First Stop Health Makes #551 on Inc. 5000; Speed to Answer is Key to Client Satisfaction During Pandemic; Initial Demand Soars for Virtual Mental Health

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Inc. magazine named First Stop Health® to the Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies.First Stop Health is ranked at #551 on the 2020 list with 843% annual revenue growth and is the second-fastest-growing healthcare company in Chicago. First Stop Health made the Inc. 500 list at #375 in 2019 and #276 in 2018.

According to a new survey, clients of First Stop Health were highly satisfied with its response during the COVID-19 pandemic. One hundred percent of employer clients surveyed said their organization was effectively supported by First Stop Health Telemedicine, indicating speed to consult with a doctor as a key contributor to high satisfaction.

These results come as more Americans are using telemedicine than ever before. First Stop Health received its first patient consultation related to COVID-19 on March 9 and, despite a significant increase in telemedicine consult volume, wait times remained short. Average response times never exceeded 20 minutes during the height of the pandemic in March and April, and now average less than 5 minutes.

In addition to Telemedicine services, First Stop Health recently launched Virtual Mental Health, which helps support its clients' employees 24/7 with access to counselors via app, website or phone. First Stop Health reached more than 50,000 committed members in the first 45 days of Virtual Mental Health availability.

"COVID-19 has been a difficult time for all of us, and we knew we needed to continue to go above and beyond for our clients and their employees," said Patrick Spain, co-founder and chief executive officer at First Stop Health.

"We're excited to see that our clients were pleased with our care, and we're proud that our Telemedicine and Virtual Mental Health services are part of their solution during these trying times. To be recognized by Inc. magazine for the third year in a row is something we are very proud of, which is a result of the dedication and hard work continuously put forth by the entire First Stop Health team."

Learn more about First Stop Health by visiting fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health: First Stop Health provides care that people loveSM. Patients can access care 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality care. First Stop Health Telemedicine and Virtual Mental Health services are available as an employee benefit from employers.

Media Contact

Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | [email protected]

Related Images

first-stop-health.jpg

First Stop Health

SOURCE First Stop Health

Related Links

http://fshealth.com

