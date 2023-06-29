First Sentier Investors appoints Sudip Hazra Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors (FSI), a leading global investment manager, today announced the appointment of Sudip Hazra as Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute (the Institute), effective June 6.

Established in 2021, the Institute provides independent research on sustainable investment-oriented issues including macro research on market trends and issues, the effects of regulation and how trends impact the performance of investors, companies, sectors and economies. The Institute is jointly supported by FSI and its shareholder, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Kate Turner, FSI's Global Head of Responsible Investment, said, "Sudip will be instrumental in delivering a research program designed to enhance awareness and understanding among the investment community on a wide range of investment-oriented sustainability topics."

Turner added, "As responsible investors, we believe that incorporating ESG considerations into our investment approach leads to better outcomes for our clients and broader society. With Sudip spearheading research for the Institute, we will deepen our knowledge and shape how we can collectively respond to addressing these complex issues. I look forward to the value that he will add to our businesses and the broader investment community."

Hazra, who is based in London, brings a wealth of sustainable research experience to his new role. Before joining the Institute, he was Director of ESG Research for Invesco. There, he led implementation of a global net zero investment research framework, developed processes for compliance for Articles 8 and 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, and was part of the team that won 'Best ESG Research' at the ESG Investing Awards 2023. Prior to Invesco, he was Head of ESG Research and Responsible Investment at Kepler Cheuvreux where he received the Farsight Award for best ESG orientated research.

Hazra said: "The complexity of the sustainability issues that investors are facing today requires much deeper analysis. I look forward to working with the team to deliver research that has practical application and can assist investors in their capital allocation decisions and company engagement programs."

For more information about the Institute, visit firstsentier-mufg-sustainability.com

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages more than US$148.1 billion in assets (as at 31 March 2023) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc in August 2019, and operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

First Sentier Investors is a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code. The firm's investment expertise spans across a range of asset classes and specialist sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

For more information, visit www.firstsentierinvestors.com

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit mufg.jp/english

