First robotic surgery for pelvic organ prolapse performed at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

News provided by

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

09 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

First independent ambulatory surgery center in the region to perform advanced minimally invasive urological procedure using the Da Vinci X robot

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) announced Dr. Ryan C. Owen has completed the first robotic sacrocolpopexy in an independent freestanding surgery center in West Texas.

Sacrocolpopexy is performed to treat pelvic organ prolapse, which occurs when the connective tissues or muscles within the body cavity are weak and unable to hold the pelvis in its natural orientation. The traditional approach is an open surgery through a 6-8-inch incision in the abdomen, but robotic surgery offers the advantages of smaller incisions, faster recovery, less pain, and decreased risk of infection. Patients generally go home the same day and return to normal life and work activities sooner.

"I'm excited to offer our community the most innovative procedures using robotic surgical techniques," stated Dr. Owen, "and doing so at the top-rated ambulatory surgery center in West Texas means the best possible outcomes and highest satisfaction for my patients – at substantially lower cost than a typical hospital stay. My patient went home before noon, barely four hours after the procedure started. This was something unheard of not too long ago, and now it's available to everyone who needs this advanced level of quality care."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC
Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robot-assisted general, bariatric, and urological surgery and total joint replacement, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain management, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

Also from this source

First robotic gastric sleeve weight-loss surgery performed at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.