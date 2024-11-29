First Sentier Investors announces key leadership appointments

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global investment manager, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Harry Moore, currently the Global Head of Distribution, Marketing, and Communications is appointed to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer; and Lauren Prendiville, currently the Regional Managing Director and Head of Distribution for APAC is appointed as the new Global Head of Distribution and Marketing.

Moore has been with First Sentier Investors since June 2010. In May 2020, he was appointed Global Head of Distribution and relocated from Sydney to London. Prior to this role, he served as Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, where he was responsible for business development and client service across these key markets.

In his new position, Moore will play a vital role in collaborating with all of First Sentier Investors' investment teams to advance their growth plans, ensuring their interests are represented within the broader First Sentier Investors business. He will also oversee responsible investment, product management, investments business management, and the First Sentier Investors' branded investment teams based in Australia and Asia. Moore who is based in London, will return to Sydney during Q1 2025.

Prendiville is based in Singapore and brings over 25 years of asset management experience, with a strong focus on client service. During her decade at First Sentier Investors, she has been instrumental in delivering exceptional service to the firm's clients. Before joining First Sentier, Prendiville served as Executive Director of Institutional Business Development at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she worked in both London and Singapore. Her extensive background also includes roles at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Investec Asset Management, where she successfully managed relationships with a diverse range of clients, including pension funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and private clients.

Both Moore and Prendiville will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Steinberg, and will be integral members of the First Sentier Investors Executive Committee.

Mark Steinberg, CEO commented, "Harry's extensive experience in business development and client service, combined with his deep understanding of the investment landscape, makes him an excellent fit for this role. Lauren's comprehensive experience, both prior to and within First Sentier Investors, positions her exceptionally well to understand and meet our clients' evolving needs. We look forward to their leadership in driving our strategic initiatives and enhancing our commitment to delivering value to our clients."

