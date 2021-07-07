First Stop Health Announces Executive Team Changes as Virtual Care Company Growth Continues

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care provider in the areas of telemedicine and virtual mental health, today announced it has made several promotions and an addition to its executive team. Co-founder Patrick Spain has become Executive Chairman; President, Blaine Barnett has become Chief Executive Officer; SVP of Operations, Teira Gunlock has become Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Eric Bricker, co-founder of care navigation company Compass Professional Health Services (now part of Alight) has become Chief Medical Officer & Chief Growth Officer.

"Our focus remains on value-based/capitated (PEPM) healthcare that will help our patients and clients enjoy a higher-quality, more convenient and more affordable healthcare future," said Patrick Spain. "I am excited to announce these changes at First Stop Health."

"We are well-positioned to continue to improve and expand our products for the virtual care marketplace, which our patients and clients have come to love," said Blaine Barnett. "These changes will continue to bolster our collaborative team approach to advance the sophistication and ease-of-use of our services."

"I am looking forward to continuing to work with Patrick and Blaine, and am excited to have another experienced physician to help guide First Stop Health into its future," said Dr. Mark Friedman, co-founder and Medical Director.

"I am thrilled to join First Stop Health and to continue to drive the high usage, high value and delightful virtual care services that our patients, employers and benefits consultants expect from us," said Dr. Eric Bricker.

