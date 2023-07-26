First Reliance Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million , or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million , or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of securities of $358 thousand , net of tax, or $0.04 per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than a year, which should immediately improve margins and net interest income.

, net of tax, or per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than a year, which should immediately improve margins and net interest income. Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million , which represents a decrease of $53 thousand , or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $112 thousand , or 1.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

, which represents a decrease of , or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of , or 1.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.16% at June 30, 2023 , compared to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

, compared to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. Total loans increased $24.1 million , or 14.4% annualized, to $694.1 million at June 30, 2023 , from $670.0 million at March 31, 2023 .

, or 14.4% annualized, to at , from at . Total deposits decreased $6.8 million , or 3.3% annualized, to $830.1 million at June 30, 2023 , from $836.9 million at March 31, 2023 .

, or 3.3% annualized, to at , from at . Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at June 30, 2023 , and March 31, 2023 . The Company had net charge-offs of $117 thousand or annualized 0.07% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $102 thousand , or annualized 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

, and . The Company had net charge-offs of or annualized 0.07% of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended . Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 1.67% from 1.24% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.21% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "During the second quarter, our company continued to perform well despite the uncertain economic environment and headwinds from interest rates and mortgage volumes. We are pleased with the continued reduction in expenses, especially in compensation and benefits. These improvements in our cost structure will benefit the Company as asset yields rebound and adjust to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate tightening campaign."

Financial Summary - unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30

Jun 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022

2023 2022 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064

$ 2,383 $ 1,916 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.12 0.17 0.18 0.31 0.13

0.29 0.24 Total revenue(1) 8,959 9,430 9,417 11,103 9,404

18,389 18,501 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.34 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.39 %

3.25 % 3.25 % Return on average assets(2) 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 1.06 % 0.45 %

0.49 % 0.41 % Return on average equity(2) 6.13 % 8.53 % 9.78 % 15.60 % 6.60 %

7.31 % 5.69 % Efficiency ratio(3) 82.50 % 79.20 % 78.14 % 69.40 % 84.49 %

80.81 % 85.97 %



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853 Total loans receivable 694,130 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 Total deposits 830,085 836,902 798,184 840,392 830,992 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 44.00 % 46.46 % 51.05 % 51.42 % 51.14 % Loans to deposits 83.62 % 80.05 % 82.84 % 76.94 % 76.77 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.57 % 13.45 % 13.43 % 13.47 % 12.97 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.95 % 10.14 % 10.37 % 9.84 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 % 12.45 % 11.98 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30

Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022

2023 2022 Interest income















Loans $ 8,837 $ 8,260 $ 7,848 $ 7,555 $ 6,781

$ 17,097 $ 13,161 Investment securities 1,371 1,343 1,247 1,097 840

2,714 1,411 Other interest income 782 362 316 321 176

1,144 249 Total interest income 10,990 9,965 9,411 8,973 7,797

20,955 14,821 Interest expense















Deposits 2,876 1,922 1,106 446 212

4,799 410 Other interest expense 893 769 417 283 252

1,661 503 Total interest expense 3,769 2,691 1,523 729 464

6,460 913 Net interest income 7,221 7,274 7,888 8,244 7,333

14,495 13,908 Provision for loan losses 280 248 115 170 110

528 195 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 6,941 7,026 7,773 8,074 7,223

13,967 13,713 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 1,063 916 378 1,721 897

1,979 2,317 Service fees on deposit accounts 341 326 330 343 357

668 719 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 563 517 500 536 559

1,080 1,057 Income from bank owned life insurance 91 244 92 91 89

335 177 Loss on sale of securities, net (455) - - - -

(455) - Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets - 19 24 (10) -

19 10 Other income 134 134 205 178 168

267 313 Total noninterest income 1,737 2,156 1,529 2,859 2,070

3,893 4,593 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 4,461 4,652 4,364 4,505 5,059

9,113 10,138 Occupancy and equipment 856 892 883 923 890

1,748 1,783 Data processing, technology, and communications 942 869 878 846 789

1,811 1,627 Professional fees 111 196 207 185 180

307 360 Marketing 206 226 279 206 184

432 258 Other 815 634 748 1,040 843

1,449 1,740 Total noninterest expense 7,391 7,469 7,359 7,705 7,945

14,860 15,906 Income before provision for income taxes 1,287 1,713 1,943 3,228 1,348

3,000 2,400 Income tax expense 274 342 450 706 284

617 484 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522 $ 1,064

$ 2,383 $ 1,916

















Weighted average common shares - basic 7,825 7,807 7,775 7,777 7,782

7,816 7,783 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,142 8,189 8,152 8,073 8,094

8,173 8,097 Basic income per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.14

$ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted income per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.13

$ 0.29 $ 0.24

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $2.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period in 2022. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2022. Also, included in the noninterest income was a loss on sale of securities of $455 thousand, pre -tax.

Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $7.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits and other expenses. These were partially offset by an increase in marketing expense compared to second quarter 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 60,416 $ 750 4.98 %

$ 86,552 $ 171 0.79 % Investment securities 160,245 1,371 3.43 %

152,115 840 2.22 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,186 31 5.75 %

521 5 3.97 % Loans held for sale 16,864 294 7.00 %

22,320 248 4.46 % Loans 677,668 8,543 5.06 %

607,368 6,533 4.31 % Total interest-earning assets 917,379 10,989 4.81 %

868,876 7,797 3.60 % Allowance for credit losses (8,073)





(7,315)



Noninterest-earning assets 77,561





81,880



Total assets $ 986,867





$ 943,441



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 138,167 $ 132 0.38 %

$ 169,895 $ 20 0.05 % Savings & money market 314,091 1,860 2.37 %

286,120 101 0.14 % Time deposits 139,501 884 2.54 %

111,876 91 0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 591,759 2,876 1.95 %

567,891 212 0.15 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 51,207 532 4.17 %

12,398 6 0.20 % Subordinated debentures 25,703 360 5.62 %

25,671 246 3.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 668,669 3,768 2.26 %

605,960 464 0.31 % Noninterest bearing deposits 238,295





260,623



Other liabilities 13,802





12,383



Shareholders' equity 66,101





64,475



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 986,867





$ 943,441



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,221 2.54 %



$ 7,333 3.29 % Net Interest Margin



3.16 %





3.39 %

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $7.2 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.81% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.60% for the same period in 2022.

Interest expense increased as well from $464 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase reflects the rise in interest rates across the funding categories.



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 50,345 $ 1,100 4.41 %

$ 112,614 $ 236 0.42 % Investment securities 161,627 2,714 3.39 %

130,111 1,411 2.19 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,100 44 4.27 %

568 13 4.41 % Loans held for sale 13,289 450 6.83 %

21,128 412 3.93 % Loans 673,229 16,648 4.99 %

597,320 12,749 4.30 % Total interest-earning assets 900,590 20,956 4.69 %

861,741 14,821 3.47 % Allowance for loan losses (7,955)





(7,210)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,225





81,223



Total assets $ 970,860





$ 935,754



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 139,746 $ 237 0.34 %

$ 166,755 $ 39 0.05 % Savings & money market 308,178 3,277 2.14 %

280,616 185 0.13 % Time deposits 124,811 1,284 2.07 %

116,104 185 0.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 572,735 4,798 1.69 %

563,475 409 0.15 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 47,839 963 4.06 %

13,948 30 0.43 % Subordinated debentures 25,699 699 5.48 %

25,667 474 3.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 646,273 6,460 2.02 %

603,090 913 0.31 % Noninterest bearing deposits 245,738





253,104



Other liabilities 13,658





12,243



Shareholders' equity 65,191





67,317



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 970,860





$ 935,754



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 14,496 2.68 %



$ 13,908 3.16 % Net Interest Margin



3.25 %





3.25 %

Net interest income was $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.6 million over the same period in 2022. Increases in average loans and investments as well as yields on interest earning assets contributed to the increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in rates on interest bearing deposits and borrowings.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 3,748 $ 4,233 $ 3,917 $ 4,147 $ 7,702 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 55,496 71,590 29,880 60,537 45,683 Total cash and cash equivalents 59,244 75,823 33,797 64,684 53,385 Time deposits in other banks - - 259 259 257 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 158,143 164,150 162,097 160,504 164,440 Other investments 2,563 2,570 1,921 658 657 Total investment securities 160,706 166,720 164,018 161,162 165,097 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,485 16,236 7,940 4,599 19,648 Loans receivable:









