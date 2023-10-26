First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of securities of $209 thousand, net of tax, or $0.03 per diluted share. The proceeds from the security sold have been reinvested with an expected earn back of less than six months, which should continue to improve margins and net interest income.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million, which is the same as the second quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 12.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.11% at September 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2023, and decreased 60 basis points, from 3.71%, compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Total loans increased $12.5 million, or 7.2% annualized, to $706.6 million at September 30, 2023, from $694.1 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $31.1 million, or 14.9% annualized, to $861.2 million at September 30, 2023, from $830.1 million at June 30, 2023.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, the Allowance for credit losses (ACL) was 1.19% of loans, or $8.4 million, compared to the second quarter where the ACL was 1.19% of loans, or $8.2 million. The ACL was increased with a $210 thousand charge to the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.05% at September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $10 thousand or annualized 0.01% of average loans, during the 3rd quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $117 thousand, or annualized 0.07% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 1.89% from 1.67% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.33% for the same period in 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The third quarter continued to provide an uncertain economic environment. Rising interest rates impacted both our net interest margin and our mortgage business, while deposit betas have slowed relative to prior quarters.  Our company was successful in holding expenses flat from the second quarter of 2023, while credit quality remained strong with low net charge offs, nonaccrual loans, and nonperforming assets."

Financial Summary - unaudited



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Earnings:







Net income available to common shareholders

$     1,444

$     1,013

$     1,371

$     1,493

$     2,522

$      3,828

$      4,438

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.18

0.12

0.17

0.18

0.31

0.47

0.55

Total revenue(1)

9,219

8,959

9,430

9,417

11,103

27,607

29,604

Net interest margin

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.34 %

3.68 %

3.71 %

3.20 %

3.41 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.58 %

0.41 %

0.57 %

0.65 %

1.06 %

0.52 %

0.63 %

Return on average equity(2)

8.68 %

6.13 %

8.53 %

9.78 %

15.60 %

7.77 %

8.91 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

80.35 %

82.50 %

79.20 %

78.14 %

69.40 %

80.66 %

79.76 %






As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Balance Sheet:







Total assets

$       991,721

$       992,596

$  1,000,535

$       937,113

$       946,437

Total loans receivable

706,596

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

Total deposits

861,229

830,085

836,902

798,184

840,392

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

43.55 %

44.00 %

46.46 %

51.05 %

51.42 %

Loans to deposits

82.05 %

83.62 %

80.05 %

82.84 %

76.94 %

Bank Capital Ratios:







Total risk-based capital ratio

13.54 %

13.57 %

13.45 %

13.43 %

13.47 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43 %

12.43 %

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.11 %

9.95 %

10.14 %

10.37 %

9.84 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.43 %

12.43 %

12.41 %

12.43 %

12.45 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %


Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income







Loans

$        9,394

$        8,837

$        8,260

$        7,848

$        7,555

$        26,492

$        20,716

Investment securities

1,596

1,371

1,343

1,247

1,097

4,310

2,508

Other interest income

536

782

362

316

321

1,680

570

Total interest income

11,526

10,990

9,965

9,411

8,973

32,482

23,794

Interest expense







Deposits

3,671

2,876

1,922

1,106

446

8,470

855

Other interest expense

651

893

769

417

283

2,312

787

Total interest expense

4,322

3,769

2,691

1,523

729

10,782

1,642

Net interest income

7,204

7,221

7,274

7,888

8,244

21,700

22,152

Provision for loan losses

(42)

280

248

115

170

487

365

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

7,246

6,941

7,026

7,773

8,074

21,213

21,787

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income

1,147

1,063

916

378

1,721

3,127

4,038

Service fees on deposit accounts

371

341

326

330

343

1,038

1,062

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

537

563

517

500

536

1,617

1,593

Income from bank owned life insurance

95

91

244

92

91

429

268

Loss on sale of securities, net

(268)

(455)

-

-

-

(723)

-

Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

19

24

(10)

19

(1)

