First Robotic Hair Transplant In Raleigh At Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging (JIYA)

Robotic Hair Transplant Starts As Low As $5 Per Graft

RALEIGH, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic hair transplant is the newest innovation in hair transplantation surgery. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best hairs for harvesting. Robotic hair transplant technology creates a digital map of your scalp to avoid damaging healthy hairs in the transplantation site and also to avoid an unnatural looking result. The technology is physician-assisted but performs the transplant itself which prevents fatigue or other factors for more consistent results.

Unlike hair transplant surgery of the past, robotic hair transplant requires no incisions or major downtime. Patients are not placed under general anesthesia and can remain fully awake for the procedure. Robotic hair transplant is significantly less painful than traditional hair transplant methods.

Dr. Sumeet Jindal at JIYA is the first in Raleigh, North Carolina to offer robotic hair transplant technology. With reduced materials and staff necessary, this allows Dr. Jindal to offer robotic hair transplant surgery for as low as $5.00 per graft. The average cost for hair transplant surgery is around $7.00 per graft.

Along with robotic technology, Dr. Jindal is an innovator in regenerative medicine and uses platelet rich plasma, stem cells, and nanofat as forms of non-surgical hair restoration. Some patients interested in hair transplantation may be good candidates for Dr. Jindal's non-surgical hair restoration. For more information about non-surgical hair restoration in Raleigh, visit the JIYA medical spa website .

JIYA is highly rated and recommended by patients. One patient said, "I was in excellent hands with Dr. Jindal's expert care, attention to detail and surgical skills have given me results that were beyond my expectations! I highly recommend Dr. Jindal to everyone."

About JIYA: The Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging is a leading facial plastic surgery practice and medical spa in Raleigh, North Carolina. Offering high-end surgical procedures such as eyelid lift , facelift , and hair restoration . Alongside their surgical services, patients can also find a full range of injectables and professional skincare such as UltraClear laser resurfacing.

