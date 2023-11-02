First Sentier Investors appoints new Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global investment manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Gazal as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Gazal who will be based in the Sydney office, will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and driving operational excellence to support the organization's growth strategy.

With over 20 years of experience in asset management and investment banking, Gazal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to First Sentier Investors. Gazal joins from Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) where she was COO since 2020. Prior to Perpetual, Gazal was at the asset manager DWS Group, majority-owned by Deutsche Bank, in Singapore where she was COO for Asia Pacific Distribution and Singapore COO. She joined DWS from Deutsche Bank where she held a number of roles across Trading and Distribution. Prior to this, Gazal was the COO of the European Emerging Market Debt Trading desk with Credit Suisse in London.

"I am delighted to welcome Amanda to the First Sentier Investors team," said Mark Steinberg, CEO of First Sentier Investors. "Amanda's proven track record of driving operational excellence and her strong leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to lead our operations as we continue to grow our business."

As the new COO, Gazal will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to develop and execute operational strategies that align with the company's overall vision and goals. Gazal will oversee various departments, including global operations, IT, data management, the project management office and supplier management. Together with her leadership team, Gazal will work with the business to continue to implement efficiency and scale to enhance productivity, to ensure the best outcomes for our valued clients and investors.

Amanda Gazal, newly appointed COO at First Sentier Investors said, "I am thrilled to be joining First Sentier Investors as the new Chief Operating Officer. I am very much looking forward to working with the executive leadership team and more broadly with the talented team at First Sentier Investors and to be part of the organization's continued growth journey."

Gazal is expected to join First Sentier Investors in February 2024 and will take over from Gary Cotton, who in addition to his responsibilities as Regional Managing Director of EMEA, has been interim COO.

Media inquiries:

Newton Park PR (US)

Margaret Kirch Cohen

E: [email protected]

T: +1 847-507-2229

Richard Chimberg

E: [email protected]

T: +1 617-312-4281

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages US$137.8 billion in assets (as of Sept. 30, 2023) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc in August 2019, and operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The investment teams of First Sentier Investors Group include Igneo Infrastructure Partners, FSSA Investment Managers, Stewart Investors, Realindex Investments as well as the Global Listed Infrastructure team, and Global Property Securities team.

First Sentier Investors is a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code. The firm's investment expertise spans across a range of asset classes and specialist sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

For more information, visit www.firstsentierinvestors.com

Important information

This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this press release and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of First Sentier Investors.

SOURCE First Sentier Investors