FIRST SOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING CURRICULUM FOR SCHOOL ATHLETICS OFFERED

The content targets widespread abuse, toxic cultures while increasing well-being skills

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum for public school sports teams is being offered free to coaches, students, and parents to combat the epidemic of abuse and toxic cultures. It is posted on GetPsychedSports.org., a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) educational non-profit, and online at Amazon and Kindle Books.

"If all of public school is trying to teach up-to-date science and knowledge, why are athletics exempt?" asks former athletic director, educator, and president of the nonprofit, Khari Roulhac.

The 91-page curriculum, titled "Remodeling Sports to Transform Lives," was developed by educators, coaches, and a sports psychologist. It provides readers with suggested practices and resources for integrating team SEL competencies.

SEL is an educational process through which students learn and apply a set of skills, attitudes, behaviors, and values to help them to succeed on sports teams and in life. Though widely accepted in academia, school athletic departments have largely ignored SEL, allowing coaches to define learning, sometimes with disastrous results.

Advocates say a power imbalance between coach and player invites abuse, especially emotional and verbal abuse. What is needed is something school sports has never had – a written, science-based curriculum based on 21st century knowledge.

"The authors articulate a new vision for how to transform the way sports transforms lives," said Dr. Maurice J. Elias, Rutgers University, Co-Director of the Academy for SEL in Schools. "This curriculum should be required reading for all teachers, coaches, and students."

GetPsychedSports.org initiated the End Abusive Coaching Campaign that has spearheaded efforts across the country to familiarize decision-makers and school athletic departments with the application of SEL in sports. It has legislation pending in Massachusetts that requires the Department of Education to publish guidelines integrating SEL into sports.

"Forty-to-50% of all athletes have suffered some kind of abuse in their athletic lives," says Mitch Lyons, founder of GetPsychedSports.org. "We've come up with a 21st century approach by adding a third element to the antiquated 'factory' model – a curriculum that gives explicit educational purpose to this hugely popular activity. We hope to start a national conversation."

The program's authors—Khari Roulhac M.Ed., Steve Banno, Jr. M.Ed., Dr. Julie Wiernik, Mitch Lyons and Hank Van Putten—are available for comments and presentations.

SOURCE GetPsychedSports.org