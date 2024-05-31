First Responders Action Group to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit the Families of Fallen Heroes

MATTHEWS, N.C., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the tragic loss of four law enforcement officers in Charlotte, NC, on April 29, 2024, the First Responders Action Group (FRAG), powered by The Independence Fund, is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the families of fallen officers at noon on June 7, 2024, at Emerald Lake Golf Club.

While serving an arrest warrant, Deputy US Marshall Thomas Weeks Jr., task force members Alden Elliott and Sam Poloche, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Josh Eyer were tragically killed in the line of duty.

"The loss of our four law enforcement officers was a tragedy that deeply affected Charlotte, the entire North Carolina law enforcement community, and our nation. Words cannot fully express our sorrow and outrage," said Clark Pennington, Executive Director of FRAG and Chief Operating Officer of The Independence Fund. "This incident is a solemn reminder of the risks our officers take daily to ensure our safety. As we mourn their loss, the community has come together in support through this golf tournament. We continue to raise funds to support the families of these fallen heroes and show our unwavering support for law enforcement. By participating, we honor their memory and strengthen the bonds of our community, building a safer, more united future."

The First Responders Action Group, powered by The Independence Fund, has raised over $38,000 for the families of the fallen officers. These families will receive 100% of the funds received through the event.

Opportunities to join or sponsor the event can be found here: https://give.independencefund.org/event/frag-annual-golf-tournament/e550760.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS ACTION GROUP (FRAG)

The First Responders Action Group (FRAG) is committed to supporting the heroes of our communities—first responders and Veterans. Originally born out of The Independence Fund's mission to serve the invisible scars of war, FRAG is networked under The Verardo Group, whose mission is to "Be the Somebody" in communities worldwide. FRAG serves America's First Responders with unwavering assistance, resources, and advocacy to meet the unique and evolving needs of those who selflessly serve and protect us. To learn more, visit www.fragheroes.org.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in the halls of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Independence Fund was born to care for our nation's most catastrophically wounded surviving service members from the Global War on Terror. With an expansion to caring for the warfighter's family and all generations of wounded, ill, and injured heroes. The Independence Fund stands in the gap to help combat Veterans, active military, and wartime Allies with unmet needs. By restoring independence to those who sacrificed their independence so that we can remain a nation of freedom, The Independence Fund deploys tangible programs to restore our Veterans' and families' physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Known for the hallmark all-terrain track wheelchair program, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,600 trackchairs to severely wounded American heroes.

Media Contact:

TIF Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Independence Fund