First robotic gastric sleeve weight-loss surgery performed at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

Ambulatory surgery center first in the region to perform this advanced minimally invasive weight-loss procedure using the Da Vinci X robot

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) announced they had performed the region's first robotic gastric sleeve bariatric (weight loss) procedure, led by Dr. Adam Purtell and Dr. Travis Eggl of West Texas Bariatrics at SWAT Surgical Associates.

Gastric sleeve weight loss surgery removes a portion of the patient's stomach to reduce the amount of food they can eat in a meal and reduce the feeling of hunger between meals. Patients typically lose 60% of their extra weight in 12 to 18 months. Medical conditions that are related to obesity often resolve, including diabetes, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea, and patients may experience reduced back and joint pain as well. The procedure is not reversible, so care is taken to ensure it is the right procedure for the patient, and exercise and eating right are required to enjoy these kinds of weight changes.

While the procedure is most often performed using minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical techniques, there are cases that benefit from the use of a sophisticated robot, such as the Da Vinci X at CHPSC.

"It's exciting to offer the community the most innovative technologies in robotic bariatric surgery" stated Dr. Purtell, "and doing so at the top-rated ambulatory surgery center in West Texas means the best possible outcomes and highest satisfaction. Our patient went home at 1pm, just 5 hours after the procedure started. This was something unheard of not too long ago, and now it's available to everyone who needs this advanced level of quality care."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

