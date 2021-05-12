First Stop Health Releases 'Mental Health Solutions Guide' to Help Employers Support Their Workforces With the Latest Benefits

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of recent U.S. mental health trends and Mental Health Awareness Month, leading telemedicine provider First Stop Health® (FSH) releases a Guide to Mental Health Solutions for Employees. Whether it's anxiety about returning to offices or the stress of constant digital connection to work environments, this year's Mental Health Awareness Month has never been more relevant to employers and their workers.

According to an American Psychological Association (APA) report, nearly 80% of surveyed adults said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant source of stress in their life, while 67% said they have experienced increased stress over the course of the pandemic. According to 2021 data from Mental Health America, 57% of adults (26 million individuals) are experiencing a mental illness that is going untreated.

Considering the continuation of negative mental health trends due to the ongoing pandemic, and with an aim to help employers support their workforces, the FSHSM guide contains information to help employers understand the current state of mental health in the U.S. and how to evaluate potential benefit solutions to support their workforces.

"More employers are recognizing not only the link between good mental health and good physical health," said FSH CEO Patrick Spain, "but the relevance of providing mental health services to all employees, regardless of whether or not they have reported a mental health issue."

According to a recent survey, more than half of employees are experiencing burnout and 61% of remote workers report that it has been more difficult to unplug during off hours. While more employers are responding to workforce needs by investing in mental health support for their employees, for some company leaders, the landscape of mental health resources may be uncharted territory.

"There are a number of barriers between individuals and mental health resources today including awareness, stigma, cost, ease of access and available options," said Spain, "While employers consider solutions for their workforces, we want to make sure they fully understand those barriers so they can provide meaningful access that will help make a difference in their employees' mental health."

