First Stop Health Grew Revenue 59% in 2020, Connected Telemedicine Members With Doctors in Under 3 Minutes Throughout Pandemic

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the many challenges posed to the healthcare industry by COVID-19 in 2020, telemedicine provider First Stop Health® (FSH) was able to continue connecting patients to doctors with safe, convenient, high-quality healthcare within minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported a 154% increase in virtual healthcare visits during the initial peak of the pandemic and patients nationwide reported wait times ranging from hours to days. During the same period, FSHSM Telemedicine demand increased 93% and the company scaled to meet the increased needs of patients through its Care IgniteSM platform. Wait times for FSH patients averaged under seven minutes for this period, and quickly returned to pre-pandemic wait times of under three minutes.

Keeping patient satisfaction at the center of all telemedicine visits in 2020 earned FSH a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 from patients. FSH's doctors were given a 4.8/5 rating by patients, while employer-clients gave FSH an NPS of 87.

"We measure our success by looking at whether we delivered delightful healthcare experiences for patients and lowered healthcare costs for our patients and employer-clients," said First Stop Health CEO Patrick Spain. "In 2020, we did both − even during a pandemic."

FSH also introduced a new, long-planned Virtual Mental Health service in July 2020 to provide patients with short-term, solution-focused care from licensed counselors across the country. With 53% of adults in the United States reporting that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19, FSH expects to continue to see heavy adoption and utilization of the service in the coming year.

"What's unique about our Virtual Mental Health service is that patients can access it at no cost to them," said Spain, "They are connected with a mental health counselor via phone or video from the privacy of their own home. Our service breaks down the barriers of cost, travel, time, privacy and difficulty locating a provider all at once, allowing patients to access these much-needed services easily and conveniently."

