First robotic surgery for pelvic organ prolapse performed at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

First independent ambulatory surgery center in the region to perform advanced minimally invasive urological procedure using the Da Vinci X robot

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) announced Dr. Ryan C. Owen has completed the first robotic sacrocolpopexy in an independent freestanding surgery center in West Texas.

Sacrocolpopexy is performed to treat pelvic organ prolapse, which occurs when the connective tissues or muscles within the body cavity are weak and unable to hold the pelvis in its natural orientation. The traditional approach is an open surgery through a 6-8-inch incision in the abdomen, but robotic surgery offers the advantages of smaller incisions, faster recovery, less pain, and decreased risk of infection. Patients generally go home the same day and return to normal life and work activities sooner.

"I'm excited to offer our community the most innovative procedures using robotic surgical techniques," stated Dr. Owen, "and doing so at the top-rated ambulatory surgery center in West Texas means the best possible outcomes and highest satisfaction for my patients – at substantially lower cost than a typical hospital stay. My patient went home before noon, barely four hours after the procedure started. This was something unheard of not too long ago, and now it's available to everyone who needs this advanced level of quality care."



Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robot-assisted general, bariatric, and urological surgery and total joint replacement, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, interventional pain management, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

