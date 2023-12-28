FIRST RESPONDERS IN OREGON JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 223

28 Dec, 2023, 13:37 ET

152 EMTs, Paramedics, and Dispatchers Choose Teamsters Local 223

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency medical service dispatchers, technicians, and paramedics at American Medical Response (AMR) in Washington County have joined Teamsters Local 223.

"We are proud to represent the dedicated paramedics, EMTs, and dispatchers in Washington County," said Leslie Sloy, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 223. "Our union is committed to fighting for fair wages, improved working conditions, and the dignity and respect that these first responders deserve. We look forward to engaging in meaningful negotiations with AMR to ensure that our members' voices are heard, and their interests are protected."

These workers join more than 400 other emergency medical service workers in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties who are represented by Local 223.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted to have the same job protections my counterparts have in other counties in Oregon and Washington who are Teamsters," said Kenneth Annen, a paramedic at AMR in Washington County. "I am proud to be working in EMS, but with the current shortage of workers in EMS we need to continue to improve the wages and working conditions to attract and retain the best workers for these very stressful but critical jobs in our community."

"As first responders, we take pride in providing crucial medical care during emergencies, and joining the Teamsters adds another layer of strength and support to our profession," said Tom Mee Costello, a paramedic at AMR in Washington County. "We look forward to negotiating a contract that provides us with job security and ensures that we have a collective voice at the table that fosters a sense of solidarity and enhances our ability to deliver high-quality care."

Since 1938, Teamsters Local 223 has proudly represented 2,200 workers in Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit teamsters223.com.

