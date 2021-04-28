First Sentier Investors hires industry executive Chris Tehranian for senior distribution role in North America

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global asset manager and one of the world's largest infrastructure investors, today announced the appointment of Chris Tehranian as a senior director, distribution, reporting to Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas.

Tehranian, who is based in New York, will work closely with the firm's North American clients and consultants, focused on direct infrastructure investments.

"Our direct infrastructure business is growing and we sought a highly accomplished leader for this new distribution role," Beaini said. "Chris brings to First Sentier deep knowledge of and broad experience in this important asset class."

Before First Sentier Investors, Tehranian was a partner and head of U.S. project management for Firstavenue, a leading global advisory and private placement firm, where he worked since 2017. While at Firstavenue, Tehranian advised infrastructure general partners on fundraising and business development. He also worked closely with institutional investors globally on infrastructure market research, market mapping and strategic initiatives.

From 2007 to 2017, Tehranian was principal and head of infrastructure research for consultant Meketa Investment Group, where he specialized in infrastructure and energy investments. Earlier in his career he was a financial analyst for Gulf Power, a portfolio analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments, and an analyst for Segal Advisors.

First Sentier Investors manages more than US$12.7 billion of direct, or unlisted, infrastructure investments across the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America, with a focus on mid-market companies in the transportation and utility sectors worldwide. The firm has completed several direct infrastructure investments in the United States since late 2019, including Patriot Rail and Ports , the Rialto Bioenergy Facility , and Terra-Gen .

"It's an exciting time to be in infrastructure investing at First Sentier, a firm with a long and successful track record in this area, and I'm delighted to work with its talented direct infrastructure team as we expand our business in North America," Tehranian said.

Tehranian received a bachelor of science degree in finance and international economics from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and a master's degree in finance from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages US$180.3 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2021) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. First Sentier Investors' expertise spans a range of asset classes and specialist investment sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

Formerly First State Investments, the firm was acquired from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in August 2019 by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

