

0.09%

$        50,290

$             12

0.09%

Investment securities

55,991

311

2.23%

41,189

299

2.91%

Nonmarketable equity securities

837

9

4.29%

4,089

29

2.85%

Loans held for sale

33,573

232

2.77%

64,501

473

2.91%

Loans

520,326

6,159

4.75%

500,921

6,177

4.89%

Total interest-earning assets

733,016

6,740

3.69%

660,990

6,990

4.20%

Allowance for loan losses

(6,346)


(4,085)

Noninterest-earning assets

74,317


77,900

Total assets

$     800,987


$      734,805









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$     132,495

$               15

0.05%

$      103,652

$             15

0.06%

Savings & money market

210,786

89

0.17%

127,968

104

0.33%

Time deposits

134,858

151

0.45%

151,414

533

1.41%

Total interest-bearing deposits

478,139

255

0.21%

383,034

652

0.68%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

16,997

47

1.11%

87,523

182

0.83%

Subordinated debentures

20,801

218

4.20%

16,942

189

4.45%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

515,937

520

0.40%

487,499

1,023

0.84%

Noninterest bearing deposits

205,556


176,688

Other liabilities

10,635


11,057

Shareholders' equity

68,859


59,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     800,987


$      734,805









Net interest income / interest rate spread

$         6,220

3.29%

$       5,967

3.36%

Net interest margin

3.40%


3.58%

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     113,483

$               58

0.10%

$        34,127

$             69

0.40%

Investment securities

47,643

550

2.33%

43,208

622

2.89%

Nonmarketable equity securities

946

39

8.27%

3,162

62

3.91%

Loans held for sale

35,910

496

2.78%

42,091

674

3.21%

Loans

502,001

11,746

4.72%

491,373

12,544

5.12%

Total interest-earning assets

699,983

12,889

3.71%

613,961

13,971

4.56%

Allowance for loan losses

(6,332)


(3,878)

Noninterest-earning assets

73,770


76,482

Total assets

$     767,421


$      686,565









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$     127,931

$               28

0.04%

$        99,557

$             22

0.04%

Savings & money market

192,708

163

0.17%

123,820

220

0.36%

Time deposits

137,872

350

0.51%

150,067

1,238

1.65%

Total interest-bearing deposits

458,511

541

0.24%

373,444

1,480

0.79%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

16,560

93

1.13%

69,229

342

0.99%

Subordinated debentures

20,794

434

4.21%

16,125

365

4.57%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

495,865

1,068

0.43%

458,798

2,187

0.96%

Noninterest bearing deposits

192,081


158,513

Other liabilities

10,589


10,330

Shareholders' equity

68,886


58,924

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     767,421


$      686,565









Net interest income / interest rate spread

$       11,821

3.28%

$     11,784

3.60%

Net interest margin

3.41%


3.85%

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $6.2 million, representing an increase of $0.3 million, or 4.2%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020.  The increase in net interest income over the period was driven mainly by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased to 0.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.84% for the same period in 2020.  Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset to some extent by continued downward pressure on asset yield.  Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.20% for the same period in 2020.  The decrease was driven by both a change in balance sheet mix and an overall decrease in interest rates stemming from decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2020. 

Net interest income was $11.8 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.  The minimal change in net interest income was driven by a decrease in yield on interest-earning assets offset by a decrease in costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited

As of

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$                5,486

$                5,547

$                5,521

$                5,133

$                4,952

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

144,937

115,577

93,167

134,592

78,299

Total cash and cash equivalents

150,423

121,124

98,688

139,725

83,251

Time deposits in other banks

256

256

256

256

255

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

56,881

54,413

32,759

35,567

28,237

Investment securities held to maturity

-

-

-

-

9,318

Other investments

837

837

1,076

3,839

4,264

Total investment securities

57,718

55,250

33,835

39,406

41,819

Mortgage loans held for sale

33,097

48,912

35,642

57,853

57,329

Loans receivable:




Loans

526,362

490,326

477,968

478,745

512,384

Less allowance for loan losses

(6,323)

(6,168)

(6,173)

(5,721)

(4,715)

