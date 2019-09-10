First Responders Urge Congress to Reopen 9/11 Investigation at News Conference to Be Held on September 11th

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, 9/11 first responders Christopher Gioia and Joseph Torregrossa, both commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District in New York, will announce the launch of the "Justice for 9/11 Heroes" campaign at a news conference to be held at the National Press Club at 10 AM EDT.

Who: Fire Commissioners Christopher Gioia and Joseph Torregrossa; 9/11 family members Bob and Helen McIlvaine; Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry President David Meiswinkle; Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth Founder Richard Gage, AIA

What: Announcement of the Justice for 9/11 Heroes campaign

When: 10 AM EDT, September 11, 2019

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.

In July, Gioia, Torregrossa, and the three other commissioners of their fire district unanimously approved a resolution calling for a new investigation into the September 11th attacks. Mr. Torregrossa and one of the other commissioners are suffering chronic health effects from working at Ground Zero, and one of the department's members, Thomas J. Hetzel, who was also a member of the FDNY, was killed in the line of duty that day.

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire District is now spearheading efforts throughout New York State to unite the fire service behind their call for Congress to reopen the 9/11 investigation. The congressional inquiry they are seeking would be conducted in parallel with the ongoing special grand jury investigation initiated by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

Gioia and Torregrossa will be joined by Bob and Helen McIlvaine, whose son Bobby was killed at the World Trade Center. For the past two years, Mr. McIlvaine has led a campaign, in his son's name, to introduce and enact draft legislation that would establish a select committee in Congress to reinvestigate the World Trade Center's destruction.

Also speaking at the news conference will be David Meiswinkle, who is president of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and architect Richard Gage, who is founder and CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Mr. Meiswinkle will discuss his organization's current litigation. Mr. Gage will discuss the recent release of a four-year computer modeling study of World Trade Center Building 7's collapse by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

