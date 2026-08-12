First Responders Children's Foundation Announces More Than $900,000 in Scholarships for Children of First Responders

Cornerstone program helps children of first responders across the country continue their higher education and achieve their goals through scholarships and a powerful community network

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the only national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Scholarships. This year, FRCF is awarding $905,943 in academic scholarships to 249 students representing 41 states, continuing its mission to honor the service and sacrifice of first responder families across the United States.

A selection of First Responders Children’s Foundation scholarship recipients.

FRCF received more than 900 applications, and scholarships are awarded for a wide range of educational paths, including four-year colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and more. This year, more than 72% of scholarship recipients are returning applicants, a powerful reflection of First Responders Children's Foundation's long-term commitment to these students, but only 27% of total applicants were awarded, highlighting the continued need for financial support of the program and for these students.

"When a first responder puts on a uniform, the whole family serves alongside them, with children bearing an unspoken share of the burden that comes with the job," said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "The students receiving these scholarships reflect the true heart, grit, and selflessness modeled in their homes, and that is why our scholarship program goes well beyond simply monetary support. While financial aid is essential, by integrating students into the growing community of the Scholars Council, hosting Speaker Series panels, and opening doors to peer networking and leadership opportunities, we surround these remarkable students with a lasting community of support.. Every scholar has a story of courage and a bright future ahead of them, and we are proud to invest in their complete academic and personal growth."

More than an academic fund, FRCF's scholarship program brings to life the organization's core vision - ensuring that the children of first responders are championed by their communities as they grow, thrive, and define their future. Scholar highlights include:

180 are returning scholars continuing their academic journey with FRCF support totalling nearly $639,000, while 69 scholarships were awarded to new recipients totalling $267,000.

79% of scholarships were provided for undergraduate education, 18% for graduate education, and 3% for community college or trade school.

47 recipients have lost a parent, with 44 lost in the line of duty.

24 recipients are children of NYPD parents totalling $73,000 and 30 recipients are parents of FDNY parents totalling $109,500, continuing FRCF's strong legacy of support for New York City first responder families.

All scholarships funded through our generous partners at CSX Pride in Service, SERVPRO, Devon Energy, The Ahlsten Foundation, Motorola Solutions Foundation, The Braun Foundation, Patrick Cantlay Foundation, Johnson Controls, Home Clean Heroes, Louis Vuitton, T-Mobile, TIAA, Indigo Oak Fund, Smiling Rocks, Christina Rehkop Memorial Fund, Brian Payne Memorial Fund, Sandy J. Lupo Memorial Fund, Ford's Garage, and the Luis Alvarez Memorial Fund.

Supporters can learn more and help fund the dreams of next year's scholars at: https://1strcf.org/scholarship.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION :

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national nonprofit that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, Natural Disaster Relief, Mental Health Resiliency with free counseling; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 25 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent and today uplifts all children of first responders across the country. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT :

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

(212) 691-2800

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation