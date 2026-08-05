First Responders Children's Foundation and CSX Deliver Over 13,000 Toys to Local Communities During Annual National Night Out Celebrations Across Albany Region and Upstate New York

In partnership with local police departments, the events were part of a national initiative to bring first responders and residents together to foster trust and connection within communities

EVENT PHOTOS/B-ROLL: HERE

Credit: First Responders Children's Foundation 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening, First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the only national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders, in partnership with leading partner CSX, celebrated concurrent National Night Out events across the Albany and upstate New York regions. The annual events gathered first responders and local community members to build trust and connection, resulting in 18 interactive events throughout the region and the distribution of over 13,000 toys.

Throughout the region, festivities included a variety of games and activities for children including face painting, balloon art, bounce castles, rock climbing, and more. Attendees also had the chance to participate in interactive experiences where they received hands-on access to first responder vehicles and equipment, K-9 demonstrations led by first responders and more – all in open, walkable layouts that encouraged natural movement and engagement centered around small moments of connection.

"First Responders Children's Foundation is so lucky to partner with CSX, who share in our commitment to support first responder community engagement efforts year-round," said First Responders Children's Foundation President & CEO Jillian Crane. "Events like National Night Out are an example of that commitment and highlight the importance of building relationships through joyful interactions between local law enforcement and the children they protect. CSX Special Agents are an essential part of bringing this to life with their local agency partnerships and we're so grateful for their collaboration."

Continuing a multi-year partnership between FRCF and CSX, these regional events were part of the larger National Night Out initiative delivering over 34,000 toys to local law enforcement departments in 13 states across 50 events.

"Our partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation reflects CSX's commitment to strengthening the communities where our employees live and work," said CSX Community Investment Senior Manager, Angela Costa. "The positive impact of National Night Out events has been felt among communities and our teammates across the region for several years. When we support our first responders, we're also supporting their families – without them, their service wouldn't be possible."

To learn more about the First Responders Children's Foundation and their work to support the children and families of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, please visit https://1strcf.org/.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION :

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national nonprofit that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, Natural Disaster Relief, Mental Health Resiliency with free counseling; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 25 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent and today uplifts all children of first responders across the country. Additional information about FRCF can be found at 1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT :

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

(212) 691-2800

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation