First Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Employee Pathway Cadets Complete New Hire Training With iAero Airways

iAero Airways will employ these first two Destination 225° participants for two years as qualified B-737 first officers and empower them to build the quality experience required before applying for selection to join the Southwest Team. Both first officers were previously employed by Southwest as a flight crew scheduler for six years and a flight attendant for 14 years.

"Creatively navigating the industry-wide pilot shortage through innovation and strategic partnerships has also helped us live our purpose of elevating people and places by supporting employees' hard work and advancement goals," said Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. Caputo continued "These new employees represent the beginning of an incredible program made possible by the iAero Airways team and their industry-leading training and safety expertise."

iAero Airways joined Southwest's Destination 225° Program as a corporate partner in August 2019. Beyond these first two Destination 225° participants, the program continues to move forward - iAero Airways has already started training the next two cadets who are scheduled to receive their Boeing 737 type ratings in late August.

About iAero Airways

iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/) is the largest charter airline in the US and is based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL. Originally founded in 1997 as Swift Air, the company has a 20+ year history of safety, growth, and diversification. In 2019, Swift Air was acquired by iAero Group and rebranded as iAero Airways. The company is an FAA Part 121 certified air carrier.

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately-held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest charter airline in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

For any questions regarding iAero Airways and iAero Group, please email [email protected] or call +1 (305) 702-0410.

For more information about the Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Program, please visit https://careers.southwestair.com/D225