Other income

132

134

134

205

178

400

492

Total noninterest income

2,014

1,737

2,156

1,529

2,859

5,907

7,452

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits

4,603

4,461

4,652

4,364

4,505

13,716

14,642

Occupancy and equipment

882

856

892

883

923

2,630

2,707

Data processing, technology, and communications

985

942

869

878

846

2,796

2,473

Professional fees

58

111

196

207

185

364

544

Marketing

151

206

226

279

206

584

464

Other

728

815

634

748

1,040

2,177

2,781

Total noninterest expense

7,407

7,391

7,469

7,359

7,705

22,267

23,611

Income before provision for income taxes

1,853

1,287

1,713

1,943

3,228

4,853

5,628

Income tax expense

409

274

342

450

706

1,025

1,190

Net income available to common shareholders

$        1,444

$        1,013

$        1,371

$        1,493

$        2,522

$           3,828

$           4,438









Weighted average common shares - basic

7,834

7,825

7,807

7,775

7,777

7,822

7,781

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,149

8,142

8,189

8,152

8,073

8,161

8,088

Basic income per common share

$           0.18

$           0.13

$           0.18

$           0.19

$           0.32

$              0.49

$              0.57

Diluted income per common share

$           0.18

$           0.12

$           0.17

$           0.18

$           0.31

$              0.47

$              0.55

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for credit losses (release) was $(42 thousand) for the quarter.  This release was the net result of a $210 thousand increase in the ACL offset by a release in the unfunded commitment reserve of $252 thousand.  This release was primarily attributable to a decline in the balance of unfunded commitments within construction lending.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from $2.9 million for the same period in 2022.  Noninterest income is primarily driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2022.  During the third quarter of 2022, mortgage banking income included a gain of $0.6 million on the sale of $4.9 million of mortgage servicing right assets.  Also, included in noninterest income was a loss on sale of securities of $268 thousand, pre -tax. 

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $7.4 million, a decrease of approximately $300 thousand from $7.7 million for the same period in 2022.  This decrease was reflected in the other expense category was mostly driven by a decrease in fraud and forgery related losses and lower employee meeting and travel related cost.  The remaining categories of expense offset each other.    

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited


For the  Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$      44,271

$              499

4.47 %

$       66,503

$           317

1.89 %

Investment securities

159,740

1,596

3.96 %

163,843

1,097

2.66 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,486

37

9.87 %

522

4

3.61 %

Loans held for sale

16,058

271

6.70 %

10,073

152

5.98 %

Loans

697,797

9,123

5.19 %

639,929

7,403

4.59 %

Total interest-earning assets

919,352

11,526

4.97 %

880,870

8,973

4.04 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,278)


(7,570)

Noninterest-earning assets

77,741


81,448

Total assets

$   988,815


$    954,748









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$   146,469

$              257

0.70 %

$    152,444

$              29

0.08 %

Savings & money market

322,635

2,123

2.61 %

304,629

321

0.42 %

Time deposits

157,991

1,291

3.24 %

108,258

95

0.25 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

627,095

3,671

2.32 %

565,331

445

0.31 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

22,105

286

5.12 %

11,264

5

0.16 %

Subordinated debentures

25,710

365

5.64 %

25,679

279

4.31 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

674,910

4,322

2.54 %

602,274

729

0.48 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

233,425


274,832

Other liabilities

13,915


12,967

Shareholders' equity

66,565


64,675

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   988,815


$    954,748









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$         7,204

2.43 %

$       8,244

3.56 %

Net Interest Margin

3.11 %


3.71 %

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $7.2 million compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.  This $1.0 million decrease in net interest income was driven by rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up from 4.04% for the same period in 2022.  Interest income improved by $2.6 million, while interest expense increased by $3.6 million comparing third quarter of 2023 to 2022.  This increase in interest expense reflects the rise in interest rates across all funding categories.

For the  Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$      48,298

$         1,599

4.43 %

$       97,344

$           552

0.76 %

Investment securities

160,991

4,310

3.58 %

141,479

2,508

2.37 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,893

81

5.75 %

552

17

4.16 %

Loans held for sale

14,223

721

6.78 %

17,402

564

4.33 %

Loans

681,508

25,771

5.06 %

611,679

20,153

4.40 %

Total interest-earning assets

906,913

32,482

4.79 %

868,456

23,794

3.66 %

Allowance for loan losses

(8,064)


(7,331)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,062


80,919

Total assets

$   976,911


$    942,044









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$   142,011

$              495

0.47 %

$    161,932

$              69

0.06 %

Savings & money market

313,050

5,400

2.31 %

288,708

507

0.23 %

Time deposits

135,993

2,575

2.53 %

113,460

280

0.33 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

591,054

8,470

1.69 %

564,100

856

0.20 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

39,167

1,248

4.26 %

13,044

34

0.35 %

Subordinated debentures

25,703

1,064

5.53 %

25,671

752

3.92 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

655,924

10,782

2.20 %

602,815

1,642

0.36 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

241,588


260,426

Other liabilities

13,745


12,376

Shareholders' equity

65,654


66,427

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   976,911


$    942,044









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$      21,700

2.59 %

$    22,152

3.30 %

Net Interest Margin

3.20 %


3.41 %

Net interest income was $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million over the same period in 2022.  Increases in average loans and investments as well as yields on interest earning assets contributed to the increase in interest income, which was fully offset by the increase in rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited


As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$             3,158

$             3,748

$                 4,233

$                 3,917

$                 4,147

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

32,835

55,496

71,590

29,880

60,537

Total cash and cash equivalents

35,993

59,244

75,823

33,797

64,684

Time deposits in other banks

-

-

-

259

259

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

162,573

158,143

164,150

162,097

160,504

Other investments

2,025

2,563

2,570

1,921

658

Total investment securities

164,598

160,706

166,720

164,018

161,162

Mortgage loans held for sale

17,506

12,485

16,236

7,940

4,599

Loans receivable:




Loans

706,596

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,430)

(8,229)

