First Responders Children's Foundation To Present A Celebration Of First Responder Heroes 20th Anniversary Awards Gala & Concert In Tribute To National First Responders Day

First Responders Children's Foundation will also be presenting its 2021 Corporate Hero Award to Rick Isaacson, CEO of SERVPRO - as well as honoring Trevco as its PPE Corporate Hero and Mattel as its Toy Express Corporate Hero.

"Funds raised from the Gala will go directly to FRCF's various programs and have a direct impact on first responder families across America," said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Our scholarship program provides children of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty with the much-needed funds to attend the colleges of their choice. Our grants provide financial assistance to first responder families facing financial hardship due to tragic circumstances and bereavement assistance. They'll also help us continue our annual Toy Express program, which delivers free toys and masks to first responder agencies and hospitals across America.

First Responders Children's Foundation was founded by Alfred R. Kahn. Its Board of Directors includes Theresa Ashton, Howard Cash, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Michael N. Emmerman, Eve Gerber, Susan G. Groner, Christina Kim, Kenneth Klug, Lionel Leventhal, Matthew J. McCauley, Coye Nokes and Jacqueline Rosinsky. The Foundation is led by Jillian Crane (President), Dan Stevens (Vice President), Cheryl Whaley (Treasurer), and Laurence A. Levy (Secretary).

Donations can be made online at www.1stRCF.org or by texting CONCERT to 24365

COVID safety protocols are in place at City Winery, and all attendees will be asked to present a physical or smartphone copy of their vaccine card.

About First Responders Children's Foundation: For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund provides financial assistance, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org . Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1stRCF

