First Steps Recovery Expands Geographic Footprint to the Southeast through its Partnership with Georgia Recovery Campus Supported by Avesi Partners

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Steps Recovery ("FSR" or "First Steps") announced a partnership with Georgia Recovery Campus ("GRC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment in Georgia across a full continuum of care. The GRC management team will remain with the Company post-closing and will work alongside the FSR team as the combined company continues to grow and offer high quality services throughout the country.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with a like-minded, high-quality provider of treatment services," said Josh Beauchaine, President of FSR. "GRC's dedication to its patients makes it a great partner for First Steps and I look forward to working closely with the GRC team."

"GRC was built on the foundation of inspiring hope and delivering high quality care to those with substance abuse and mental health issues, and I'm thrilled to have the chance to partner with an organization that shares the same mission," said Jeff Rubin, founder of GRC. "This partnership will further accelerate the growth trajectory at GRC and enable the platform as a whole to continue expanding into underserved communities in need of high-quality addiction treatment care."

First Steps Recovery is a portfolio company of Avesi Partners, a leading private equity firm with $2.2 billion of equity capital under management.

Brentwood Capital Advisors served as financial advisor and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison served as legal advisor to Georgia Recovery Campus. McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal advisor to First Steps and Avesi Partners.

About Georgia Recovery Campus

GRC is an evidence-based, addiction and mental health treatment center providing medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs. The Company operates predominately in-network and operates across multiple facilities including its 63-acre campus in Reynolds, Georgia. Additional information is available at https://www.garecovery.com/

About First Steps Recovery

First Steps is a leading provider of adult-focused, SUD services across a full continuum of care including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth therapy. The Company offers gender-specific therapy treatment and employs a differentiated approach to substance abuse treatment by including a medical team overlay on top of its care providers in order to offer the highest quality of clinical care, improve outcomes, and ensure a safe and comfortable patient experience. Additional information is available at www.firststepsrecovery.com/

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners, with offices in Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, and over $2.2 billion in equity capital under management, focuses on partnering with lower-middle market privately held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and technology, and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi's goal is to collaborate with families, founders and executives to accelerate growth and expansion while positioning the businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value.

