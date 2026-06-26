First Responders Children's Foundation Opens Public Nominations for 2026 National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes Ceremony

The annual event, presented by T-Mobile, honors first responders nationwide across all disciplines on October 28th in New York City's Times Square

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the only national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders, today announced that public nominations are open for the Foundation's annual National First Responders Day ceremony, presented by T-Mobile, live from New York City's Times Square on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

2025 National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes Honorees with Jon Stewart and FRCF Leadership

As the First Responders Children's Foundation celebrates their 25th anniversary, the 2026 National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes ceremony continues to be the nation's preeminent celebration that recognizes heroes from across the country for their courage, sacrifice, and extraordinary service. The event brings together heroes, families, agency leaders, elected officials, and supporters for a powerful national tribute.

New this year, First Responders Children's Foundation is accepting public nominations for the 2026 Roll Call of Heroes, and encourages individuals across the country to identify the outstanding first responders making an extraordinary impact in their communities in the last twelve months.

"As First Responders Children's Foundation marks our 25th anniversary–and as our nation prepares to honor both the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and America's 250th birthday–this is a moment for all Americans to recognize the heroes who serve their communities every day," said First Responders Children's Foundation President & CEO Jillian Crane. "For the first time ever, we're opening National First Responders Day nominations to the public and inviting people across the country to nominate their hometown heroes for this year's awards. We're deeply grateful to T-Mobile for making this possible as our presenting partner of National First Responders Day and helping us transform a day of recognition into a nationwide movement of gratitude for our heroes and their families who serve and sacrifice alongside them."

Applications are open now through July 31, 2026 for acts of service, heroism and impact from October 2025 to the submission close date. All local, state, and federal first responders in the following disciplines are eligible:

Communications (911 Dispatch)

Law Enforcement

Federal or State Law Enforcement

Emergency Medical Services

Fire

Volunteer Fire

Natural Disaster Response, presented by SERVPRO

First Responder Leadership, presented by T-Mobile

Junior First Responder

"T-Mobile is honored to collaborate with First Responders Children's Foundation to recognize the extraordinary first responders who serve their communities every day," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. "This year's National First Responders Day is a powerful reminder that the service, courage and commitment of first responders continue to inspire and unite communities across the country. Through initiatives like National First Responders Day and cutting-edge technology like T-Priority, we're proud to support first responders and their families. We look forward to honoring this year's Roll Call of Heroes recipients in Times Square this October."

The significance of this year's celebration is amplified by two historic milestones: the 25th anniversary of 9/11, providing an opportunity to honor those who responded on that day and the generations of first responders who have carried that legacy forward, as well as America's 250th anniversary, a moment to recognize the first responders who remain essential to the strength, safety, and resilience of every community across our nation.

Founded in the wake of 9/11, the First Responders Children's Foundation has supported first responder families for 25 years through scholarships, financial assistance, mental health services, natural disaster relief, and community engagement. This celebration shines a national spotlight on our heroes and the families who also serve silently alongside them.

Applications for the FRCF National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes can be submitted here. The FRCF National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes will be held Wednesday, October 28th, in the heart of Times Square at Duffy Square at 11 a.m. EST. Selected first responder heroes will receive an all-expenses-paid experience including roundtrip airfare to New York City, a VIP first responder tour itinerary, and be recognized on stage at the Roll Call of Heroes ceremony.

T-Mobile serves as the presenting partner of National First Responders Day, helping bring national recognition to the extraordinary contributions of first responders and their families. SERVPRO, FireDex, Devon Energy, and TIAA join the event as supporting partners.

Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance and FRCF Board Member, and John Feal, Director of the Zadroga Bill and Founder of the FealGood Foundation to serve as the 2026 event's co-chairs.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION :

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national nonprofit that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, Natural Disaster Relief, Mental Health Resiliency with free counseling; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 25 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent and today uplifts all children of first responders across the country. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT :

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

(212) 691-2800

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation