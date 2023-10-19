First Sentier Investors Expands Americas Team, Hires Elizabeth Altman, Chase Mazzariello as Sales Executives

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global investment manager, today announced it has expanded its distribution team in the Americas with the appointments of Elizabeth Altman and Chase Mazzariello, who report to Bachar Beaini, New York-based Regional Managing Director, Americas for First Sentier Investors.

Altman, Senior Director, primarily supports Igneo Infrastructure Partners, the global unlisted infrastructure manager within the First Sentier Investors Group. Mazzariello, Senior Director, focuses on the investment brands and strategies of First Sentier Investors, including Igneo, Asia and emerging markets equity specialist FSSA Investment Managers, global listed infrastructure, and global property securities.

"Elizabeth and Chase both bring significant business development experience to our team and will enhance our sales and distribution efforts as we raise the profile of the firm's differentiated investment strategies in North America," Beaini said.

First Sentier Investors manages $137.8 billion in assets for a global client base as of Sept. 30, 2023. In the Americas, First Sentier Investors manages more than $8 billion and employs a team of 48 people.

Altman joined First Sentier Investors from Global Infrastructure Partners, where she was responsible for investor relations and capital raising activities in North America. She began her investment management career as an analyst at Merrill Lynch and later Blackstone Group. Altman received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Lehigh University.

Mazzariello joined First Sentier Investors from Penserra Global Investors, where he was a Partner and Head of Sales and Distribution. Earlier he was a Vice President at Matthews Asia, focused on the firm's North American institutional business. Mazzariello received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Media inquiries

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

T: +1 847-507-2229

T: +1 617-312-4281

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages $137.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2023 on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. in August 2019, and operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The investment teams of First Sentier Investors Group include Igneo Infrastructure Partners, FSSA Investment Managers, Stewart Investors, Realindex Investments as well as the Global Listed Infrastructure team, and Global Property Securities team.

First Sentier Investors is a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code. The firm's investment expertise spans across a range of asset classes and specialist sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

For more information, visit www.firstsentierinvestors.com

SOURCE First Sentier Investors