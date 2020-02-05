First Reserve Promotes Four Senior Investment Team Members

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy, today announced the promotions of William Brown and Michael Scardigli to Managing Director, Thomas Amburgey to Director and Patrick McEnery to Vice President, Credit & Capital Markets, effective January 1, 2020.

Alex Krueger, President & CEO of First Reserve, stated, "First Reserve's Senior Leadership Team is pleased to recognize the promotions earned by these four talented and dedicated investment professionals. Each of them demonstrates excellence and domain knowledge across the energy sectors we cover, as well as a collaborative approach with colleagues, portfolio management teams and participants in our global network. We look forward to their continued growth and contributions for the benefit of the firm and our investors."

William Brown to Managing Director

Since joining the firm in 2006, Will Brown has made significant contributions to First Reserve's investment activities across several sectors including Equipment Manufacturing & Services and Midstream/Downstream, with a key role in portfolio investments, including Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings, Acteon Group, Hoover Ferguson, AFGlobal Corporation, Tri-Point Oil and Gas Production Systems, Plains All American Pipeline, Phillips 66 Partners and Blue Racer Midstream. As a Managing Director, he will continue to focus on the firm's existing Equipment Manufacturing & Services and Midstream/Downstream investments as well as new investment opportunities, while also driving increased collaboration across the Investment Team to maximize the value of the firm's collective portfolio insight. Prior to joining First Reserve, Will was in the Investment Banking Division of Banc of America Securities LLC. He holds a B.S. from Duke University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Michael Scardigli to Managing Director

Since joining the firm in 2008, Mike has made numerous contributions to First Reserve's global Industrial Equipment Manufacturing & Services portfolio, with a key role in the Acteon Group, Dresser Inc., Dresser NGS, Trillium Flow Technologies, LineStar Integrity Services, CHA Consulting, Eagle Infrastructure Services and IRISNDT portfolio investments. As a Managing Director, Mike will continue to focus on the firm's existing Industrial Equipment Manufacturing & Services investments and new investment opportunities, while also driving increased collaboration across the Investment Team to maximize the value of the firm's collective portfolio insight. Prior to joining First Reserve, Mike was in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group in the Investment Banking Division at Citigroup. He holds a B.A. from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Thomas Amburgey to Director

Since joining the firm in 2012, Thomas has proven to be a valuable contributor across all of First Reserve's investment areas - Equipment Manufacturing & Services, Midstream/Downstream and Resources, with particular involvement in Hoover Ferguson, Lamons, AFGlobal Corporation and Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings portfolio investments. As a Director, Thomas will continue to help drive diversified investments throughout the global energy value chain. Prior to joining First Reserve, he was an Analyst in the Financial Sponsors and Leveraged Finance division at UBS Investment Bank. He holds a B.B.A. and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Georgia.

Patrick McEnery to Vice President, Credit & Capital Markets

Since joining the firm in 2017, Patrick has been instrumental to First Reserve's credit product and involved in all aspects of investment origination, diligence, monitoring and monetization. As a Vice President, Patrick will continue to play an active role within the credit product, as well as help to direct First Reserve's capital markets activities both in existing portfolio companies and with regard to new acquisitions. Prior to joining First Reserve, he was an Associate in the Private Credit Group at Sound Harbor Partners. He also spent three years as an Analyst in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Hammond Hanlon Camp. He holds a B.E. from Vanderbilt University.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. With 36 years of industry insight, investment expertise and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships and raised approximately USD $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception. First Reserve has completed over 675 transactions (including platform investments and add-on acquisitions), creating several notable energy companies throughout the Firm's history. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

For First Reserve media inquiries, please contact:



Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

Email: joakes@joelefrank.com

SOURCE First Reserve

Related Links

http://www.firstreserve.com

