First Resonance Secures Major Investment to Drive Digital Manufacturing with ION Factory OS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resonance, a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, announced the successful close of its latest funding round, led by Third Prime, with support from Craft Ventures, Blue Bear Capital, and E12. This investment, which brings total funding raised to $32M, marks a critical step in advancing First Resonance's ION Factory OS platform, introducing new levels of efficiency, responsiveness, and sustainability to manufacturing. The funding will fuel product development, expand customer support, and launch the ION Marketplace — a dynamic ecosystem for application developers and integration partners to build digital solutions on ION Factory OS.

Customer Success and Industry Traction

First Resonance's ION Factory OS platform has seen rapid adoption across diverse industries as manufacturers turn to the platform to meet modern production demands with precision and agility. The platform is a critical enabler for leading companies building advanced aircraft, advancing towards FAA certification of electric aircraft; Saronic, innovating autonomous modular boats to support America's evolving maritime needs; and Radiant Nuclear, designing and certifying micro-nuclear reactors to address defense and civilian energy requirements. First Resonance has also partnered with established firms like Blue Canyon Technologies (RTX Corporation) and several other Fortune 500 companies seeking to elevate their manufacturing capabilities through digital solutions.

"We are proud to partner with pioneering manufacturers to help drive the future of digital manufacturing," said Karan Talati, CEO of First Resonance. "ION Factory OS is enabling our partners to tackle complex challenges with agility and digital intelligence. Our platform isn't just technology; it's a tool for industry resilience, leadership, and transformation to address today's most critical societal challenges."

Market Tailwinds and the Imperative for Digital Transformation

The industrial landscape is at a pivotal juncture, with rising labor costs, increasing global competition, and the need for resilience underscoring the importance of digitization. As initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and U.S. defense procurement priorities prompt a shift towards more agile, adaptable manufacturing, First Resonance is poised to meet these demands with solutions that accelerate automation and increase productivity.

Mr. Talati continued, "When we founded First Resonance in 2019, we anticipated the demand for more responsive, tech-enabled manufacturing. This vision is now a reality, validated by market trends and increasing customer demand across sectors."

New Investment to Accelerate Digital Manufacturing

This recent funding round, led by Third Prime, reflects growing investor confidence in the future of manufacturing technology and the ION Factory OS platform. With participation from existing investors Craft Ventures and Blue Bear Capital, along with new investors Fortitude, Emerson Ventures, and E12, the investment underscores the venture community's commitment to innovation in manufacturing and its potential for transformative impact.

"First Resonance's track record of rapid customer adoption and their forward-thinking approach in launching the ION Marketplace position them as a leader at the forefront of the digital manufacturing revolution. We believe in their vision to bridge traditional manufacturing with cutting-edge technology and their unique market approach in helping companies tackle national security and the energy transition," said Third Prime General Partner Mike Kim.

The Horizon: Introducing ION Marketplace and AI-Driven Manufacturing Workflows

First Resonance is further expanding its network of integration partners to bring digital solutions to a broader set of manufacturers, connecting the industrial base with the transformative capabilities of ION Factory OS.

With the ION Marketplace, First Resonance is establishing a hub for developers, systems integrators, and software partners to create tailored applications that enhance manufacturing operations. The marketplace will empower manufacturers to customize their digital capabilities, aligning them with specific industry needs and operational goals. Launch partners such as Silkline, Hadrian, and Duro already offer innovative solutions on the ION Factory platform, and the ION Marketplace ecosystem is open to additional developers. Application developers and integration partners are invited to sign up to list their solutions on the ION Marketplace starting today.

"Our initial launch partners and the success our customers are experiencing with their solutions validate our approach in opening up the ION Marketplace to more integration partners, as well as developers who want to build solutions for manufacturers using the data on the ION platform, providing a streamlined UX for the end-customer," said First Resonance's Head of Product, Manav Sanghvi.

Additionally, First Resonance is accelerating its development of AI-driven manufacturing workflows, providing customers with proactive, integrated AI capabilities that streamline operations and reduce redundant tasks. Unlike standalone AI models, First Resonance's approach embeds intelligent automation into day-to-day workflows, enhancing productivity and responsiveness.

"AI for manufacturing goes beyond isolated models—it's about embedding intelligence into workflows that advance operations seamlessly," Mr. Talati noted. "With secure, proactive AI workflows, First Resonance is leading the transformation of the manufacturing industry."

This funding will enable First Resonance to deepen customer support and enhance platform reliability while fueling continued product innovation.

About First Resonance

Founded in 2019, First Resonance is redefining manufacturing for the 21st century with ION Factory OS, a platform that enables global manufacturers to operate with agility, efficiency, and digital intelligence. Supporting over 50 manufacturers globally, the ION Factory OS empowers manufacturers across aviation, defense, energy, and more. With support from its investors and integration partners, First Resonance is committed to shaping the future of manufacturing technology and driving a safer, more sustainable industrial landscape.

For more information and to explore the ION Marketplace, please visit https://www.firstresonance.io/.

