First Responders Children's Foundation Thanks PGA Tour Player Of The Year Patrick Cantlay For Significant Donation

Mr. Cantlay's most generous donation will have a direct impact on first responders and their families across America.

Patrick Cantlay was recently voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers and is ranked #4 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children with first responder parents who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund has provided financial assistance, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

About the Patrick Cantlay Foundation

The Patrick Cantlay Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that is honored to partner with initiatives that support the game of junior golf and help with programs that assist and advocate on behalf of first responders. As an American professional golfer, Cantlay's foundation efforts focus on places that he has called home or that have held significance to him during his career. Please visit www.PatrickCantlay.com to learn more.

