First Statewide MICHELIN Guide Includes 90 California Restaurants with Stars
2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection revealed LIVE in Huntington Beach
Jun 03, 2019, 21:51 ET
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has announced the highly anticipated selection of star awards in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California, the first-ever statewide MICHELIN Guide, in a live beach-front celebration. Expanding the selection announced in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco, California is now home to 657 restaurants distinguished in the Guide.
Since its creation in the early 20th century, the MICHELIN Guide has continued to evolve and expand internationally, and it continues to serve as a trusted source and companion to travelers and foodies alike. While the Guide has evolved with culinary trends and dining preferences over time, the five criteria used by Michelin's inspectors have remained the same to ensure that readers have a consistent experience, irrespective of the style of cuisine and wherever they travel throughout the world.
"Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S.," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "California's trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce."
In summary, the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection includes:
- Seven restaurants with three stars
- 14 restaurants with two stars
- 69 restaurants with one star
The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is available now in English, Spanish and Chinese at https://guide.michelin.com and will be available in print from major U.S. booksellers on June 6, 2019.
The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California includes seven new two-star distinctions:
Campton Place continues to wow diners with its creative Indian cuisine and consistent execution in San Francisco. Inspectors are incredibly excited about this dining room's return to the rank of two stars.
n/naka offers a clever, modern take on kaiseki at this dazzling dining room in Culver City. The chef's stellar skills and technique are visible in every dish.
Providence provides a consistently excellent meal with skill and technique. The seafood-focused menu at this Hollywood establishment impresses diners with each course.
Somni is tucked away at the SLS Beverly Hills hotel and amazes diners with a stimulating experience that is a feast for the senses. Desserts are especially memorable and display attention to detail.
Sushi Ginza Onodera stands out for excellent sushi technique and product. Even the miso soup is special and flavorful with a trio of aged miso pastes.
Urasawa is an exemplary Beverly Hills sushi temple that showcases deep knowledge and tradition. The chef handles each morsel of fish himself in a display of world-class skill and expertise.
Vespertine is a Culver City destination where every dish oozes with personality and creativity. The innovative chef thrills diners with flavors, impressive technique and wholly unexpected dishes.
In addition, the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California features 27 new one-star distinctions:
Addison offers contemporary French fine dining with seasonal California touches. Luxury and refinement are on the menu every evening in this dining room near San Diego.
Angler is led by a chef who made a name for himself at Saison and now channels his passion for the freshest seafood at this new restaurant near the Embarcadero. Impeccable sourcing is a signature of this culinary gem.
Aubergine is a long standing, beloved destination nestled in Monterey with meals that leave a lasting impression. Inspectors were impressed by the local flavor and seasonality of the menu.
Bistro Na's serves Chinese Imperial Court cuisine and is helmed by a Beijing-based restaurant group. Focused on product quality, the menu proudly acknowledges their effort to utilize good ingredients.
CUT provides quality beef and expert preparation as the original location of culinary icon Wolfgang Puck's stellar steakhouse. The menu focuses on classics that never seem to go out of style.
Dialogue offers an evolving, lengthy menu with entertaining and artistic presentations from a maturing and highly talented chef who previously headed NEXT in Chicago. The cooking exudes inspiration from start to finish.
Hana Re focuses on an omakase format operated with minimal staff in a slightly hidden small space in Costa Mesa. Products are of supreme quality.
Harbor House relies on the local bounty of on-site gardens and diverse sea life found in a local cove and California's North Coast. The chef provides a contemporary approach with finesse.
Hayato is a relative newcomer to the downtown Los Angeles dining scene. The chef offers a personal expression of kaiseki that is intimate and very impressive.
Kali is inspired by the chef's vision for playful food, and carefully composed preparations that exceed expectations. A refrigerator displaying dry-aged ducks, steaks and even a pig's head is a natural conversation starter.
Kato's 27-year-old chef delivers an impeccably plated tasting menu focused on Californian and Asian flavors. The judicious use of deeply flavored sauces and charred elements are repeated showstoppers.
The Kitchen provides an interactive dining experience in Sacramento that doubles as dinner and a show. Whether you're slurping oysters in the kitchen's cooler or chatting with your neighbors over hors d'oeuvres, this elaborate menu is a spectacle that is sure to impress.
Le Comptoir presents a vegetable-focused menu that originates from the chef's own garden in Long Beach. This intimate Koreatown space seats a mere handful of diners nightly.
Maude was named after the chef's late paternal grandmother and exemplifies meticulous attention to detail. The tasting menu changes quarterly based on a single wine region and the results are impressive and memorable.
Maum offers an incredibly exciting dining experience in Palo Alto. This Korean stunner was promoted from a Plate award in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco.
Mori Sushi received one-star awards in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the MICHELIN Guide Los Angeles. Everything from the homemade tofu to the kitchen's selection of seasonal fish is nothing short of exquisite.
Nozawa Bar serves omakase in a hidden room at the Beverly Hills location of Sugarfish. The warm rice highlights the flavor of the fish.
Orsa & Winston showcases the culinary traditions of both Japan and Italy at this impressive downtown Los Angeles hot spot. The multiple prix-fixe menu items showcase the beauty of local ingredients.
Osteria Mozza serves delightful Italian cuisine that represents good quality with a touch of Mediterranean flavors in a casually elegant setting. This restaurant has long been a favorite in Los Angeles, and was awarded one star in the 2009 MICHELIN Guide Los Angeles.
Q Sushi is a downtown Los Angeles sushiya with a lineup of high quality fish and impressive technique. The chef gracefully prepares each course and thoughtfully serves each diner virtually from his own hands.
Rustic Canyon provides a vegetable-focused menu that is truly impressive. After years away from professional kitchens, the re-energized chef has re-emerged in Santa Monica.
Shibumi offers Kappo-style Japanese fare in downtown Los Angeles. The chef's skillful cooking is evident and his plates are flavorful.
Shin Sushi is an under-the-radar counter that showcases excellent knife work, high quality ingredients and a delightful omakase. The friendly chef engages with each customer as he slices their fish to order.
Shunji is a delightful and popular Westside Los Angeles sushiya helmed by the chef who previously flashed his knife at several hot spots in the 80's. While the menu does offer á la carte, the omakase is far and away the best option.
Sorrel was promoted from the Plate award in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco and delivers seasonal delights from the tasting menu or á la carte. This sleek Cal-Ital eatery draws a casual-chic neighborhood crowd.
Taco Maria in Orange County delivers a deeply flavorful and memorable meal. The enticing scent of meat cooking over the fire and house-made heirloom masa tortillas on the griddle set the tone for an amazing experience.
Trois Mec is a Los Angeles based restaurant where the classic French skills and technique of the chef lend a hand to his contemporary menu that is equally creative and delicious.
|
Three-Star Restaurants: "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey"
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
CITY
|
CHEF
|
Atelier Crenn
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
Dominique Crenn
|
Benu
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Corey Lee
|
French Laundry (The)
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Yountville
|
Thomas Keller
|
Manresa
|
South Bay
|
Los Gatos
|
David Kinch
|
Quince
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
Michael Tusk
|
Restaurant at Meadowood (The)
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
St. Helena
|
Christopher Kostow
|
SingleThread
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma
|
Healdsburg
|
Kyle Connaughton
|
Two-Star Restaurants: "Excellent cuisine, worth a detour"
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
CITY
|
NEW
|
Acquerello
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Baumé
|
South Bay
|
Palo Alto
|
Californios
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
Campton Place
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
NEW
|
Coi
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
Commis
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Lazy Bear
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
n/naka
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Providence
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Saison
|
San Francisco
|
Soma
|
NEW
|
Somni
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Sushi Ginza Onodera
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Urasawa
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Vespertine
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
One-Star Restaurants: "A very good restaurant in its category"
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
CITY
|
NEW
|
Addison
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Al's Place
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
Angler
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
NEW
|
Aster *closed
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
Auberge du Soleil
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Rutherford
|
Aubergine
|
Monterey
|
NEW
|
Bar Crenn
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
Birdsong
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Bistro Na's
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
NEW
|
Bouchon
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Chez TJ
|
South Bay
|
Mountain View
|
Commonwealth
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
CUT
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Dialogue
|
Los Angeles
|
Santa Monica Bay
|
NEW
|
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Forestville
|
Gary Danko
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
Hana Re
|
Orange County
|
NEW
|
Harbor House
|
Wine Country
|
NEW
|
Hashiri
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Hayato
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
In Situ
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
jū-ni
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
Kali
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Kato
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Keiko à Nob Hill
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Kenzo
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Napa
|
Kinjo
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Kin Khao
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
Kitchen (The)
|
Sacramento
|
NEW
|
La Toque
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Napa
|
Le Comptoir
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Lord Stanley
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Luce
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Madcap
|
Marin
|
San Anselmo
|
Madera
|
Peninsula
|
Menlo Park
|
Madrona Manor
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Healdsburg
|
Maude
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Maum
|
South Bay
|
Palo Alto
|
NEW
|
Michael Mina
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
Mister Jiu's
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Mori Sushi
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Mourad
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Nico
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
Nozawa Bar
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Octavia
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
Omakase
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
Orsa & Winston
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Osteria Mozza
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Plumed Horse
|
South Bay
|
Saratoga
|
Progress (The)
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
Protégé
|
South Bay
|
Palo Alto
|
Q Sushi
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Rasa
|
Peninsula
|
Burlingame
|
Rich Table
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
Rustic Canyon
|
Los Angeles
|
Santa Monica Bay
|
NEW
|
Shibumi
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Shin Sushi
|
Los Angeles
|
Ventura Boulevard
|
NEW
|
Shunji
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Sons & Daughters
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
Sorrel
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
NEW
|
SPQR
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
Spruce
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
State Bird Provisions
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
Sushi Yoshizumi
|
Peninsula
|
San Mateo
|
Taco Maria
|
Orange County
|
NEW
|
Trois Mec
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Village Pub (The)
|
Peninsula
|
Woodside
|
Wako
|
San Francisco
|
Richmond & Sunset
|
Wakuriya
|
Peninsula
|
San Mateo
