First Single-system Protocol Analyzer for Bluetooth® Technology and Wi-Fi 6E

Multiple wireless communication standards have proliferated into Internet-of-things (IoT), automotive, smart cities and buildings, and consumer electronics. The roll-out of technologies like mesh networks, location-based services, new audio codecs, as well as the addition of new frequency bands allows for new and improved applications and services, but also adds complexity to the design and test of devices used in these wireless networks. To debug and validate the integration of multiple wireless technologies, design and test engineers require flexible protocol test tools capable of testing multiple wireless technologies simultaneously to ensure connectivity, performance, and interoperability with other systems.

"With nearly five billion Bluetooth enabled devices shipping annually, our ecosystem relies on test and measurement equipment to validate designs for interoperability and conformance," said Mark Powell, CEO, Bluetooth SIG. "We are pleased to see companies like Teledyne LeCroy continue to aid Bluetooth developers in testing and troubleshooting devices as they create exciting new Bluetooth enabled innovations across the world."

The Frontline X500 wideband and multi-radio design, coupled with Teledyne LeCroy's Wireless Protocol Suite software, delivers reliable capture, decryption and decoding in complex multi-technology test environments, with market-leading support for the latest Wi-Fi technologies: the Frontline X500 is designed to capture and display full wireless protocol frames of Wi-Fi 5, (802.11ac, up to four client Multiple input Multiple Output) and Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax, up to two client Multiple input Multiple Output) in a time-correlated view. Such co-existence analysis helps to reveal potential issues, errors, interference, or conflicts in the wireless trace, as well as to identify device performance enhancement opportunities. Additional flexibility comes from its ability to analyze the latest audio codecs that run over Bluetooth LE, as well as its 24-channels of logic analysis, capability to capture synchronously with other Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers, and software APIs for test automation.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

