FIRST RESPONSE and RESOLVE: THE NATIONAL INFERTILITY ASSOCIATION are resources to millions of Americans year-round and during NATIONAL INFERTILITY AWARENESS WEEK

"First Response and RESOLVE share a common mission -- to reach anyone wishing to grow their family with the very latest reproductive health education, products, information, and research available today," says Stephanie Schwendinger, First Response Brand Manager, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. "We are incredibly proud of our partnership and humbled to have received RESOLVE's Founders Award."

This year, the First Response brand has committed even more resources to drive change in the conversation around infertility by encouraging women and couples visiting the First Response website to take the pledge to #flipthescript on infertilityawareness.org. This pledge to change how infertility is viewed kicks off with National Infertility Awareness Week (April 22 – 28, 2018) and unites the millions of Americans who are committed to removing the stigmas and barriers challenging family-building. National Infertility Awareness Week comes at an especially timely moment as the conversation around fertility options, pending legislation, and workplace benefits increases. In February 2018, the New York Times reported that millennial women are likely to experience the largest shortfall in achieved fertility versus their stated family desires of any generation in a long time1. Thus, the resources provided by RESOLVE, the products created by the First Response brand, and the awareness generated by their partnership are more necessary than ever in supporting women and couples.

Corporate Partner since 2007, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the makers of First Response has generously donated thousands of free products and financial support to RESOLVE constituents through support groups and Walks of Hope in cities nationwide. First Response is dedicated to women's health, offering:

First Response™ Ovulation Plus Pregnancy Test with 7 ovulation tests to predict the most fertile days of the month and one Early Result pregnancy test

Pre-Seed™ Fertility-Friendly Personal Lubricant to mimic fertile fluids and support sperm on their journey

First Response™ Triple Check Pregnancy Test Kit containing three unique tests, each offering a different way to learn your result with over 99% accuracy2 for added reassurance when it matters most from the #1 best-selling pregnancy test brand

"RESOLVE is delighted to recognize Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., makers of First Response for the important work they have done for people living with infertility and all those who struggle to build a family," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO. "RESOLVE is proud to recognize their dedication to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act."

"We are honored to be in a position, both through our products and our partnership with RESOLVE, to support the thousands of women and couples seeking to grow their families," adds Schwendinger.