(8,052)

(7,660)

(7,630)

Loans receivable, net

698,166

685,901

661,917

653,591

639,004

Property and equipment, net

22,505

22,588

22,634

22,811

22,868

Mortgage servicing rights

11,394

10,893

10,491

10,441

10,182

Bank owned life insurance

18,092

17,997

17,906

18,836

18,744

Deferred income taxes

9,184

8,534

8,263

8,629

8,629

Other assets

14,283

14,248

20,545

16,791

16,306

Total assets

991,721

992,596

1,000,535

937,113

946,437

Liabilities




Deposits

$       861,229

$       830,085

$           836,902

$           798,184

$           840,392

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

25,000

45,000

45,000

30,000

-

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

81

11,910

12,974

7,368

3,726

Subordinated debentures

15,405

15,397

15,389

15,381

15,373

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

488

740

754

-

-

Other liabilities

13,186

12,616

12,743

12,574

14,472

Total liabilities

925,699

926,058

934,072

873,817

884,273

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

87

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,750)

(4,666)

(4,598)

(4,502)

(4,364)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,387)

(2,542)

(2,765)

(2,121)

(2,291)

Additional paid-in capital

55,068

54,972

54,984

53,968

54,013

Retained earnings

32,972

31,626

30,564

29,916

28,423

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(14,970)

(12,941)

(11,811)

(14,053)

(13,706)

Total shareholders' equity

66,022

66,538

66,463

63,296

62,164

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       991,721

$       992,596

$       1,000,535

$           937,113

$           946,437

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $59.2 million at June 30, 2023.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $32.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $54.3 million at June 30, 2023.

All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $162.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $158.1 million at June 30, 2023.  The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $19.8 million compared to $17.1 million, respectively, an increase in the third quarter of 2023 of $2.7 million (before taxes).

The Company had $25.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at September 30, 2023, and $45.0 million at June 30, 2023, respectively.  The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $272.0 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $34.8 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited




As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(shares in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Voting common shares outstanding

8,754

8,752

8,763

8,730

8,793

Treasury shares outstanding

(623)

(612)

(601)

(590)

(575)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,131

8,140

8,162

8,140

8,218






Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                     8.02

$                     8.08

$                     8.04

$                     7.67

$                     7.46






Stock price:




  High

$                     7.40

$                     8.20

$                     8.80

$                     9.50

$                     9.40

  Low

$                     6.30

$                     6.00

$                     6.50

$                     8.60

$                     9.00

  Period end

$                     7.20

$                     6.37

$                     7.44

$                     8.72

$                     9.14


ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited


As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                          -

$                          -

$                        80

$                     134

$                       135

Non-owner occupied RE

86

82

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

164

159

278

76

146

Consumer




Real estate

-

-

-

1

2

Home equity

145

145

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

59

94

65

119

130

Nonaccruing loan modifications

65

65

71

143

160

Total nonaccrual loans

$                     519

$                     545

$                     494

$                     473

$                       573

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$                     519

$                     545

$                     494

$                     473

$                       573

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

Total loans receivable

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

Accruing loan modifications

$                1,027

$                1,059

$                1,381

$                1,151

$                  1,312







Three Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$                8,229

$                8,052

$                7,660

$                7,630

$                  7,494

CECL adoption

-

-

114

-

-

Loans charged-off

41

145

125

101

76

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

31

28

23

16

42

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

10

117

102

85

34

Provision for loan losses

210

294

380

115

170

Balance, end of period

$                8,430

$                8,229

$                8,052

$                7,660

$                  7,630

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1624.28 %

1509.91 %

1629.96 %

1619.45 %

1331.59 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Asset quality remained strong through September 30, 2023, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.5 million, which represents 0.05% of total assets.  The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable remained steady at 1.19% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2023, and 1.18% at September 30, 2022, respectively.  The Company had net charge-offs of $10 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net charge offs of $34 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Commercial real estate

$             430,825

$             415,616

$             401,534

$             391,661

$             378,589

Consumer real estate

172,702

168,227

156,562

151,533

147,110

Commercial and industrial

67,740

71,345

71,350

69,243

67,200

Consumer and other

35,329

38,942

40,523

48,814

53,735

Total loans, net of deferred fees

706,596

694,130

669,969

661,251

646,634

Less allowance for loan losses

8,430

8,229

8,052

7,660

7,630

Total loans, net

$             698,166

$             685,901

$             661,917

$             653,591

$             639,004


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing

$        231,672

$        230,153

$        249,688

$        255,427

$        277,587

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

143,393

135,071

139,130

152,012

154,550

Money market accounts

281,325

264,130

265,264

221,550

232,711

Savings

47,422

51,029

54,247

65,494

71,929

Time, less than $250,000

117,989

113,536

97,223

80,549

76,530

Time, $250,000 and over

39,428

36,166

31,350

23,152

27,085

Total deposits

$        861,229

$        830,085

$        836,902

$        798,184

$        840,392

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 


ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $992 million. The company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

