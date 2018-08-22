First Silony VERTICALE Open Procedures Performed in United States

VERTICALE is a posterior double rod fixation system for stabilizing the thoracic and lumbar spine. The system was developed in close cooperation with experienced and qualified spinal surgeons as well as theatre and sterilization staff in surgical environments. As a result, VERTICALE is a well-designed, modular and versatile fixation system.

The VERTICALE system is made up of polyaxial, monoaxial, uniplanar and iliac screws that are available as short head and long head screws (reduction screws). This range of pedicle screws, in either solid or cannulated and fenestrated versions, combined with 5.5-mm titanium or cobalt chromium rods means that the VERTICALE system is suitable for a wide range of indications. Degenerative spinal diseases can be stabilized in a controlled manner and deformities can be comfortably corrected.

Contact Information E-mail: info.usa@silony-medical.com Phone number: 305 916 0016 Website: http://us.silony-medical.com/

SOURCE Silony Medical

Related Links

http://us.silony-medical.com/

