First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of securities of $209 thousand , net of tax, or $0.03 per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than six months, which should continue to improve margins and net interest income.

, net of tax, or per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than six months, which should continue to improve margins and net interest income. Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million , which is the same as the second quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $1.0 million , or 12.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

, which is the same as the second quarter of 2023, and a decrease of , or 12.6% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.11% at September 30, 2023 , compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2023, and decreased 60 basis points, from 3.71%, compared to the same period in 2022.

, compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2023, and decreased 60 basis points, from 3.71%, compared to the same period in 2022. Total loans increased $12.5 million , or 7.2% annualized, to $706.6 million at September 30, 2023 , from $694.1 million at June 30, 2023 .

, or 7.2% annualized, to at , from at . Total deposits increased $31.1 million , or 14.9% annualized, to $861.2 million at September 30, 2023 , from $830.1 million at June 30, 2023 .

, or 14.9% annualized, to at , from at . During the third quarter of 2023, the Allowance for credit losses (ACL) was 1.19% of loans, or $8.4 million , compared to the second quarter where the ACL was 1.19% of loans, or $8.2 million . The ACL was increased with a $210 thousand charge to the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2023.

, compared to the second quarter where the ACL was 1.19% of loans, or . The ACL was increased with a charge to the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2023. Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at September 30, 2023 , and June 30, 2023 . The Company had net charge-offs of $10 thousand or annualized 0.01% of average loans, during the 3 rd quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $117 thousand , or annualized 0.07% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

, and . The Company had net charge-offs of or annualized 0.01% of average loans, during the 3 quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.07% of average loans, for the quarter ended . Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 1.89% from 1.67% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.33% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The third quarter continued to provide an uncertain economic environment. Rising interest rates impacted both our net interest margin and our mortgage business, while deposit betas have slowed relative to prior quarters. Our company was successful in holding expenses flat from the second quarter of 2023, while credit quality remained strong with low net charge offs, nonaccrual loans, and nonperforming assets."

Financial Summary - unaudited





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30

Sep 30 Sep 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022

2023 2022 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522

$ 3,828 $ 4,438 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.18 0.12 0.17 0.18 0.31

0.47 0.55 Total revenue(1) 9,219 8,959 9,430 9,417 11,103

27,607 29,604 Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.34 % 3.68 % 3.71 %

3.20 % 3.41 % Return on average assets(2) 0.58 % 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 1.06 %

0.52 % 0.63 % Return on average equity(2) 8.68 % 6.13 % 8.53 % 9.78 % 15.60 %

7.77 % 8.91 % Efficiency ratio(3) 80.35 % 82.50 % 79.20 % 78.14 % 69.40 %

80.66 % 79.76 %











As of





Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023 2023 2023 2022

2022

Balance Sheet:















Total assets

$ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113

$ 946,437

Total loans receivable

706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251

646,634

Total deposits

861,229 830,085 836,902 798,184

840,392

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

43.55 % 44.00 % 46.46 % 51.05 %

51.42 %

Loans to deposits

82.05 % 83.62 % 80.05 % 82.84 %

76.94 %

Bank Capital Ratios:















Total risk-based capital ratio

13.54 % 13.57 % 13.45 % 13.43 %

13.47 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 %

12.45 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.11 % 9.95 % 10.14 % 10.37 %

9.84 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 %

12.45 %

Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets

0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 %

0.06 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable

1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 %

1.18 %





Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30

Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022

2023 2022 Interest income















Loans $ 9,394 $ 8,837 $ 8,260 $ 7,848 $ 7,555

$ 26,492 $ 20,716 Investment securities 1,596 1,371 1,343 1,247 1,097

4,310 2,508 Other interest income 536 782 362 316 321

1,680 570 Total interest income 11,526 10,990 9,965 9,411 8,973

32,482 23,794 Interest expense















Deposits 3,671 2,876 1,922 1,106 446

8,470 855 Other interest expense 651 893 769 417 283

2,312 787 Total interest expense 4,322 3,769 2,691 1,523 729

10,782 1,642 Net interest income 7,204 7,221 7,274 7,888 8,244

21,700 22,152 Provision for loan losses (42) 280 248 115 170

487 365 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,246 6,941 7,026 7,773 8,074

21,213 21,787 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 1,147 1,063 916 378 1,721

3,127 4,038 Service fees on deposit accounts 371 341 326 330 343

1,038 1,062 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 537 563 517 500 536

1,617 1,593 Income from bank owned life insurance 95 91 244 92 91

429 268 Loss on sale of securities, net (268) (455) - - -

(723) - Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets - - 19 24 (10)

19 (1) Other income 132 134 134 205 178

400 492 Total noninterest income 2,014 1,737 2,156 1,529 2,859

5,907 7,452 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 4,603 4,461 4,652 4,364 4,505