Loans receivable, net

520,039

484,158

471,795

473,024

507,669

Property and equipment, net

21,818

18,465

18,491

20,548

20,523

Mortgage servicing rights

13,603

13,353

12,021

11,000

9,698

Bank owned life insurance

18,289

18,195

18,102

18,001

17,898

Deferred income taxes

2,820

3,234

3,452

3,872

5,068

Other assets

14,178

14,788

17,886

17,970

19,137

Total assets

832,241

777,735

710,168

781,655

762,647

Liabilities




Deposits

$            711,505

$            661,217

$            594,000

$            595,767

$            582,361

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

10,000

10,000

75,000

85,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

8,946

6,955

5,523

12,591

2,464

Subordinated debentures

10,496

10,487

10,459

10,427

10,358

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Other liabilities

11,393

10,548

11,147

10,178

9,814

Total liabilities

762,650

709,517

641,439

714,273

700,307

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

82

81

81

Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value;
  430,000 shares authorized

-

-

4

4

4

Treasury stock, at cost

(3,858)

(3,744)

(1,680)

(1,488)

(1,478)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,928)

(2,868)

(1,487)

(1,577)

(1,748)

Additional paid-in capital

53,776

53,617

51,972

51,824

51,822

Retained earnings

21,765

20,417

18,709

17,320

12,852

Accumulated other comprehensive income

747

707

1,128

1,217

806

Total shareholders' equity

69,591

68,218

68,729

67,382

62,340

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$            832,241

$            777,735

$            710,168

$            781,655

$            762,647

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited

As of


June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

(shares in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Voting common shares outstanding

8,788

8,784

8,154

8,129

8,133

Non-voting common shares outstanding

-

-

410

410

410

Treasury shares outstanding

(489)

(481)

(234)

(202)

(200)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,299

8,303

8,330

8,337

8,343






Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                    8.27

$                    8.09

$                    8.12

$                    7.95

$                    7.34






Stock price:




  High

$                  10.05

$                  10.00

$                    7.80

$                    6.05

$                    5.50

  Low

$                    9.65

$                    7.46

$                    5.55

$                    4.85

$                    4.93

  Period end

$                    9.90

$                    9.90

$                    7.75

$                    6.05

$                    5.07

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited

As of

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                   535

$                   385

$                   394

$                     404

$                     413

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

-

-

-

-

135

Consumer




Real estate

383

344

461

346

345

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

129

164

242

299

206

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

235

252

270

291

318

Total nonaccrual loans

$               1,282

$               1,145

$               1,367

$                 1,340

$                  1,417

Other real estate owned

150

150

164

164

209

Total nonperforming assets

$               1,432

$               1,295

$               1,531

$                 1,504

$                  1,626

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.17%

0.17%

0.21%

0.19%

0.21%

Total loans receivable

0.27%

0.26%

0.32%

0.31%

0.32%

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$               1,478

$               1,544

$               1,584

$                 2,508

$                  2,620







Three Months Ended

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Allowance for Loan Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$               6,168

$               6,173

$               5,721

$                 4,715

$                  3,877

Loans charged-off

59

55

43

76

452

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

106

50

145

82

112

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(47)

5

(102)

(6)

340

Provision for loan losses

108

-

350

1,000

1,178

Balance, end of period

$               6,323

$               6,168

$               6,173

$                 5,721

$                  4,715

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable

1.20%

1.26%

1.29%

1.20%

0.92%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

493.21%

538.69%

451.57%

426.94%

332.75%

Our asset quality remained strong through June 30, 2021, with nonperforming assets increasing slightly to $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $1.3 million at March 31, 2021.  The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remained at 0.17% at June 30, 2021.  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets remain nominal.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.20% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2021.  The Company had net recoveries of $47 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $340 thousand for the same period in 2020.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Commercial real estate

$             290,198

$             253,300

$             259,486

$             259,100

$             260,020

Consumer real estate

97,969

91,504

92,602

92,651

96,037

Commercial and industrial

63,545

60,432

58,445

59,704

58,103

PPP

-

16,784

-

-

29,133

Consumer and other

74,650

68,306

67,435

67,290

69,091

Total loans, net of deferred fees

526,362

490,326

477,968

478,745

512,384

Less allowance for loan losses

6,323

6,168

6,173

5,721

4,715

Total loans, net

$             520,039

$             484,158

$             471,795

$             473,024

$             507,669

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Noninterest-bearing

$         215,814

$         197,831

$         167,274

$         173,628

$         185,208

Interest-bearing:




NOW accounts

132,269

131,304

120,891

108,152

103,732

Money market accounts

169,707

137,913

119,716

113,203

101,083

Savings

57,880

52,085

46,688

41,549

34,392

Time, less than $250,000

106,219

109,295

105,327

122,139

120,782

Time, $250,000 and over

29,616

32,789

34,104

37,096

37,164

Total deposits

$         711,505

$         661,217

$         594,000

$         595,767

$         582,361

 Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end
outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $832 million.  The Company employs more than 185 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 15 years since the program began.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include:  Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked.  We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

