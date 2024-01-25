FIRST RESPONDERS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Cheshire County EMS Workers Secure Teamster Representation

SWANZEY, N.H., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency medical service workers in Cheshire County have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. These 30 workers serve as emergency medical technicians (EMT) and paramedics.

"EMS workers are essential in keeping communities across Cheshire County safe and secure and we could not be prouder to now represent them," said Jeffrey Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633. "Cheshire County is the first county-run EMS facility in New England, and now they are the first unionized county-run facility in New England. We look forward to working alongside our new brothers and sisters at Cheshire County EMS and securing an industry-leading contract for them."

"We are excited to join the Teamsters," said John Williams, an EMT at Cheshire County EMS. "The Teamsters' long history of supporting workers and strong representation—including at other departments in Cheshire County—was a big factor in why we voted to organize. We look forward to this next chapter with Local 633 in our corner."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 5,200 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

