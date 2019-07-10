First Skymint Store Opens In Bay City, Mich. On July 10

"Skymint medical marijuana customers and employees personify blue sky thinkers who want only the best in life," said Jeff Radway, Green Peaks Innovation CEO. "Skymint is reimagining what the cannabis experience feels like. We are launching this industry-setting model right here in Michigan and plan to expand it nationally."

"We want the Skymint experience to feel special for our medical marijuana customers," said Summer Ransom-Cleveland, president of Skymint's retail division. "We strive to serve our communities by providing an environment that offers browsability, discovery, and ease of purchase; one that will continuously evolve alongside our customers' needs and expectations. Best-in-class standards are at the forefront of what we believe in, from our premium products to our employees' passion and product knowledge. The store will feature the Skymint brand and other leading product lines, balancing assortment and curation for our patient satisfaction."

Ransom-Cleveland joined Skymint in October 2018 as president of the Skymint retail division. She previously was an executive with Urban Outfitters.

Additional Skymint stores will open in Newaygo, Ann Arbor, Nunica, Flint/Mt. Morris, Lansing and Traverse City over the next few months.

"We are excited to launch 30 Skymint stores across Michigan within the next 24 months," said Joe Neller, chief government affairs officer, Green Peak Innovations. "We have carefully selected partner communities that are searching for a professional, best-in-class organization."

ABOUT SKYMINT

Skymint is reimagining cannabis retail by changing the game in Michigan and beyond. The company expects to roll out 100 stores in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, and other licensed states in the next 24 months. The company features a premium product line to serve the entire medical cannabis spectrum featuring the Skymint brand and available leading brands. Our premier customer experience is achieved by intensive staff training, inspiring store environments and the latest technology. Skymint is led by President Summer Ransom-Cleveland. Its parent company, Green Peak Innovations, is run by CEO Jeff Radway and is headquartered in Windsor Township, Mich. For more information, visit skymint.com.

