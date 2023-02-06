First San Antonio PickUp USA Opens Next Month

Basketball Gym Franchise Continues Texas Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) announced today that they would be opening their first San Antonio location in March.

PickUp USA is the nation's largest basketball gym chain and has franchise and company-owned outlets operating across the country. The San Antonio location is the latest in their expansion in Texas and joins locations in the Houston and DFW markets.

Founded in 2012 in Irwindale, CA, PickUp USA began as a gym that catered to adult basketball players. Their popularity was initially based on their PickUp basketball games that included jerseys, referees, score keeping, and staff members who would organize the teams. The concept gained traction and they expanded their services over the past eleven years to now include youth basketball training, youth basketball development leagues, adult basketball tournaments, and weight and cardio centers at all of their gyms.

The new San Antonio location is a franchise that is owned and operated by Jesus Sanchez. Sanchez said that having a gym has always been a dream of his and that teaching kids the sport of basketball was one of the top reasons he chose to apply to franchise with PickUp USA. "The way I see PickUp USA impacting my community in San Antonio is it gives a space where everyone will be able to learn basketball," said Sanchez in a recorded interview. "No matter if you're in first grade, second grade, all the way through 30-40 years old. You will learn basketball through our group trainings and private trainings. You will have a safe place to be able to play basketball and enjoy playing the game you love."

PickUp USA in San Antonio will be one of the company's "elite" locations and will feature a regulation basketball court, a junior basketball court, two half courts, Dr. Dish shooting machine, and a 2,500sf workout room with free weights, cable machines, and cardio equipment.

Pre-sales started at the gym this past Saturday with special deals for early enrollees. The soft opening is expected next month.

More information on PickUp USA San Antonio can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/sanantonio-tx/

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness