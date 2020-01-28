First State Investments Adds Energy Infrastructure Executive John DiMarco to Growing North American Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First State Investments, a leading global investor in infrastructure, today announced the appointment of John DiMarco, CFA, an energy infrastructure specialist, as a director of the firm's expanding direct infrastructure team.

DiMarco's position is new, adding to the New York-based team of investment specialists covering the North American markets. He joins from CCA Group, LLC, a financial advisory firm providing capital markets and advisory services to companies in the renewable energy and energy infrastructure markets, where he worked since 2015, most recently as a managing director. While at CCA, DiMarco advised on dozens of transactions while representing utilities, independent power producers, insurance companies, and private equity and infrastructure funds.

Earlier, DiMarco spent seven years in the finance group at Terra-Gen Power, an independent power producer focused on the development and operations of renewable energy and natural gas-fired generation facilities, where he played a leadership role in the growth and expansion of the company. Before joining Terra-Gen in 2008, he held positions at GE Energy Financial Services and Citigroup.

"We see many opportunities for investment in the direct infrastructure market and continue to build out our team to support these efforts," said John Ma, director and head of North American transactions. "John has significant industry experience and relationships in energy-related infrastructure and will be a terrific addition to the growing North American team at First State Investments."

First State Investments manages more than US$8.5 billion of direct infrastructure investments across the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America, with a focus on mid-market companies in the transportation and utility sectors worldwide. Last fall, First State Investments completed its first U.S. direct infrastructure investment when it acquired 100% of the equity of Patriot Rail and Ports.

DiMarco received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a chartered financial analyst.

About First State Investments

First State Investments, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is a global asset manager with more than US$160 billion managed on behalf of investors worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2019. First State Investments is a leading manager of infrastructure investments with nearly US$18 billion in direct and listed infrastructure equity investments and has been investing actively in long life infrastructure businesses since 1994. It is an experienced owner of transport and utility businesses across USA, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.

In Australia, the firm recently changed its name to First Sentier Investors from Colonial First State Global Asset Management. First State Investments is owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