Loans 694,130 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 Less allowance for credit losses (8,229) (8,052) (7,660) (7,630) (7,494) Loans receivable, net 685,901 661,917 653,591 639,004 630,459 Property and equipment, net 22,588 22,634 22,811 22,868 23,100 Mortgage servicing rights 10,893 10,491 10,441 10,182 14,893 Bank owned life insurance 17,997 17,906 18,836 18,744 18,653 Deferred income taxes 8,534 8,263 8,629 8,629 7,376 Other assets 14,248 20,545 16,791 16,306 13,985 Total assets 992,596 1,000,535 937,113 946,437 946,853 Liabilities









Deposits $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000 45,000 30,000 - - Federal funds and repurchase agreements 11,910 12,974 7,368 3,726 13,805 Subordinated debentures 15,397 15,389 15,381 15,373 15,365 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 740 754 - - - Other liabilities 12,616 12,743 12,574 14,472 12,412 Total liabilities 926,058 934,072 873,817 884,273 882,884 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 87 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,666) (4,598) (4,502) (4,364) (4,333) Nonvested restricted stock (2,542) (2,765) (2,121) (2,291) (2,500) Additional paid-in capital 54,972 54,984 53,968 54,013 54,088 Retained earnings 31,626 30,564 29,916 28,423 25,901 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (12,941) (11,811) (14,053) (13,706) (9,276) Total shareholders' equity 66,538 66,463 63,296 62,164 63,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 $ 946,437 $ 946,853

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $59.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $75.8 million at March 31, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $54.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $70.8 million at March 31, 2023.

All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $158.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $164.2 million at March 31, 2023. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $17.1 million compared to $15.6 million, respectively, an increase in the second quarter of 2023 of $1.5 million (before taxes).

The Company had $45.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $235 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $37.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (shares in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Voting common shares outstanding 8,752 8,763 8,730 8,793 8,801 Treasury shares outstanding (612) (601) (590) (575) (571) Total common shares outstanding 8,140 8,162 8,140 8,218 8,230











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 8.08 $ 8.04 $ 7.67 $ 7.46 $ 7.66











Stock price:









High $ 8.80 $ 8.80 $ 9.50 $ 9.40 $ 9.85 Low $ 6.02 $ 6.70 $ 8.60 $ 9.00 $ 9.25 Period end $ 6.37 $ 7.44 $ 8.72 $ 9.14 $ 9.25

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ - $ 80 $ 134 $ 135 $ 140 Non-owner occupied RE 82 - - - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 159 278 76 146 81 Consumer









Real estate - - 1 2 3 Home equity 145 - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 94 65 119 130 160 Nonaccruing loan modifications 65 71 143 160 173 Total nonaccrual loans $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 $ 557 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Total loans receivable 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Accruing loan modifications $ 1,059 $ 1,381 $ 1,151 $ 1,312 $ 1,349













Three Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 CECL adoption - 114 - - - Loans charged-off 145 125 101 76 11 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 28 23 16 42 189 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 117 102 85 34 (178) Provision for loan losses 294 380 115 170 110 Balance, end of period $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 1509.91 % 1629.96 % 1619.45 % 1331.59 % 1345.42 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Asset quality remained strong through June 30, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.19% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $117 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $178 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 415,616 $ 401,534 $ 391,661 $ 378,589 $ 368,316 Consumer real estate 168,227 156,562 151,533 147,110 142,711 Commercial and industrial 71,345 71,350 69,243 67,200 67,239 Consumer and other 38,942 40,523 48,814 53,735 59,687 Total loans, net of deferred fees 694,130 669,969 661,251 646,634 637,953 Less allowance for loan losses 8,229 8,052 7,660 7,630 7,494 Total loans, net $ 685,901 $ 661,917 $ 653,591 $ 639,004 $ 630,459

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 230,153 $ 249,688 $ 255,427 $ 277,587 $ 265,049 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 135,071 139,130 152,012 154,550 159,939 Money market accounts 264,130 265,264 221,550 232,711 230,840 Savings 51,029 54,247 65,494 71,929 66,727 Time, less than $250,000 113,536 97,223 80,549 76,530 78,735 Time, $250,000 and over 36,166 31,350 23,152 27,085 29,702 Total deposits $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392 $ 830,992

Footnotes to tables: (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $993 million. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

