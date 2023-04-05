First South Financial Credit Union Earns Top 100 Ranking

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First South Financial's President and CEO, Dr. Craig Esrael, is happy to announce that First South Financial Credit Union has been ranked as one of S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2022 Top 100 Credit Unions out of approximately 4,800 credit unions in the nation and the 1,797 credit unions that qualified for the ranking. Criteria for the rankings required each credit union to have over $100 million in total assets and a net worth ratio of at least 7% as of Dec. 31, 2022. Of the credit unions that meet those criteria, each is then ranked based on five metrics: member growth; total number of loans per member; net worth as a percentage of total assets; delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans; and return on average assets. First South Financial Credit Union is proud to have earned this prestigious ranking and is dedicated to providing continued strength and stability to all members.

This ranking reinforces the fact that First South Financial is among the top 1% of financial institutions nationwide for fiscal strength. They have received 29 years of perfect 5-star ratings from Bauer's and 28 years of perfect 300 scores from IDC Publishing, Inc.

About First South Financial

First South Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, federally insured financial institution serving over 68,000 members. Recognized as a leader in strength, stability and service, First South Financial offers a complete line of banking services ranging from checking and savings accounts to mortgage, auto and personal loans. To learn more, visit www.firstsouth.com

