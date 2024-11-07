First season of NWSL on ION: 50 matches, 53 studio shows, 130+ hours of content, 20.5 million unique viewers

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first season of National Women's Soccer League on ION broadcasts – matches and studio shows – reached more than 20.5 million total unique viewers, including 13.5 viewers unique to ION.

Scripps Sports televised Saturday night doubleheaders on ION throughout the season, a total of 50 matches – more than any other network – and 53 studio shows. ION was among the networks involved in a landmark multi-year distribution agreement announced in November 2023 that included CBS Sports, ESPN and Prime Video.

ION, the only network to have a weekly studio show with documentary-style features on players and coaches, delivered more than 130 hours of NWSL content during the season. ION is a national sports and entertainment broadcast network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV services. ION is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SSP).

Highlights of NWSL on ION Season 1*:

ION delivered the largest female percentage audience of any network (57% of the P25-54 audience, 55% of the P2+ audience).

50% of all NWSL viewers watched matches on ION, the highest percentage of all linear broadcast partners.

Matches drew an average audience of 145,000 P2+ per game with a high of 234,000 on July 6 for the Orlando - Kansas City match.

for the - match. NWSL matches on ION delivered more than 3.6 million hours of viewing across free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, including Roku, Samsung TV, LG, Vizio, Xumo, Plex, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Pluto, CW and Tablo.

Scripps Sports formed more than two dozen advertising partnerships, including Capital One as presenting sponsor of NWSL on ION Saturday Night soccer.

"NWSL fans consistently showed up to watch ION every week," Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor said. "It was an incredible first year. We expect to continue growing the audience and helping the league grow its fan base."

"Our matches on ION brought incredible NWSL content to fans everywhere," said Brian Gordon, NWSL senior vice president of broadcast. "Beyond the matches, the ability to go in depth with our athletes and give them a platform to amplify their own stories helped our fans grow an even deeper affinity for the players, clubs and league. We are very proud of our collaboration with Scripps Sports and look forward to continuing our work together next season."

*Sources for data: Nielsen L+SD national panel one-minute qualifier for reach. Data for NWSL+, Prime Video and Paramount+ is not available.

Scripps media contact: Michael Perry, (513) 259-4718, [email protected]

NWSL contact: Jennifer Levine, (917) 921-7806, [email protected]

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company