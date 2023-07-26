First Reliance Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of securities of $358 thousand, net of tax, or $0.04 per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than a year, which should immediately improve margins and net interest income.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million, which represents a decrease of $53 thousand, or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $112 thousand, or 1.5% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.16% at June 30, 2023, compared to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Total loans increased $24.1 million, or 14.4% annualized, to $694.1 million at June 30, 2023, from $670.0 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased $6.8 million, or 3.3% annualized, to $830.1 million at June 30, 2023, from $836.9 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $117 thousand or annualized 0.07% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $102 thousand, or annualized 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 1.67% from 1.24% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.21% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "During the second quarter, our company continued to perform well despite the uncertain economic environment and headwinds from interest rates and mortgage volumes.  We are pleased with the continued reduction in expenses, especially in compensation and benefits.  These improvements in our cost structure will benefit the Company as asset yields rebound and adjust to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate tightening campaign."

Financial Summary - unaudited

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Jun 30

Jun 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Earnings:







Net income available to common shareholders

$  1,013

$     1,371

$  1,493

$     2,522

$     1,064

$      2,383

$      1,916

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.12

0.17

0.18

0.31

0.13

0.29

0.24

Total revenue(1)

8,959

9,430

9,417

11,103

9,404

18,389

18,501

Net interest margin

3.16 %

3.34 %

3.68 %

3.71 %

3.39 %

3.25 %

3.25 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.41 %

0.57 %

0.65 %

1.06 %

0.45 %

0.49 %

0.41 %

Return on average equity(2)

6.13 %

8.53 %

9.78 %

15.60 %

6.60 %

7.31 %

5.69 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

82.50 %

79.20 %

78.14 %

69.40 %

84.49 %

80.81 %

85.97 %

As of

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$  992,596

$  1,000,535

$  937,113

$  946,437

$  946,853

Total loans receivable

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

Total deposits

830,085

836,902

798,184

840,392

830,992

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

44.00 %

46.46 %

51.05 %

51.42 %

51.14 %

Loans to deposits

83.62 %

80.05 %

82.84 %

76.94 %

76.77 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.57 %

13.45 %

13.43 %

13.47 %

12.97 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43 %

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.95 %

10.14 %

10.37 %

9.84 %

9.66 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.43 %

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

11.98 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income







Loans

$  8,837

$  8,260

$  7,848

$  7,555

$  6,781

$  17,097

$  13,161

Investment securities

1,371

1,343

1,247

1,097

840

2,714

1,411

Other interest income

782

362

316

321

176

1,144

249

Total interest income

10,990

9,965

9,411

8,973

7,797

20,955

14,821

Interest expense







Deposits

2,876

1,922

1,106

446

212

4,799

410

Other interest expense

893

769

417

283

252

1,661

503

Total interest expense

3,769

2,691

1,523

729

464

6,460

913

Net interest income

7,221

7,274

7,888

8,244

7,333

14,495

13,908

Provision for loan losses

280

248

115

170

110

528

195

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

6,941

7,026

7,773

8,074

7,223

13,967

13,713

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income

1,063

916

378

1,721

897

1,979

2,317

Service fees on deposit accounts

341

326

330

343

357

668

719

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

563

517

500

536

559

1,080

1,057

Income from bank owned life insurance

91

244

92

91

89

335

177

Loss on sale of securities, net

(455)

-

-

-

-

(455)

-

Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets

-

19

24

(10)

-

19

10

Other income

134

134

205

178

168

267

313

Total noninterest income

1,737

2,156

1,529

2,859

2,070

3,893

4,593

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

4,461

4,652

4,364

4,505

5,059

9,113

10,138

Occupancy and equipment

856

892

883

923

890

1,748

1,783

Data processing, technology, and communications

942

869

878

846

789

1,811

1,627

Professional fees

111

196

207

185

180

307

360

Marketing

206

226

279

206

184

432

258

Other

815

634

748

1,040

843

1,449

1,740

Total noninterest expense

7,391

7,469

7,359

7,705

7,945

14,860

15,906

Income before provision for income taxes

1,287

1,713

1,943

3,228

1,348

3,000

2,400

Income tax expense

274

342

450

706

284

617

484

Net income available to common shareholders

$  1,013

$  1,371

$  1,493

$  2,522

$  1,064

$     2,383

$     1,916









Weighted average common shares - basic

7,825

7,807

7,775

7,777

7,782

7,816

7,783

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,142

8,189

8,152

8,073

8,094

8,173

8,097

Basic income per common share

$     0.13

$     0.18

$     0.19

$     0.32

$     0.14

$        0.30

$        0.25

Diluted income per common share

$     0.12

$     0.17

$     0.18

$     0.31

$     0.13

$        0.29

$        0.24

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $2.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period in 2022.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2022.  Also, included in the noninterest income was a loss on sale of securities of $455 thousand, pre -tax. 

Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $7.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2022.  This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits and other expenses.  These were partially offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to second quarter 2022.    

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited

For the  Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     60,416

$      750

4.98 %

$     86,552

$           171

0.79 %

Investment securities

160,245

1,371

3.43 %

152,115

840

2.22 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,186

31

5.75 %

521

5

3.97 %

Loans held for sale

16,864

294

7.00 %

22,320

248

4.46 %

Loans

677,668

8,543

5.06 %

607,368

6,533

4.31 %

Total interest-earning assets

917,379

10,989

4.81 %

868,876

7,797

3.60 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,073)


(7,315)

Noninterest-earning assets

77,561


81,880

Total assets

$  986,867


$  943,441









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$  138,167

$      132

0.38 %

$  169,895

$              20

0.05 %

Savings & money market

314,091

1,860

2.37 %

286,120

101

0.14 %

Time deposits

139,501

884

2.54 %

111,876

91

0.33 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

591,759

2,876

1.95 %

567,891

212

0.15 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

51,207

532

4.17 %

12,398

6

0.20 %

Subordinated debentures

25,703

360

5.62 %

25,671

246

3.84 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

668,669

3,768

2.26 %

605,960

464

0.31 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

238,295


260,623

Other liabilities

13,802


12,383

Shareholders' equity

66,101


64,475

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  986,867


$  943,441









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$  7,221

2.54 %

$       7,333

3.29 %

Net Interest Margin

3.16 %


3.39 %

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $7.2 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  This decrease was primarily driven by rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.81% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.60% for the same period in 2022.

Interest expense increased as well from $464 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.  This increase reflects the rise in interest rates across the funding categories.

For the  Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     50,345

$     1,100

4.41 %

$  112,614

$         236

0.42 %

Investment securities

161,627

2,714

3.39 %

130,111

1,411

2.19 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,100

44

4.27 %

568

13

4.41 %

Loans held for sale

13,289

450

6.83 %

21,128

412

3.93 %

Loans

673,229

16,648

4.99 %

597,320

12,749

4.30 %

Total interest-earning assets

900,590

20,956

4.69 %

861,741

14,821

3.47 %

Allowance for loan losses

(7,955)


(7,210)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,225


81,223

Total assets

$  970,860


$  935,754









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$  139,746

$         237

0.34 %

$  166,755

$            39

0.05 %

Savings & money market

308,178

3,277

2.14 %

280,616

185

0.13 %

Time deposits

124,811

1,284

2.07 %

116,104

185

0.32 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

572,735

4,798

1.69 %

563,475

409

0.15 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

47,839

963

4.06 %

13,948

30

0.43 %

Subordinated debentures

25,699

699

5.48 %

25,667

474

3.72 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

646,273

6,460

2.02 %

603,090

913

0.31 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

245,738


253,104

Other liabilities

13,658


12,243

Shareholders' equity

65,191


67,317

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  970,860


$  935,754









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$  14,496

2.68 %

$  13,908

3.16 %

Net Interest Margin

3.25 %


3.25 %

Net interest income was $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.6 million over the same period in 2022.  Increases in average loans and investments as well as yields on interest earning assets contributed to the increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in rates on interest bearing deposits and borrowings.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited

As of

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$        3,748

$            4,233

$        3,917

$        4,147

$        7,702

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

55,496

71,590

29,880

60,537

45,683

Total cash and cash equivalents

59,244

75,823

33,797

64,684

53,385

Time deposits in other banks

-

-

259

259

257

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

158,143

164,150

162,097

160,504

164,440

Other investments

2,563

2,570

1,921

658

657

Total investment securities

160,706

166,720

164,018

161,162

165,097

Mortgage loans held for sale

12,485

16,236

7,940

4,599

19,648

Loans receivable:




Loans

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,229)

(8,052)

(7,660)

(7,630)

(7,494)

