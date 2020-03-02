First State Investments Names Bachar Beaini Managing Director, Americas

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First State Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced the appointment of Bachar Beaini as managing director, Americas.

Beaini, based in New York, has been serving as acting managing director, Americas, since July 2019. He is responsible for leading a team of 40 and managing the firm's business in the United States, Canada and Latin America. He has held several leadership roles since joining the firm in 2004.

First State Investments, with approximately US$160 billion in assets under management, offers investment capabilities across a range of specialist investment sectors covering fixed income, infrastructure, equities, and multi-asset solutions for institutions and individuals worldwide. It manages US$4.1 billion on behalf of clients in the Americas.

"Bachar has led our efforts to expand our market presence and build out capabilities in the Americas," said Mark Steinberg, Sydney-based CEO of First State Investments. "He excels at building relationships and has extensive experience in business development, investing, strategy and finance. We are delighted to have him in this key leadership role."

"First State Investments has attractive investment offerings well-suited for investors in the U.S., Canada and Latin America and I'm honored to lead a strong and growing team of highly experienced industry professionals," Beaini said.

Beaini holds a bachelor's degree in commerce, with honors, from Monash University in Melbourne.

About First State Investments

First State Investments, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is a global asset manager with more than US$160 billion managed on behalf of investors worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2019. First State Investments is a leading manager of infrastructure investments with nearly US$18 billion in direct and listed infrastructure equity investments and has been investing actively in long life infrastructure businesses since 1994. It is an experienced owner of transport and utility businesses across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.

In Australia, the firm recently changed its name to First Sentier Investors from Colonial First State Global Asset Management. First State Investments is owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

