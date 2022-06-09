First Service Corporation (FSC) Joins Unitas Financial Services

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Service Corporation (FSC) is excited to announce its merger with Unitas Financial Services (Unitas), whose mission is to provide lenders and real estate investors with a simplified approach to risk management.

The merger of FSC with Unitas will help further extend and establish the footprint of Unitas in the Midwest. FSC is based in Harper Woods, MI, and Unitas is based in Dublin, OH, with offices in Debary, FL, and representatives across the United States. Both companies contribute their continued growth and success to a "customer first" approach.

The merger will give clients continued first-class customer service and access a robust range of new products, including Outsourced Insurance Tracking, Blanket Mortgage Hazard, Vendor's Single Interest (VSI), Protequity – Equity Loan Expansion, and much more. A complete list of insurance solutions is available at unitas360.com.

The merger further expands a depth of experience, knowledge, and leadership that is unmatched in the industry. The merger with FSC is a clear indicator of Unitas' dedication to the financial institution market and the company's commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions, services, and concepts in financial institution coverage.

When asked about the merger with Unitas, FSC President, Mary Naz, expressed her excitement for the company's future in the financial industry. "It is truly an exciting time for us as we expand our capabilities to better serve our financial institution clients. When looking to the future of the industry, we will be in a position to meet the growing needs of our clients for many years to come."

Unitas was formed in 2020 when Golden Eagle Insurance, founded in 1995, merged with Innovative Risk Solutions, founded in 2005. With Loan Portfolio Protection Solutions being the focus of both FSC and Unitas, lenders and real estate investors will benefit from the combined 100-plus years of industry experience. The merger will continue to position Unitas as an industry leader in loan portfolio solutions, furthering its growth within the financial institution sector.

In addressing FSC clients, Ms. Naz simply added. "We cannot thank you enough for your loyalty and partnership over the last 50-plus years. We look forward to continuing our partnerships as we join the Unitas family."