Loans receivable, net

685,901

661,917

653,591

639,004

630,459

Property and equipment, net

22,588

22,634

22,811

22,868

23,100

Mortgage servicing rights

10,893

10,491

10,441

10,182

14,893

Bank owned life insurance

17,997

17,906

18,836

18,744

18,653

Deferred income taxes

8,534

8,263

8,629

8,629

7,376

Other assets

14,248

20,545

16,791

16,306

13,985

Total assets

992,596

1,000,535

937,113

946,437

946,853

Liabilities




Deposits

$  830,085

$      836,902

$  798,184

$  840,392

$  830,992

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000

45,000

30,000

-

-

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

11,910

12,974

7,368

3,726

13,805

Subordinated debentures

15,397

15,389

15,381

15,373

15,365

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

740

754

-

-

-

Other liabilities

12,616

12,743

12,574

14,472

12,412

Total liabilities

926,058

934,072

873,817

884,273

882,884

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

87

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,666)

(4,598)

(4,502)

(4,364)

(4,333)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,542)

(2,765)

(2,121)

(2,291)

(2,500)

Additional paid-in capital

54,972

54,984

53,968

54,013

54,088

Retained earnings

31,626

30,564

29,916

28,423

25,901

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(12,941)

(11,811)

(14,053)

(13,706)

(9,276)

Total shareholders' equity

66,538

66,463

63,296

62,164

63,969

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  992,596

$  1,000,535

$  937,113

$  946,437

$  946,853

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $59.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $75.8 million at March 31, 2023.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $54.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $70.8 million at March 31, 2023.

All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $158.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $164.2 million at March 31, 2023.  The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $17.1 million compared to $15.6 million, respectively, an increase in the second quarter of 2023 of $1.5 million (before taxes).

The Company had $45.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.  The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $235 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $37.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited

As of


Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(shares in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Voting common shares outstanding

8,752

8,763

8,730

8,793

8,801

Treasury shares outstanding

(612)

(601)

(590)

(575)

(571)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,140

8,162

8,140

8,218

8,230






Tangible book value per common share(5)

$  8.08

$  8.04

$  7.67

$  7.46

$  7.66






Stock price:




  High

$  8.80

$  8.80

$  9.50

$  9.40

$  9.85

  Low

$  6.02

$  6.70

$  8.60

$  9.00

$  9.25

  Period end

$  6.37

$  7.44

$  8.72

$  9.14

$  9.25

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited

As of

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                -

$             80

$          134

$          135

$          140

Non-owner occupied RE

82

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

159

278

76

146

81

Consumer




Real estate

-

-

1

2

3

Home equity

145

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

94

65

119

130

160

Nonaccruing loan modifications

65

71

143

160

173

Total nonaccrual loans

$          545

$          494

$          473

$          573

$          557

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$          545

$          494

$          473

$          573

$          557

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Total loans receivable

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

Accruing loan modifications

$      1,059

$      1,381

$      1,151

$      1,312

$      1,349







Three Months Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$      8,052

$      7,660

$      7,630

$      7,494

$      7,206

CECL adoption

-

114

-

-

-

Loans charged-off

145

125

101

76

11

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

28

23

16

42

189

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

117

102

85

34

(178)

Provision for loan losses

294

380

115

170

110

Balance, end of period

$      8,229

$      8,052

$      7,660

$      7,630

$      7,494

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1509.91 %

1629.96 %

1619.45 %

1331.59 %

1345.42 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Asset quality remained strong through June 30, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets.  The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.19% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2023.  The Company had net charge-offs of $117 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $178 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Commercial real estate

$  415,616

$  401,534

$  391,661

$  378,589

$  368,316

Consumer real estate

168,227

156,562

151,533

147,110

142,711

Commercial and industrial

71,345

71,350

69,243

67,200

67,239

Consumer and other

38,942

40,523

48,814

53,735

59,687

Total loans, net of deferred fees

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

637,953

Less allowance for loan losses

8,229

8,052

7,660

7,630

7,494

Total loans, net

$  685,901

$  661,917

$  653,591

$  639,004

$  630,459

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing

$  230,153

$  249,688

$  255,427

$  277,587

$  265,049

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

135,071

139,130

152,012

154,550

159,939

Money market accounts

264,130

265,264

221,550

232,711

230,840

Savings

51,029

54,247

65,494

71,929

66,727

Time, less than $250,000

113,536

97,223

80,549

76,530

78,735

Time, $250,000 and over

36,166

31,350

23,152

27,085

29,702

Total deposits

$  830,085

$  836,902

$  798,184

$  840,392

$  830,992

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE 

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $993 million. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares

