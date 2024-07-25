FIRST SHARED REALITY PRODUCTION OF "O" BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PREMIERES AT COSM LOS ANGELES

Until August 25, Los Angeles-area guests are invited to experience the iconic show "O" in Shared Reality at Cosm's new immersive entertainment venue at Hollywood Park

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm, a leading immersive, media, and technology company, last night presented the first-ever Shared Reality production of Cirque du Soleil's iconic show "O" at Cosm Los Angeles, the company's first experiential venue which features an 87-foot diameter 12K+ LED dome, located at Hollywood Park. Bridging the virtual and physical worlds, Cosm's Shared Reality experience merges state-of-the-art visuals with the energy of the crowd and elevated food and beverage service to make fans feel like they have the best seat in the house at the most sought-after events from around the globe.

Cirque Du Soleil Premier at Cosm in Los Angeles

After 25 years on stage and with over 19 million guests entertained, "O" is solidified as the most successful production in Cirque du Soleil history. Now, for the first time, Cosm is delivering a completely new way to experience "O" outside of the live, in-person showing at Bellagio in Las Vegas. At Cosm Los Angeles, guests are transported to never-before-seen vantage points, surrounded by acrobatics, artistry, and the dreamlike vignettes of the aquatic masterpiece. Every sight, sound, and stunning detail of "O" will envelop the senses as guests experience the awe and wonder of Cirque du Soleil's first fully digital and immersive experience in Shared Reality.

"As trailblazers in the realm of creativity, Cirque du Soleil thrives on continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity," stated Melanie Summers, Head of Global Licensing and Location Based Entertainment at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Cosm's LED canvas is an entirely new and exciting avenue to amplify unforgettable performances and unlock a new level of immersion that will transport audiences at scale to realms beyond imagination. This collaboration with Cosm demonstrates our desire to diversify our offerings beyond the live stage while leveraging our intellectual property and engaging fans through various platforms."

"Our collaboration with Cirque du Soleil will unleash a new level of access and immersion for the iconic 'O' for both longtime fans and for those who want to experience it in an entirely new way," added Neil Carty, VP, Head of Cosm Studios at Cosm. "Both Cirque du Soleil and Cosm have been at the forefront of genre-defining entertainment experiences for decades, and we are thrilled to blend our collective innovation, creativity, and technology to deliver a one-of-a-kind theatrical production that will forever change the way fans experience the awe and wonder of performance art."

Tickets for "O" at Cosm Los Angeles start at $45 USD and can be purchased immediately on Cosm.com or via Cosm's fully integrated app, which is available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store.

Cirque du Soleil will continue to present "O" live and in-person at Bellagio in Las Vegas from Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm and 9:30pm PT. Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/o

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in artistic entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 405 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

