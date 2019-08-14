First Stop Health Named to Inc. 500 at #375

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine named First Stop Health, LLC to the Inc. 500, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. First Stop Health is ranked at #375 on the list.

The 2019 Inc. 500 ranks private companies according to average revenue growth from 2015-2018. First Stop Health is ranked at #35 among healthcare companies, with an annual growth of 1,231%.

"Appearing on the Inc. 500 for the second straight year is testimony to our rapid and sustained growth," said Patrick Spain, CEO and co-founder of First Stop Health. "Our employer clients value our telemedicine because it delivers high-quality, convenient care to their employees and saves them and their employees money."

First Stop Health provides Telemedicine, Care Navigation and Enhanced EAP Counseling to employers nationwide with high-quality, high-value benefits for employees and their family members.

Telemedicine is frequently delivered as part of an employer's health insurance plan. Because of this, employees are subject to deductibles or copayments for a benefit with which many are unfamiliar, resulting in utilization of under 2%. Additionally, because carriers for self-insured employer plans are commonly compensated on claims and dollar amounts flowing through their health plans, they have a disincentive to encourage employees to use telemedicine, which reduces the cost of healthcare.

First Stop Health works outside of carrier health plans. Because there are usually no copays for employees and a customized engagement program for employers, employees actually use First Stop Health Telemedicine.

As a result, First Stop Health guarantees its clients a positive ROI, achieves an industry-leading 56% utilization rate, and has earned an 83% Net Promoter Score (NPS) with clients and 77% NPS with members.

"Accessing high-quality healthcare for minor ailments is often inconvenient and unnecessarily expensive," Spain said. "At First Stop Health, we are proud to help transform healthcare by providing our members with simple, convenient access via web, mobile app or phone to our licensed, board-certified doctors nationwide."

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health is a virtual care company that provides Telemedicine, Care Navigation and Enhanced EAP Counseling to employers nationwide with a high-value, high-utilization benefit solution for their employees and family members. Our members have access to U.S.-based, board-certified doctors and other healthcare professionals via phone and video. We are the First Stop for Health for our members, who receive convenient healthcare advice, diagnosis and treatment, typically at no cost to them and at substantial savings to their employer. Connect with First Stop Health on the Web, LinkedIn, Owler, Facebook and Twitter.