13,716 14,642 Occupancy and equipment 882 856 892 883 923

2,630 2,707 Data processing, technology, and communications 985 942 869 878 846

2,796 2,473 Professional fees 58 111 196 207 185

364 544 Marketing 151 206 226 279 206

584 464 Other 728 815 634 748 1,040

2,177 2,781 Total noninterest expense 7,407 7,391 7,469 7,359 7,705

22,267 23,611 Income before provision for income taxes 1,853 1,287 1,713 1,943 3,228

4,853 5,628 Income tax expense 409 274 342 450 706

1,025 1,190 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493 $ 2,522

$ 3,828 $ 4,438

















Weighted average common shares - basic 7,834 7,825 7,807 7,775 7,777

7,822 7,781 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,149 8,142 8,189 8,152 8,073

8,161 8,088 Basic income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.32

$ 0.49 $ 0.57 Diluted income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.31

$ 0.47 $ 0.55



Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for credit losses (release) was $(42 thousand) for the quarter. This release was the net result of a $210 thousand increase in the ACL offset by a release in the unfunded commitment reserve of $252 thousand. This release was primarily attributable to a decline in the balance of unfunded commitments within construction lending.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from $2.9 million for the same period in 2022. Noninterest income is primarily driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, mortgage banking income included a gain of $0.6 million on the sale of $4.9 million of mortgage servicing right assets. Also, included in noninterest income was a loss on sale of securities of $268 thousand, pre -tax.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $7.4 million, a decrease of approximately $300 thousand from $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was reflected in the other expense category was mostly driven by a decrease in fraud and forgery related losses and lower employee meeting and travel related cost. The remaining categories of expense offset each other.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 44,271 $ 499 4.47 %

$ 66,503 $ 317 1.89 % Investment securities 159,740 1,596 3.96 %

163,843 1,097 2.66 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,486 37 9.87 %

522 4 3.61 % Loans held for sale 16,058 271 6.70 %

10,073 152 5.98 % Loans 697,797 9,123 5.19 %

639,929 7,403 4.59 % Total interest-earning assets 919,352 11,526 4.97 %

880,870 8,973 4.04 % Allowance for credit losses (8,278)





(7,570)



Noninterest-earning assets 77,741





81,448



Total assets $ 988,815





$ 954,748



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 146,469 $ 257 0.70 %

$ 152,444 $ 29 0.08 % Savings & money market 322,635 2,123 2.61 %

304,629 321 0.42 % Time deposits 157,991 1,291 3.24 %

108,258 95 0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 627,095 3,671 2.32 %

565,331 445 0.31 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 22,105 286 5.12 %

11,264 5 0.16 % Subordinated debentures 25,710 365 5.64 %

25,679 279 4.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 674,910 4,322 2.54 %

602,274 729 0.48 % Noninterest bearing deposits 233,425





274,832



Other liabilities 13,915





12,967



Shareholders' equity 66,565





64,675



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 988,815





$ 954,748



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,204 2.43 %



$ 8,244 3.56 % Net Interest Margin



3.11 %





3.71 %



Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $7.2 million compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This $1.0 million decrease in net interest income was driven by rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up from 4.04% for the same period in 2022. Interest income improved by $2.6 million, while interest expense increased by $3.6 million comparing third quarter of 2023 to 2022. This increase in interest expense reflects the rise in interest rates across all funding categories.



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 48,298 $ 1,599 4.43 %

$ 97,344 $ 552 0.76 % Investment securities 160,991 4,310 3.58 %

141,479 2,508 2.37 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,893 81 5.75 %

552 17 4.16 % Loans held for sale 14,223 721 6.78 %

17,402 564 4.33 % Loans 681,508 25,771 5.06 %

611,679 20,153 4.40 % Total interest-earning assets 906,913 32,482 4.79 %

868,456 23,794 3.66 % Allowance for loan losses (8,064)





(7,331)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,062





80,919



Total assets $ 976,911





$ 942,044



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 142,011 $ 495 0.47 %

$ 161,932 $ 69 0.06 % Savings & money market 313,050 5,400 2.31 %

288,708 507 0.23 % Time deposits 135,993 2,575 2.53 %

113,460 280 0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 591,054 8,470 1.69 %

564,100 856 0.20 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 39,167 1,248 4.26 %

13,044 34 0.35 % Subordinated debentures 25,703 1,064 5.53 %

25,671 752 3.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 655,924 10,782 2.20 %

602,815 1,642 0.36 % Noninterest bearing deposits 241,588





260,426



Other liabilities 13,745





12,376



Shareholders' equity 65,654





66,427



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 976,911





$ 942,044



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 21,700 2.59 %



$ 22,152 3.30 % Net Interest Margin



3.20 %





3.41 %



Net interest income was $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million over the same period in 2022. Increases in average loans and investments as well as yields on interest earning assets contributed to the increase in interest income, which was fully offset by the increase in rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 3,158 $ 3,748 $ 4,233 $ 3,917 $ 4,147 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 32,835 55,496 71,590 29,880 60,537 Total cash and cash equivalents 35,993 59,244 75,823 33,797 64,684 Time deposits in other banks - - - 259 259 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 162,573 158,143 164,150 162,097 160,504 Other investments 2,025 2,563 2,570 1,921 658 Total investment securities 164,598 160,706 166,720 164,018 161,162 Mortgage loans held for sale 17,506 12,485 16,236 7,940 4,599 Loans receivable:









Loans 706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251 646,634 Less allowance for credit losses (8,430) (8,229) (8,052) (7,660) (7,630) Loans receivable, net 698,166 685,901 661,917 653,591 639,004 Property and equipment, net 22,505 22,588 22,634 22,811 22,868 Mortgage servicing rights 11,394 10,893 10,491 10,441 10,182 Bank owned life insurance 18,092 17,997 17,906 18,836 18,744 Deferred income taxes 9,184 8,534 8,263 8,629 8,629 Other assets 14,283 14,248 20,545 16,791 16,306 Total assets 991,721 992,596 1,000,535 937,113 946,437 Liabilities









Deposits $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,000 45,000 45,000 30,000 - Federal funds and repurchase agreements 81 11,910 12,974 7,368 3,726 Subordinated debentures 15,405 15,397 15,389 15,381 15,373 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 488 740 754 - - Other liabilities 13,186 12,616 12,743 12,574 14,472 Total liabilities 925,699 926,058 934,072 873,817 884,273 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 87 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,750) (4,666) (4,598) (4,502) (4,364) Nonvested restricted stock (2,387) (2,542) (2,765) (2,121) (2,291) Additional paid-in capital 55,068 54,972 54,984 53,968 54,013 Retained earnings 32,972 31,626 30,564 29,916 28,423 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (14,970) (12,941) (11,811) (14,053) (13,706) Total shareholders' equity 66,022 66,538 66,463 63,296 62,164 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 $ 946,437



First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $59.2 million at June 30, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $32.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $54.3 million at June 30, 2023.

All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $162.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $158.1 million at June 30, 2023. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $19.8 million compared to $17.1 million, respectively, an increase in the third quarter of 2023 of $2.7 million (before taxes).

The Company had $25.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at September 30, 2023, and $45.0 million at June 30, 2023, respectively. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $272.0 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $34.8 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (shares in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Voting common shares outstanding 8,754 8,752 8,763 8,730 8,793 Treasury shares outstanding (623) (612) (601) (590) (575) Total common shares outstanding 8,131 8,140 8,162 8,140 8,218











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 8.02 $ 8.08 $ 8.04 $ 7.67 $ 7.46











Stock price:









High $ 7.40 $ 8.20 $ 8.80 $ 9.50 $ 9.40 Low $ 6.30 $ 6.00 $ 6.50 $ 8.60 $ 9.00 Period end $ 7.20 $ 6.37 $ 7.44 $ 8.72 $ 9.14



ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ - $ - $ 80 $ 134 $ 135 Non-owner occupied RE 86 82 - - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 164 159 278 76 146 Consumer









Real estate - - - 1 2 Home equity 145 145 - - - Construction - - - - - Other 59 94 65 119 130 Nonaccruing loan modifications 65 65 71 143 160 Total nonaccrual loans $ 519 $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 519 $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 $ 573 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Total loans receivable 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % Accruing loan modifications $ 1,027 $ 1,059 $ 1,381 $ 1,151 $ 1,312













Three Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 $ 7,494 CECL adoption - - 114 - - Loans charged-off 41 145 125 101 76 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 31 28 23 16 42 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 10 117 102 85 34 Provision for loan losses 210 294 380 115 170 Balance, end of period $ 8,430 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 1624.28 % 1509.91 % 1629.96 % 1619.45 % 1331.59 % Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.





Asset quality remained strong through September 30, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable remained steady at 1.19% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2023, and 1.18% at September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company had net charge-offs of $10 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net charge offs of $34 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 430,825 $ 415,616 $ 401,534 $ 391,661 $ 378,589 Consumer real estate 172,702 168,227 156,562 151,533 147,110 Commercial and industrial 67,740 71,345 71,350 69,243 67,200 Consumer and other 35,329 38,942 40,523 48,814 53,735 Total loans, net of deferred fees 706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251 646,634 Less allowance for loan losses 8,430 8,229 8,052 7,660 7,630 Total loans, net $ 698,166 $ 685,901 $ 661,917 $ 653,591 $ 639,004



DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 231,672 $ 230,153 $ 249,688 $ 255,427 $ 277,587 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 143,393 135,071 139,130 152,012 154,550 Money market accounts 281,325 264,130 265,264 221,550 232,711 Savings 47,422 51,029 54,247 65,494 71,929 Time, less than $250,000 117,989 113,536 97,223 80,549 76,530 Time, $250,000 and over 39,428 36,166 31,350 23,152 27,085 Total deposits $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184 $ 840,392

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.





ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $992 million. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

