First Responders Children's Foundation Marks 25 Years of Impact at Anniversary Gala in New York City

CSX Business Train makes history with its inaugural trip into Grand Central Terminal in celebration of FRCF

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF) celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with a two-part event in New York City that brought together supporters, partners, first responder families, and distinguished leaders for a powerful evening honoring the organization's legacy and future.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Patricia Smith Legacy of Courage Award Recipient, and Jillian Crane, President & CEO, First Responders Children’s Foundation. Photo Credit: Photo by Sean T. Smith for First Responders Children's Foundation

The celebration began with a celebratory ride for guests along the Hudson River aboard the historic CSX Business Train — marking the first time the train entered Grand Central Terminal — followed by the Foundation's gala ceremony commemorating 9/11, recognizing four honorees, and the many lives impacted over the 25 years at Gotham Hall.

"This evening was not only a celebration of our past, but a commitment to the future of the families we serve," said Jillian Crane, Chief Executive Officer of First Responders Children's Foundation. "What makes this mission so powerful is the community that stands behind it. Because of our supporters, agency partners, and first responder families, we are able to respond rapidly when families need us most. Together, we are securing the future for the next generation of first responder families and ensuring they continue to heal, grow, and thrive."

Founded in the wake of September 11, 2001, First Responders Children's Foundation has grown into the only national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children and families of first responders. Over the past 25 years, FRCF has expanded its impact nationwide, reaching families in 48 states and impacting more than 1.6 million children and 700,000 families through scholarships, mental health support, emergency hardship assistance, bereavement grants, natural disaster relief, and community engagement initiatives.

The evening at Gotham Hall featured a moving ceremony reflecting on the organization's origins and growth, special tributes honoring the resilience of first responder families, and a live auction benefiting programs and services across the country. Dan Nigro, the 33rd Commissioner of FDNY, commemorated 9/11 recognizing the vision and compassion of Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of the First Responders Children's Foundation. The Foundation received a special letter from President George W. Bush, read by his daughter Jenna Bush Hager, acknowledging the Foundation's impact post 9/11 and congratulating the Foundation on their achievement over 25 years. Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, delivered a special message of congratulations marking the Foundation's anniversary and legacy.

As part of the evening, FRCF honored individuals and organizations whose leadership and support have made a lasting impact on first responder families and the Foundation's mission.

2026 Honorees Included:

Patricia Smith , daughter of fallen NYPD Officer Moira Smith, the only female officer lost on 9/11 received the Legacy of Courage Award presented by NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch

, daughter of fallen NYPD Officer Moira Smith, the only female officer lost on 9/11 received the presented by NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch Patrick Lyons , son of fallen 9/11 FDNY firefighter Lt. Patrick J. Lyons, received the Legacy of Courage Award presented by FDNY Commissioner, Lillian Binsignore

, son of fallen 9/11 FDNY firefighter Lt. Patrick J. Lyons, received the presented by FDNY Commissioner, Lillian Binsignore CSX received the Enduring Impact Award, accepted by Mike Cory, EVP & Chief Operations Officer, CSX

received the accepted by Mike Cory, EVP & Chief Operations Officer, CSX iHeartMedia received the Voices of Hope Award, accepted by Catalina Stan,

The evening's Gala Co-Chairs included Dan Nigro, Janae Roberts, Kacey Olson, and Lynn Fisher. There were many distinguished leaders and first responders in attendance FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore; NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch; FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito; Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge Darren McCormack; Port Authority Police Department Superintendent Ed Cetnar; DEA Associate Chief of Operations, Northeast Region Frank Tarentino; Director of US Customs and Border Protection New York Frank Russo; and Asa Hutchinson, the 46th Governor of Arkansas who was Administrator of the DEA on September 11, 2001.

"Twenty-five years ago, we made a promise to support the children and families of first responders. What began in New York City has become a nationwide mission rooted in compassion, resilience, and hope. When first responder families need us most, we're there – rapidly responding in 72 hours," said Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of First Responders Children's Foundation. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on growing our impact and ensuring first responder families always have a community standing beside them. My wish for the future is that we have the resources to meet the needs of all first responder families."

Many generous sponsors came together committed to supporting first responder families nationwide for the next 25 years, including SERVPRO; CSX; Turken, Heath & McCauley; Holland & Knight; The Rosewood Foundation; T-Mobile; Nokes Family Foundation; Lam Yau Jong Charitable Foundation.

The gala event would not have been possible without partnership support from NYPD, FDNY, MTA Police, Port Authority PD, NY State Police, Metro-North Railroad, and Grand Central Terminal.

B-Roll of the 25th Anniversary Gala to View & Download Here

Photo Selections to View & Download Here.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, Natural Disaster Relief, Mental Health Resiliency with free counseling; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 25 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent and today uplifts all children of first responders across the country. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT:

Cheyenne Tull

[email protected]

(646) 822-4236

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation