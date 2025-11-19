First Resource Bank Named Best Bank in Chester County for Ninth Consecutive Year

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank, a subsidiary of First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (FRSB), is proud to announce that it has been named Best Bank in Chester County for the ninth consecutive year by readers of the Daily Local News. This recognition reflects the Bank's unwavering commitment to excellence and its mission to be the bank that everyone loves by delivering exceptional value to customers, employees, shareholders, and the community every single day.

Coming off the heels of two other notable honors: being named a Best Places to Work company by the Philadelphia Business Journal and voted Best Bank on the Main Line by readers of the Main Line Times, these accolades underscore the Bank's dedication to both its team and the communities it serves.

"At First Resource Bank, excellence is at the heart of everything we do," said Lauren Ranalli, President, CEO, and Co-Founder. "This recognition is a true reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our community places in us. We remain committed to finding new ways to deliver exceptional service and to continue shining for a community that means so much to us."

First Resource Bank stands out as a trusted financial partner by combining customer-focused products with a deep commitment to the community. The Bank offers a wide range of free products designed to help customers keep more of their hard-earned money, while also prioritizing shared success for employees and shareholders to ensure sustainable growth and a strong local presence. In 2025 alone, First Resource Bank contributed over $500,000 to local schools, businesses, and civic organizations, and employees dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to community initiatives. These efforts demonstrate the Bank's mission to create lasting value for the people and places it serves.

Discover why First Resource Bank continues to be Chester County's top choice. Visit http://www.firstresourcebank.com or stop by one of their branches today to learn more about their free products and community-focused banking solutions.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

