FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE: FRC) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is investigating possible securities claims against First Republic Bank

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating First Republic Bank ("First Republic" or the "Company") (NYSE: FRC) concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 13, 2023, First Republic led a decline in bank shares on revelations that the bank may not have sufficient liquidity, even after it secured emergency funding from other institutions. Despite the emergency funding, Raymond James downgraded the stock, highlighting the risk of deposit outflows facing First Republic. In downgrading the stock, Raymond James stated, "[d]espite the added liquidity sources, we believe deposit balances will remain under pressure in the immediate near term. While we believe the bank received some deposit inflows on Thursday during the bank run at SVB, additional panic among large depositors may have driven deposit balances lower since Thursday."

On this news, shares of First Republic common stock dropped $50.55 per share, or over 61%, to close at $31.21 per share on March 13, 2023.

