First Speakers and Initial Agenda for AWE USA Announced; Plus Super Early-Bird Discount of $600 Off Tickets to End February 28

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) all known collectively as XR, today announced the initial speakers, sponsors, sessions and agenda for AWE USA 2023 from May 31-June 2, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Since 2010, more than 5,000 companies and 60,000 XR industry professionals have trusted AWE to connect, learn and grow their business within the XR ecosystem. To facilitate widespread attendance at the 2023 event, super early bird ticket pricing discounts of $600 off are currently available, but will expire on February 28 - visit https://tickets.awexr.com/usa-2023 to purchase these heavily-discounted tickets before they are all gone.

AWE USA 2023 revealed today the first 100 agenda sessions across 14 conference tracks, providing a totality of perspective across XR markets and technologies including AI, Web3, enterprise, retail, healthcare, gaming, education, training, creator and developer tools and practices, as well as other key verticals.Major brands will also be speaking about best practices about how they are adopting XR, including Lowe's, PepsiCo, Target, Walmart, Philips and many more.

AWE 2023 expects more than 5,000 XR professionals to attend the event in 2023, learning from four hundred XR thought leaders, as well as 300 global exhibitors in an event specifically targeted towards both continuing market education and industry matchmaking.

The first announced premier Titanium sponsors for AWE 2023 are pioneering XR market enabler and semiconductor designer Qualcomm® and market leader in lightweight AR Glasses, Nreal. Confirmed Keynote speakers to date include:

Peggy Johnson, CEO, Magic Leap

John Riccitiello, CEO, Unity Technologies

Hugo Swart, VP & GM, XR, Qualcomm

Chi Xu, CEO, Nreal

Shelley Peterson, Director - Principal Program Manager, Microsoft

See first 100 speakers

Highlighting the deep connection between AWE and the XR developer and creative communities, this announcement also shares the first looks of the bold new key art for the event. The campaign "Find AWE Everywhere" was created in 3D and commissioned by Auggie Award winner artist Sutu Campbell of Eyejack (https://www.eyejack.io/).

"We are extremely excited to see such strong interest this early in the annual cycle around AWE USA - we have always placed an extremely-strong emphasis on market education, technology premieres and unique amalgams of art, business and education as seen in our industry playground, and 2023 promises to break new ground in all of these areas," said Ori Inbar, co-founder of AWE.

About AWE:

AWE offers an endless stream of online webinars and local meetups in 30+ cities around the world at https://www.awe.live/, as well as:

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community

Free access to the largest collection of free videos of talks and webinars in AR & VR

The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition - The Auggie Awards.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

